"Avidya" Photos

Avidya, brought to you by the VX technician Kevin Leeroy Madden, features the likes of Will Mazzari, Brian Reid, Brian Delaney, Nickodem Rudzinski, Dana Ericson and other fellow Bostonians. It showcases the past three years of these downtown-dwelling eggheads excursions in some of the oldest cities on the East Coast, up into Canada and even across the pond in the ol' UK, all while staying true to one of the most lively inner-city plaza spots, Eggs. Enjoy! Words & photos by Liam AnnisBrian Delaney, ollie up to backside nosebluntNickodem Rudzinski, back SmithBrian Reid, frontside 360Brian Reid, kickflip inBrian Reid, frontside nosegrind 180Will Mazzari, backside blunt pop outWill Mazzari, backside 50-50 pop outNickodem Rudzinski, gap out switch crooksBrian Delaney, varial heel inBrian Reid, backside nosebluntWill Mazzari, bump-assisted backside 180Will Mazzari, fakie hardflipDana Ericson, switch flipDana Ericson, frontside noseslideBrian Reid, frontside 50-50Nickodem Rudzinski, ollie