5 Sequences: 08.31.2017
8/31/2017
Mike Blabac brings us 5 stellar sequences featuring Evan Smith, Wes Kremer and Matt Miller. The DC Promo video is gonna be raw.
Evan Smith, pop POP! Quick-footed ollie
Krusty Kremer, shove it front crooks to fakie for the hemmies
Matt Miller, nollie inward heel over the bar. Bet that alternate angle is sick
Kickflip over the rail into the bank. Watch that wall, E-Smith!
Good inward heelflips are few and far between. Unless you're Wes Kremer
8/29/2017
Classics: Evan Smith's "Skateboarding Is Forever" PartEvan is on his own level. Even other pro skaters trip out on how good he is. His skating is timeless and this DC part from 2009 is already a classic.
7/13/2017
New Balance's "Tricolor" Premiere PhotosNew Balance premiered their latest video Tricolor last night featuring Franky Villani, Flo Mirtain and PJ Ladd as well as shocking the hell out of everyone with a new edition to the team. Check out some photos here.
7/07/2017
Rough Cut: DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" VideoStreet skating is never easy: security, slams, people sitting on the goddamn ledges—you name it. Wes and Alexis put in the elbow grease to make their recent DC Shoes part a first-class project. Here’s a look into the process…
6/30/2017
DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" VideoWes and Alexis form a deadly duo of street assassins, snuffing out spots with masterful board control and endless lines.
6/28/2017
DC Shoes x Sk8mafia's "Way of Life" TeaserDC and Sk8mafia collaborated to bring us some high caliber skating from SD natives, Wes Kremer and Alexis Ramirez. Premiering this Friday, stay tuned...