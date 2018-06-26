Thrasher Magazine

Actions REALized Tour: Roll For Rob

6/26/2018
The REAL van reached the end of the line on the Actions REALized Tour at the 5th Annual Roll For Rob, to support East Coast skate community pillar Rob Pontes through his fight with ALS. This year the crews at Theory and Civil skateshops hosted the event at Skaters Edge Indoor Park. The support for Rob Pontes and his family was amazing to see and everyone had a good time. We love you, Rob!

1 rob 750pxLegends of the industry: Donny Barley, Jim Thiebaud and Dan Rogers

2 rob 750pxBrando and his new whip

3 rob 750pxNew England legends, Brandon Westgate and Anthony Shetler

4 rob 750pxThe Collins brothers

5 rob 750pxBam and fam

6 rob 750pxThe Pontes family came out to feel the love

7 rob 750pxCons connection, Ryan Townley and Rob Collins

8 rob 750pxBrando getting it started!

9 rob 750pxYoung bucks bustin’!

10 rob 750pxBig Rig revving up the bowl

11 rob 750pxLittle George busting an ’80s inspired backside air

12 rob 750pxGrabs Only—K-Walks with the tré flip tail snag to start it off

13 rob 750pxJ-Brock servin’ up the roast beef

14 rob 750pxBenihana, one of our favorite places to eat

15 rob 750pxAntoine Asselin walking on air

16 rob 750pxVolcom rep with Guido from Civil

17 rob 750pxNHS rep and Armin from Orchard

18 rob 750pxThe jump ramp got pulled out to the street and the kids started hucking

19 rob 750pxAbout to Sonny Bono!

20 rob 750pxSmall Paul goes big

21 rob 750pxTownley, overhead grasser

22 rob 750pxThis kid was ripping! Maybe it was the board?

23 rob 750pxDogpile

25 rob 750pxTrust blast

26 rob 750pxJump-ramp Jesus

28 rob 750pxThe need for speed

29 rob 750pxRob Collins was loving it

30 rob 750pxCake time for the birthday boy, Tanner Van Vark

31 rob 750pxBlow out the candles and wish for a cake in the face

32 rob 750pxA swing and a miss from J-Brock!

33 rob 750pxBackfired with solo high-low and an earful of frosting

34 rob 750pxYou know Jawston ain’t going down like that!

35 rob 750pxThe taste of success

36 rob 750pxThe Ellingtons were in attendance

37 rob 750pxLongest powerslide contest starting out with road rash

38 rob 750pxFull yard sale!

39 rob 750pxSlam dance

40 rob 750pxFull speed ahead!

41 rob 750pxTwoine slidin’ into your girls DMs like…

42 rob 750pxObjects in mirror may slam harder than you

43 rob 750pxSeagull flying low

44 rob 750pxCrash landing

45 rob 750pxHorsepowerslide winner

46 rob 750pxLongest ollie?

48 rob 750pxSeagull back in flight

49 rob 750pxREAL Skateboards key holders: Jim Thiebaud, Christian Alexander and Nate Alton

50 rob 750pxThe crew signing a Roll For Rob board for Rob Pontes

51 rob 750pxThe REAL crew with Dan from Theory

52 rob 750pxThe love and support shown by everyone for Rob Pontes and his family every year is beyond words. We love you, Rob. Roll Forever!
