Actions REALized Tour: Detroit with Dan Mancina
6/25/2018
The REAL crew kept the Actions REALized Tour rolling into Detroit, starting the day off with the Plus skateshop campers, followed by a limited Tommy Guerrero Board release at Refuge to stand up to cancer and ending with a skate jam at The Wig DIY where Dan Mancina was surprised with his new Braille board. Thank you, Motor City!
The Plus skateshop camp—teaching the next generation about more than just skateboarding
Guest of honor and local legend Dan Mancina signing autographs for the kids
Whatever you want signed, Brockel’s got it
Putting a broken board to good use!
Rob Woelkers from Plus got his K-Walks cover signed for the shop wall
And a photo with the SOTY!
Another one with Randy from Plus
Liam holds it down at Refuge and was rocking the limited Tommy G shirt
The shop window was looking rad—thanks to Jay Croft for lending a hand with the build
Z and J-Brock running the counter and hooking up pizza for the whole crew
Only 20 made, 100 percent of the profits going to Eric and Ashley to help pay for their cancer-treatment bills
Thank you to the entire Refuge crew and everyone that supports the shop
Jason Poirier and his lady rolled up to The Wig in this badass ride
Holler at my dogs
Larry is a Wig local and keeps the place fired up at all times
The bump-to-bench session was getting heated
Liam and Z came through to watch the action after closing the shop
Hardflip for a free board—hell yes
Count Mack and posse hand screening custom shirts
The hard work of the Community Push crew. The city is planning to tear out the spot soon, but they can’t stop skateboarding!
The locals were busting
Hermann Stene with a boosted frontside flip
You can always count on J-Brock to put on a good show
Dan Mancina isn’t afraid of taking a slam
Front board transfer and the crowd goes wild
K-Walks and the crew gave Dan his new Braille Actions REALized board. Best birthday present ever? Fuck yes, Dan!
Epic humans: Will Dandalides, Thrasher Intern Dan Stelly and Tanner Van Vark
Wig Lady Local
Detroit, Rock City
These lady rippers were shredding
Panic in Detroit—Rock ’n’ Roll
Kyle Eby, Francois Decombie, Cameron Carmichael and Pat Miller from Dunwell Dry Goods
Pat Galloway with his best Red Steel
The overlord of The Wig and Community Push leader, Derrick Dykas, with a switch crooks on the spot he built
Nick Jaskey and Count Mack
Switch flip for the crowd
J-Brock tré flip challenge handled with the quickness
Thanks to Nike SB for hooking some of the locals up with fresh kicks and for bringing in the food truck
Leukemia survivor Miles Grandstaff, Ben Clarke from People skateshop and our tour guide extraordinaire, Justin Bohl
The twin legends of The Wig, Amir and Rashad, looking tough as nails
This dude was ripping all day and got hooked the fuck up!
The Community Push crew—these guys do so much for Detroit skateboarding. ’Til next time, Motor City. You know we’ll be back!
