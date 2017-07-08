Blood Wizard Oceanside Premiere
Blood Wizard week continues with photos from the Oceanside premiere of Mythical and Magical this past weekend—individual parts are dropping on the site all week, so stay tuned for the most wicked wizardry on four wheels. —Ben Karpinski
Made it to the Pour House in Oceanside to see what the Wizards have been conjuring up
The Gregson clan made the trip from Irvine. No short-hairs allowed
Nolan Miskell and his pops. Nolan might not have taken the quarterback route but he still takes some heavy hits
The real sorcerers beneath the cloak of Blood Wizard: Visser and Toad
Jerry was almost there…
More bars in more places: Lannie Rhoades, BB Bastidas and Jeff Robbins. Hope that pink eye clears up soon, Lannie
Riverside date night. Check that back press
Skippy and his lady
Salt Lake homies Tyson and Holland
Bob Long and Big Fig
Broose and Kowalski hugging it out
You think a little jet lag would keep Collin at home?
Kris Markovich sighting!
Gregson introduced the video
Mythical and Magical is right
Petyr snagged seats in the front row
Wait 'til you see this vid
Nolan absolutely killed it
Great job, Chris
Then Petyr kept the party going
Poor man's attempt at a bigtweest-inspired photo
Speaking of… JT and Dolan Stearns
Then Radio Moscow closed out the night with a surprise set. The Wizards totally came through with an enchanted offering. Check the parts this week and revel in the Dark Arts!
