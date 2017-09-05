Bronze 56k x Zoo York's "Amber Alert" Article

By Peter Sidlauskas

Photos by Mike Heikkila



Roses are red,

Estrella cans are crushed,

Zoo York sent us to Barcelona for two weeks, it rained the whole time, the shower has no hot water and the toilet in the AirBNB won’t flush



In the two weeks we were in Barcelona I’d say we probably had six days to skate due to rain. Fortunately, there are many other things to do out there to stay entertained, like playing hours of Cee-lo, crying and looking at Minions' memes. Other activities included hanging out at Kino all day or partying with the Alltimers crew at the bar across the street from us. Luckily, I happened to catch a fever and spent a good portion of the trip on WebMD looking up symptoms for deadly diseases and constantly worrying if I had one or not. FTC Skateshop was a great place to chill at, too, and if you're wondering why they aren’t carrying the new Bronze56k shit, it's because they've been stuck in customs since January.



Maybe I’m sounding a bit negative, which I really have no right to be since most of the trip was paid for by Zoo York. So let's focus on the positive things, like Dick Rizzo switch bigspinning the Beso rail, Chachi not going to jail, and not being in the United States during the presidential inauguration. And you know what? After about a week of drinking Estrella it doesn’t seem that bad. Shout out to the whole crew for not killing each other, another shout out to our AirBNB host who never called the cops on us (even though he threatened to), and of course a major shoutout to Dustin Dollin. Keep your motherfucking head up!





Josh Wilson, 50-50 in fuckin' nature. Which reminds me, Habitat skateboards stopped following us on Instagram :(



Ron and Adrian both wanted to jump off the AirBNB balcony but later decided that the two-story drop wasn’t enough to kill them



Fresh off the plane, Chachi backside flipped this grate



We found this rail that no one had ever skated before so Vega boosted a fake flip over it to set it off



Dick and Josh



Dick Rizzo, switch frontside bigspin at Beso



Rizzo, front blunt shove into the bank



Gonyon was here for six days. It rained for five of them. Little Estrella made everything better, though



Time to piss



Support your local Estrella supplier



Estrella kinda tastes how the ground looks in this pic



Fuck 12



One of many tickets that were never paid



Ron Deily died twice on this trip



He was supposed to be sober on this mission. Luckily, the weather stopped that from happening



Ron Deily from New Jersey.



Rizzo wallriding over Mark



Playing Cee-lo until 4am was mandatory



It's the Zoo York



Kevin Tierney deadass wiped his ass with all that toilet paper and carried it around with him for the rest of the day. This trip really ruined our mental health



Kevin, switch wallride fakie ollie out



It was raining but that didn't stop Ron from getting this kickflip to fakie



The forecast said 20 percent chance of rain, though



We started to really miss skating bump to cans. Unfortunately, there were no garbage cans at this spot so Chachi paid some homeless guy to ollie over his shopping cart



How the fuck do you take a photo of a ghetto bird? This could be a nollie 900 for all you know, but I wouldn’t lie to you. It’s Josh Wilson doing a ghetto bird



Chachi, heelflip into the bank



Bite it, you scum



Chachi, street-gap ollie



Chachi filmed more tricks in one day in Spain than he probably ever has in New York



Sitting at Macba desperately hoping to get robbed



The rats in Barcelona are fuckin' huge! We found an enormous one munching on some pizza. Fuckin' gross



One day we came back to the AirBNB and found a note on the front door with a phone number on it addressed to “the hot skater guy.” We all thought it was meant for Josh, but apparently it was for the longboarder who was staying across the hall from us



Josh holding in a shit for dear life



Ron about to throw down



Brendan Carroll, switch ollie. Thanks, Zoo York, Barcelona and Estrella