"Avidya" Photos
4/29/2017
Avidya, brought to you by the VX technician Kevin Leeroy Madden, features the likes of Will Mazzari, Brian Reid, Brian Delaney, Nickodem Rudzinski, Dana Ericson and other fellow Bostonians. It showcases the past three years of these downtown-dwelling eggheads excursions in some of the oldest cities on the East Coast, up into Canada and even across the pond in the ol' UK, all while staying true to one of the most lively inner-city plaza spots, Eggs. Enjoy! Words & photos by Liam Annis
Brian Delaney, ollie up to backside noseblunt
Nickodem Rudzinski, back Smith
Brian Reid, frontside 360
Brian Reid, kickflip in
Brian Reid, frontside nosegrind 180
Will Mazzari, backside blunt pop out
Will Mazzari, backside 50-50 pop out
Nickodem Rudzinski, gap out switch crooks
Brian Delaney, varial heel in
Brian Reid, backside noseblunt
Will Mazzari, bump-assisted backside 180
Will Mazzari, fakie hardflip
Dana Ericson, switch flip
Dana Ericson, frontside noseslide
Brian Reid, frontside 50-50
Nickodem Rudzinski, ollie
