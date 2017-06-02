Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

All City Showdown 2016: VOTE NOW

2/06/2017

Each city and shop went HAM, but there can only be one champion. Cast your vote now. Winner announced tomorrow.

 

 

 

 

35th North

 

 

303 Boards

 

 

Labor

 

 

Blue Tile Lounge

  • 2/03/2017

    All City Showdown 2016: Blue Tile Lounge

    All City Showdown 2016: Blue Tile Lounge
    The final stop takes us from NYC across the border into Canada, as Blue Tile Lounge hosts All City Showdown’s Northern edition. Summer in Toronto is a skateboarding dreamscape. These dudes stacked clips!
  • 2/01/2017

    All City Showdown 2016: Labor

    All City Showdown 2016: Labor
    We jet from the Mile High City to the sprawling five boroughs, with Labor skateshop hosting the New York edition of the ACS. So many spots, so little time…
  • 1/30/2017

    All City Showdown 2016: 303 Boards

    All City Showdown 2016: 303 Boards
    The Showdown shifts from Seattle to the Rocky Mountains with 303 Boards in Denver hosting the action. The Mile High City has a million spots and a wealth of rippers so you know the streets will get heated.
  • 1/27/2017

    All City Showdown 2016: 35th North

    All City Showdown 2016: 35th North
    By now you know the All City drill - 3 skaters and 1 filmer per team, with just 8 hours to stack as many clips as possible. Let’s kick off this year’s festivities in Seattle - where it all started.
  • 1/23/2017

    All City Showdown 2016 Teaser

    All City Showdown 2016 Teaser
    The barrage of shredding and carnage at the All City Showdown escalates every year. The festivities begin here on Friday.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.