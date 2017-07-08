Thrasher Magazine

Blood Wizard Oceanside Premiere

8/07/2017

Blood Wizard week continues with photos from the Oceanside premiere of Mythical and Magical this past weekend—individual parts are dropping on the site all week, so stay tuned for the most wicked wizardry on four wheels. —Ben Karpinski

1 750pxMade it to the Pour House in Oceanside to see what the Wizards have been conjuring up

 

2 750pxThe Gregson clan made the trip from Irvine. No short-hairs allowed

 

3 750pxNolan Miskell and his pops. Nolan might not have taken the quarterback route but he still takes some heavy hits

 

4 750pxThe real sorcerers beneath the cloak of Blood Wizard: Visser and Toad

 

5 750pxJerry was almost there…

 

6.Lannie BB Jeff 750pxMore bars in more places: Lannie Rhoades, BB Bastidas and Jeff Robbins. Hope that pink eye clears up soon, Lannie

 

7 750pxRiverside date night. Check that back press

 

8 750pxSkippy and his lady

 

9 750pxSalt Lake homies Tyson and Holland

 

10 750pxBob Long and Big Fig

 

11 750pxBroose and Kowalski hugging it out

 

12 750pxYou think a little jet lag would keep Collin at home?

 

13 750pxKris Markovich sighting!

 

14 750pxGregson introduced the video

 

15 750pxMythical and Magical is right

 

16 750pxPetyr snagged seats in the front row

 

17 750pxWait 'til you see this vid

 

18 750pxNolan absolutely killed it

 

19 chris 750pxGreat job, Chris

 

20 750pxThen Petyr kept the party going


21 750pxPoor man's attempt at a bigtweest-inspired photo

 

22 750pxSpeaking of… JT and Dolan Stearns

 

23 750pxThen Radio Moscow closed out the night with a surprise set. The Wizards totally came through with an enchanted offering. Check the parts this week and revel in the Dark Arts!

