Blood Wizard's "Mythical and Magical" Premiere Photos
Rock 'n' roll, sorcery and shredding—the Blood Wizard himself was summoned for the premiere of Mythical and Magical and conjured up a night of savage skating and good times. And so it begins…
Chris Gregson, Justin Visser, Emile Janicot and Anakin Senn, laughing it up outside
Facetime with Jerry Gurney
It’s magic... bringing in promo product
Anakin Senn and Emile Janicot, Wizard vests
Chris Gregson and Shea Cooper as they spot Jerry Gurney coming down the street
Drew Dezort, Nolan Miskell, Mike Ginosar, Jerry Gurney and Tim Aguilar hanging outside Thee Parkside
Chris Greort, Jerry Gurney, Shea Cooper... “Easy buddy”
Tim Aguilar, Anakin Senn, Nolan Miskell, Mike Ginosar, Jerry Gurney, Shea Cooper, Drew Dezort, and Chris Gregson meeting of the Wizard Council before the event
Shea Cooper, Chris Gregson and Jerry Gurney, pre-gaming
Asada Messiah merch table
OG wizards, Justin Visser and Toad
Patio situation
Signage inside Thee Parkside
Parkside bar
Nolan Miskell, Emile Janicot, Justin Visser and Lydia Visser, partying it up
Jack Given autograph
Bathroom art
Jerry Gurney and Chris Gregson, double vision
Emile Janicot warming up the crowd before the premier. Jack Given on the left, Jerry Gurney on the right
Mythical and Magical… Blood Wizard crew onstage before the premiere
The Blood Wizard was summoned
The Blood Wizard giveth
The Blood Wizard, onstage with Asada Messiah
Asada Messiah
The Blood Wizard and Asada Messiah
Macho Man introducing Glitter Wizard
Glitter Wizard
Jack Given and Jerry Gurney celebrating
Katy Bland and her new board
Glitter Wizard
