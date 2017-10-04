Nixon x Bones Brigade Fan Freakout

Nixon and Active Ride Shop hosted a meet 'n' mreet with the Bones Brigade celebrating the release of the Nixon Bones Brigade collection. These limited edition watches feature VC Johnson’s iconic Powell Peralta board graphics. The fans came in droves! —Joe Hammeke



The crowd at Active, Irvine Spectrum Mall was already over capacity by the 6pm opening time



Get there any way you can



Full house



These watches will be available in skateshops starting April 17th. You kids wear watches, right?



They can be purchased individually or if you really wanna splurge there’s a limited edition box set of complete series that comes packaged in a “skate ply” box signed by the Bones Brigade members



The guys barely got into the gallery before being mobbed by fans with Bones Brigade memorabilia to sign. Steve Caballero straight into the thick of it



There was an art show curated by J. Grant Brittain featuring original board graphics, skate memorabilia and Grant’s iconic photos of the Bones Brigade



First in line, worth the wait



Steve Caballero’s Nixon "Time Teller" watch. Fuckin' fancy!



DJ Tony Acosta was on hand to spin some '80s punk rock and new wave jams



John Lucero and Hagop Najarian inspect Tony Acosta’s collection of vinyl



Lucero approved!



J Grant Brittain points out the earliest photo he shot of a Bones Brigade Member. – Tony Hawk in the pipe at Sanolands



Some Lance Mountain inspired skate memorabilia. Those black plastic wedges are “heel bones.” They screwed into the top of your board to make a steeper kick tail and from what I can recall they were pretty short lived



Grant’s Powell Peralta board and a photo of him and Tony Hawk at a skate camp in France 1987. That board graphic is a skull and camera, not a bong, although that would be pretty cool too



Tony Hawk has probably signed more autographs than all other skaters combined



Shaking hands and signing babies



Tony taking a short break from signing to stand by his display case. These guys stood and signed anything you could put a sharpie to for over 3 and a half hours



Tony Hawk’s Nixon "Time Teller" watch. Good for airwalks



First Tony Hawk, now Rodeny Mullen! No way!



Slater Hartman is one lucky baby



Rodney Mullen’s Nixon "Time Teller" watch. Ideal for handstands



Mike McGill signage. I didn’t see any mint condition original issue boards, but a lot of first run of the re-issues and a few original issue boards that were in used condition



McGill was the lucky one who managed to post up by a table and good for him because this guy brought a shopping cart of memorabilia



McGill, chillin' on the Chin Ramp



Mike McGill’s Nixon "Time Teller" watch. Great for 540s, but you may drag a hand on the landing



David Krisor and Dayhana Cardenas and thier coveted “Rollerbones” poster signed by all Bones Brigade members



Nearly two and a half hours in and the crowd hadn’t thinned a bit



Makeshift nose rail but don’t be fooled by those stickers, those are Variflex trucks, not indys



“Yellow, that’s a good color. I broke my ankle for the first time on a yellow one of these.” –Lance Mountain



Lance Mountain’s Nixon "Time Teller" watch. Perfect for pools



Tommy Guerrero holding down his zone



Tommy’s Nixon "Time Teller" watch. No hazards, please



This fan got the complete kit packed in a plywood box. Hosoi used to wear multiple watches



Jeff Kidd brought a sizable collection for signing



Oh what’s that? Animal Chin! These cardboard Animal Chin dolls were sent to skateshops as a promo so you pretty much had to work at a shop in the '80s in order to come up on one



Who’s this guy fanning out on TG?



Oh shit, it’s Alphonzo Rawls!



Alphonzo and his favorite photo in the show. The Chin Ramp was built in his hometown of Oceanside in the canyons between two junkyards. He said it was really close to present day Prince Park



Joey Robles drove all the way down from Campbell, CA. Here he is with his November, 1985 issue of Thrasher and signatures of all the skaters that were at the Capitola Classic



So why not get that years contest winner, Tommy Guerrero to sign the opening spread of the article in Thrasher featuring him



At 9:30 the line to Rodney Mullen was still weaving through the gallery



Even Lance Mountain waited in line for Rodney’s signature. See the photo of the car. Powell Peralta bought that in Europe for the team to drive it around over there all one summer in the '80s



And that’s a wrap, time to grab your board and get out of the mall! Thanks Brigaders!