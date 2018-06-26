Actions REALized Tour: Roll For Rob

The REAL van reached the end of the line on the Actions REALized Tour at the 5th Annual Roll For Rob, to support East Coast skate community pillar Rob Pontes through his fight with ALS. This year the crews at Theory and Civil skateshops hosted the event at Skaters Edge Indoor Park. The support for Rob Pontes and his family was amazing to see and everyone had a good time. We love you, Rob!Legends of the industry: Donny Barley, Jim Thiebaud and Dan RogersBrando and his new whipNew England legends, Brandon Westgate and Anthony ShetlerThe Collins brothersBam and famThe Pontes family came out to feel the loveCons connection, Ryan Townley and Rob CollinsBrando getting it started!Young bucks bustin’!Big Rig revving up the bowlLittle George busting an ’80s inspired backside airGrabs Only—K-Walks with the tré flip tail snag to start it offJ-Brock servin’ up the roast beefBenihana, one of our favorite places to eatAntoine Asselin walking on airVolcom rep with Guido from CivilNHS rep and Armin from OrchardThe jump ramp got pulled out to the street and the kids started huckingAbout to Sonny Bono!Small Paul goes bigTownley, overhead grasserThis kid was ripping! Maybe it was the board?DogpileTrust blastJump-ramp JesusThe need for speedRob Collins was loving itCake time for the birthday boy, Tanner Van VarkBlow out the candles and wish for a cake in the faceA swing and a miss from J-Brock!Backfired with solo high-low and an earful of frostingYou know Jawston ain’t going down like that!The taste of successThe Ellingtons were in attendanceLongest powerslide contest starting out with road rashFull yard sale!Slam danceFull speed ahead!Twoine slidin’ into your girls DMs like…Objects in mirror may slam harder than youSeagull flying lowCrash landingHorsepowerslide winnerLongest ollie?Seagull back in flightREAL Skateboards key holders: Jim Thiebaud, Christian Alexander and Nate AltonThe crew signing a Roll For Rob board for Rob PontesThe REAL crew with Dan from TheoryThe love and support shown by everyone for Rob Pontes and his family every year is beyond words. We love you, Rob. Roll Forever!