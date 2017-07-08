Blood Wizard Oceanside Premiere

Blood Wizard week continues with photos from the Oceanside premiere of Mythical and Magical this past weekend—individual parts are dropping on the site all week, so stay tuned for the most wicked wizardry on four wheels. —Ben Karpinski



Made it to the Pour House in Oceanside to see what the Wizards have been conjuring up

The Gregson clan made the trip from Irvine. No short-hairs allowed

Nolan Miskell and his pops. Nolan might not have taken the quarterback route but he still takes some heavy hits

The real sorcerers beneath the cloak of Blood Wizard: Visser and Toad

Jerry was almost there…

More bars in more places: Lannie Rhoades, BB Bastidas and Jeff Robbins. Hope that pink eye clears up soon, Lannie

Riverside date night. Check that back press

Skippy and his lady

Salt Lake homies Tyson and Holland

Bob Long and Big Fig

Broose and Kowalski hugging it out

You think a little jet lag would keep Collin at home?

Kris Markovich sighting!

Gregson introduced the video

Mythical and Magical is right

Petyr snagged seats in the front row

Wait 'til you see this vid

Nolan absolutely killed it

Great job, Chris

Then Petyr kept the party going



Poor man's attempt at a bigtweest-inspired photo

Speaking of… JT and Dolan Stearns

Then Radio Moscow closed out the night with a surprise set. The Wizards totally came through with an enchanted offering. Check the parts this week and revel in the Dark Arts!