Actions REALized Tour: Detroit with Dan Mancina

The REAL crew kept the Actions REALized Tour rolling into Detroit, starting the day off with the Plus skateshop campers, followed by a limited Tommy Guerrero Board release at Refuge to stand up to cancer and ending with a skate jam at The Wig DIY where Dan Mancina was surprised with his new Braille board. Thank you, Motor City!The Plus skateshop camp—teaching the next generation about more than just skateboardingGuest of honor and local legend Dan Mancina signing autographs for the kidsWhatever you want signed, Brockel’s got itPutting a broken board to good use!Rob Woelkers from Plus got his K-Walks cover signed for the shop wallAnd a photo with the SOTY!Another one with Randy from PlusLiam holds it down at Refuge and was rocking the limited Tommy G shirtThe shop window was looking rad—thanks to Jay Croft for lending a hand with the buildZ and J-Brock running the counter and hooking up pizza for the whole crewOnly 20 made, 100 percent of the profits going to Eric and Ashley to help pay for their cancer-treatment billsThank you to the entire Refuge crew and everyone that supports the shopJason Poirier and his lady rolled up to The Wig in this badass rideHoller at my dogsLarry is a Wig local and keeps the place fired up at all timesThe bump-to-bench session was getting heatedLiam and Z came through to watch the action after closing the shopHardflip for a free board—hell yesCount Mack and posse hand screening custom shirtsThe hard work of the Community Push crew. The city is planning to tear out the spot soon, but they can’t stop skateboarding!The locals were bustingHermann Stene with a boosted frontside flipYou can always count on J-Brock to put on a good showDan Mancina isn’t afraid of taking a slamFront board transfer and the crowd goes wildK-Walks and the crew gave Dan his new Braille Actions REALized board. Best birthday present ever? Fuck yes, Dan!Epic humans: Will Dandalides, Thrasher Intern Dan Stelly and Tanner Van VarkWig Lady LocalDetroit, Rock CityThese lady rippers were shreddingPanic in Detroit—Rock ’n’ RollKyle Eby, Francois Decombie, Cameron Carmichael and Pat Miller from Dunwell Dry GoodsPat Galloway with his best Red SteelThe overlord of The Wig and Community Push leader, Derrick Dykas, with a switch crooks on the spot he builtNick Jaskey and Count MackSwitch flip for the crowdJ-Brock tré flip challenge handled with the quicknessThanks to Nike SB for hooking some of the locals up with fresh kicks and for bringing in the food truckLeukemia survivor Miles Grandstaff, Ben Clarke from People skateshop and our tour guide extraordinaire, Justin BohlThe twin legends of The Wig, Amir and Rashad, looking tough as nailsThis dude was ripping all day and got hooked the fuck up!The Community Push crew—these guys do so much for Detroit skateboarding. ’Til next time, Motor City. You know we’ll be back!