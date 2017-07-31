Thrasher Magazine

Blood Wizard's "Mythical and Magical" Premiere Photos

7/31/2017

Rock 'n' roll, sorcery and shredding—the Blood Wizard himself was summoned for the premiere of Mythical and Magical and conjured up a night of savage skating and good times. And so it begins…

01 750pxChris Gregson, Justin Visser, Emile Janicot and Anakin Senn, laughing it up outside

 

02 750pxFacetime with Jerry Gurney


03 750pxIt’s magic... bringing in promo product


04 750pxAnakin Senn and Emile Janicot, Wizard vests


05 750pxChris Gregson and Shea Cooper as they spot Jerry Gurney coming down the street


06 750pxDrew Dezort, Nolan Miskell, Mike Ginosar, Jerry Gurney and Tim Aguilar hanging outside Thee Parkside


07 750pxChris Greort, Jerry Gurney, Shea Cooper... “Easy buddy”


08 750pxTim Aguilar, Anakin Senn, Nolan Miskell, Mike Ginosar, Jerry Gurney, Shea Cooper, Drew Dezort, and Chris Gregson meeting of the Wizard Council before the event


09 750pxShea Cooper, Chris Gregson and Jerry Gurney, pre-gaming


10 750pxAsada Messiah merch table


11 750pxOG wizards, Justin Visser and Toad


12 750pxPatio situation


13 750pxSignage inside Thee Parkside


14 750pxParkside bar

 

15 750pxNolan Miskell, Emile Janicot, Justin Visser and Lydia Visser, partying it up

 

16 750pxJack Given autograph


17 750pxBathroom art


18 750pxJerry Gurney and Chris Gregson, double vision


19 750pxEmile Janicot warming up the crowd before the premier. Jack Given on the left, Jerry Gurney on the right


20 750pxMythical and Magical… Blood Wizard crew onstage before the premiere


21 750pxThe Blood Wizard was summoned


22 750pxThe Blood Wizard giveth


23 750pxThe Blood Wizard, onstage with Asada Messiah


24 750pxAsada Messiah


25 750pxThe Blood Wizard and Asada Messiah


26 750pxMacho Man introducing Glitter Wizard


27 750pxGlitter Wizard


28 750pxJack Given and Jerry Gurney celebrating


29 750pxKaty Bland and her new board


30 750pxGlitter Wizard

  • 7/31/2017

    Rock 'n' roll, sorcery and shredding—the Blood Wizard himself was summoned for the premiere of Mythical and Magical and conjured up a night of savage skating and good times. And so it begins…
