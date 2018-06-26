Actions REALized Tour: Roll For Rob
6/26/2018
The REAL van reached the end of the line on the Actions REALized Tour at the 5th Annual Roll For Rob, to support East Coast skate community pillar Rob Pontes through his fight with ALS. This year the crews at Theory and Civil skateshops hosted the event at Skaters Edge Indoor Park. The support for Rob Pontes and his family was amazing to see and everyone had a good time. We love you, Rob!
Legends of the industry: Donny Barley, Jim Thiebaud and Dan Rogers
Brando and his new whip
New England legends, Brandon Westgate and Anthony Shetler
The Collins brothers
Bam and fam
The Pontes family came out to feel the love
Cons connection, Ryan Townley and Rob Collins
Brando getting it started!
Young bucks bustin’!
Big Rig revving up the bowl
Little George busting an ’80s inspired backside air
Grabs Only—K-Walks with the tré flip tail snag to start it off
J-Brock servin’ up the roast beef
Benihana, one of our favorite places to eat
Antoine Asselin walking on air
Volcom rep with Guido from Civil
NHS rep and Armin from Orchard
The jump ramp got pulled out to the street and the kids started hucking
About to Sonny Bono!
Small Paul goes big
Townley, overhead grasser
This kid was ripping! Maybe it was the board?
Dogpile
Trust blast
Jump-ramp Jesus
The need for speed
Rob Collins was loving it
Cake time for the birthday boy, Tanner Van Vark
Blow out the candles and wish for a cake in the face
A swing and a miss from J-Brock!
Backfired with solo high-low and an earful of frosting
You know Jawston ain’t going down like that!
The taste of success
The Ellingtons were in attendance
Longest powerslide contest starting out with road rash
Full yard sale!
Slam dance
Full speed ahead!
Twoine slidin’ into your girls DMs like…
Objects in mirror may slam harder than you
Seagull flying low
Crash landing
Horsepowerslide winner
Longest ollie?
Seagull back in flight
REAL Skateboards key holders: Jim Thiebaud, Christian Alexander and Nate Alton
The crew signing a Roll For Rob board for Rob Pontes
The REAL crew with Dan from Theory
The love and support shown by everyone for Rob Pontes and his family every year is beyond words. We love you, Rob. Roll Forever!
Legends of the industry: Donny Barley, Jim Thiebaud and Dan Rogers
Brando and his new whip
New England legends, Brandon Westgate and Anthony Shetler
The Collins brothers
Bam and fam
The Pontes family came out to feel the love
Cons connection, Ryan Townley and Rob Collins
Brando getting it started!
Young bucks bustin’!
Big Rig revving up the bowl
Little George busting an ’80s inspired backside air
Grabs Only—K-Walks with the tré flip tail snag to start it off
J-Brock servin’ up the roast beef
Benihana, one of our favorite places to eat
Antoine Asselin walking on air
Volcom rep with Guido from Civil
NHS rep and Armin from Orchard
The jump ramp got pulled out to the street and the kids started hucking
About to Sonny Bono!
Small Paul goes big
Townley, overhead grasser
This kid was ripping! Maybe it was the board?
Dogpile
Trust blast
Jump-ramp Jesus
The need for speed
Rob Collins was loving it
Cake time for the birthday boy, Tanner Van Vark
Blow out the candles and wish for a cake in the face
A swing and a miss from J-Brock!
Backfired with solo high-low and an earful of frosting
You know Jawston ain’t going down like that!
The taste of success
The Ellingtons were in attendance
Longest powerslide contest starting out with road rash
Full yard sale!
Slam dance
Full speed ahead!
Twoine slidin’ into your girls DMs like…
Objects in mirror may slam harder than you
Seagull flying low
Crash landing
Horsepowerslide winner
Longest ollie?
Seagull back in flight
REAL Skateboards key holders: Jim Thiebaud, Christian Alexander and Nate Alton
The crew signing a Roll For Rob board for Rob Pontes
The REAL crew with Dan from Theory
The love and support shown by everyone for Rob Pontes and his family every year is beyond words. We love you, Rob. Roll Forever!
-
6/25/2018
Actions REALized Tour: Detroit with Dan MancinaThe REAL crew kept the Actions REALized Tour rolling into Detroit, starting the day off with the Plus skateshop campers, followed by a limited Tommy Guerrero Board release at Refuge to stand up to cancer and ending with a skate jam at The Wig DIY where Dan Mancina was surprised with his new Braille board. Thank you, Motor City!
-
6/22/2018
OJ Wheels' "Elite" Vol. 1The OJ's crew is thick, with enough styles and approaches to please even the saltiest skater haters. If you can’t find some joy in this Elite vid then you’re probably a closet scooterer.
-
6/20/2018
Actions REALized Tour: Premier/Grand RapidsThe REAL Team continues their Actions REALized Tour, pulling up to Clemente DIY in Grand Rapids for the Josh Higginson Memorial Skate Jam. Josh co-founded Premier Skateshop in 2001 and was an integral part of the Grand Rapids skate scene. His influence will live on for a long time to come.
-
6/18/2018
Actions REALized Tour: Uprise/ChicagoThe REAL Team kicked off their Actions REALized Tour at Uprise Skateshop in Chicago with a packed house premiere of the new Out of Sight series and a 20 Fucking Years Uprise board-release party.
-
6/18/2018
REAL Skateboards Presents Out of Sight: UpriseFor 20 years now Uriah, Ken and the crew from Uprise have steadfastly given the skaters of Chicago a place that they can depend on, where all who walk through doors can feel at home. This is the story of how and why they keep it going.