Aesop Rock's "Hot Dogs" Music Video
11/01/2017
"Hot Dogs" is a audio/video project celebrating the tangents of a delirious brain over the course of a late-night skate to the store. –Aesop Rock
"Hot Dogs" available to purchase/stream now here.
100% of the proceeds from "Hot Dogs" digital sales and streaming, and all vinyl pre-orders, now thru Nov 23rd, will all be donated to Grind for Life.
-
11/01/2017
Aesop Rock's "Hot Dogs" Music Video"Hot Dogs" is a audio/video project celebrating the tangents of a delirious brain over the course of a late-night skate to the store. –Aesop Rock
-
11/01/2017
HALLOWOLFBATHeron Arts and Noise Pop are proud to announce HALLOWOLFBAT, the installation, exhibition and experience by Dennis McNett with live music from High on Fire. Get your tickets now.
-
11/01/2017
Shabazz Palaces InterviewIshmael and Baba opened up about their initial meeting, why they wanted to remain anonymous and how corny rappers are dumbing down the culture. Check it out.
-
11/01/2017
Volcom x Burger RecordsVolcom teamed up with the guys at Burger Records to bring you this collection. Check it out.
-
11/01/2017
Eyehategod InterviewGiven a new lease on life late last year with a brand new liver, we caught up with Mike IX and the boys before a recent Eyehategod gig at Brick By Brick in San Diego.
-
11/01/2017
IC hits the RoadMikey put Denzel Curry, Show Me the Body, and all the homies together for an IC tour. Here’s a taste of the action.
-
11/01/2017
(Sandy) Alex G InterviewWe caught up with (Sandy) Alex G in a brutally hot stairwell before he played a sold-out, high energy show; no small feat for someone whose music is often compared to Elliott Smith.
-
11/01/2017
Thrasher Radio Ep. 56: Jason JesseeJason Jessee and the old man talk stoke, Hosoi and after all the horse crap, being alive is the best revenge. Real men do it to fakie.—Jake Phelps
-
11/01/2017
The Kitchen SinkArctic and Bad Shit jammed out, Bob's got shredded and we raised money for our fallen brother P-Stone's family.
-
11/01/2017
Creature's "Larb Fest 4" BoardsHitz and Creature drop a new slab and training video in honor of the upcoming Larb Fest 4.