5 Sequences: 08.31.2017

Classics: Evan Smith's "Skateboarding Is Forever" Part Evan is on his own level. Even other pro skaters trip out on how good he is. His skating is timeless and this DC part from 2009 is already a classic.

New Balance's "Tricolor" Premiere Photos New Balance premiered their latest video Tricolor last night featuring Franky Villani, Flo Mirtain and PJ Ladd as well as shocking the hell out of everyone with a new edition to the team. Check out some photos here.

Rough Cut: DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" Video Street skating is never easy: security, slams, people sitting on the goddamn ledges—you name it. Wes and Alexis put in the elbow grease to make their recent DC Shoes part a first-class project. Here’s a look into the process…

DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" Video Wes and Alexis form a deadly duo of street assassins, snuffing out spots with masterful board control and endless lines.