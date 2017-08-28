Thrasher Magazine

Burnout: Saturdaze

8/28/2017

The stars came out for the LA premier of “Saturdays,” Birdhouse’s first full-length video in ten years. Bros, babes, the Bird, proud parents and Clive Dixon turned pro! Where were you?!

 Burnout_saturdays_001.jpgTeam dinner with team Thrash. Just ‘cause he’s hellbent for fitness don’t mean Ewan can’t toss back a cheeky IPA once and again

 

Burnout_saturdays_002.jpg Frank gets the cupcake treatment


Burnout_saturdays_003.jpgHappy birthday, buddy!

 

Burnout_saturdays_004.jpgWelcome to the club. The sorry, terrible club...

 

Burnout_saturdays_005.jpgJerome always has the connects

 

Burnout_saturdays_006.jpgSweet Sal and Kurumi

 

Burnout_saturdays_007.jpgTitans of team management – Hartman and Pink

 

Burnout_saturdays_008.jpgDownstairs, a Weiss ’n’ Rune table for two

 

Burnout_saturdays_009.jpgOut onto the streets. Crowd building

 

Burnout_saturdays_010.jpgAnd then … a star sighting!

 

Burnout_saturdays_011.jpgYes!!!!

 

Burnout_saturdays_012.jpgThe Loys kick off the group photos

 

Burnout_saturdays_013.jpg Thrasher Dan in a rare shirted moment with the good homie Tin

 

Burnout_saturdays_014.jpgThe Clive Dixons, simply stunning with a sort of pirate-lite look going on

 

Burnout_saturdays_015.jpgAll the good Florida fools, too!

 

Burnout_saturdays_016.jpg‘Well I bet Clint’s got first part …’

 

Burnout_saturdays_017.jpgEast Siders, Wimer and Yüng Salk

 

Burnout_saturdays_018.jpgThe secret glue behind the scenes – Miki Vuckovich

 

Burnout_saturdays_019.jpgNyah and crew, too dope!

 

Burnout_saturdays_020.jpgVince and The Mez

 

Burnout_saturdays_021.jpgAlways turning into a tickle fight with these two

 

Burnout_saturdays_022.jpgWe Are Blood, Questionable and Penal Code

 

Burnout_saturdays_023.jpgThe Clint Walkers!

 

Burnout_saturdays_024.jpgLil’ Ben flew in

 

Burnout_saturdays_025.jpgAnd boy are his arms tired

 

Burnout_saturdays_026.jpgSo patient, so lovely

 

Burnout_saturdays_027.jpgHis feet barely touched the ground all night

 

Burnout_saturdays_028.jpgThat Hackett shirt tho...

 

Burnout_saturdays_029.jpgBuddy Bleckley made it!

 

Burnout_saturdays_030.jpgAnd the Hernandezes!

 

Burnout_saturdays_031.jpgIt was all a dream

 

Burnout_saturdays_032.jpgFinally got in – straight to a meet n greet with the Hales! Congrats, Shawn!

 

Burnout_saturdays_033.jpgThe K Walkses, always stunning

 

Burnout_saturdays_034.jpgOklahomies, on one!

 

Burnout_saturdays_035.jpgMasterlensman T Vaughan made the trek out

 

Burnout_saturdays_036.jpgHere we go! First Jason Hernandez sighting

 

Burnout_saturdays_037.jpgI know! I can’t believe Ewan works for us either!

 

Burnout_saturdays_038.jpgBig brothers, Rick and Dave

 

Burnout_saturdays_039.jpgSkateboarding’s power couple, Axel and Lizzie. Congrats, Elizabeth!

 

Burnout_saturdays_040.jpgI love your friends, too!

 

Burnout_saturdays_041.jpgWha?

 

Burnout_saturdays_042.jpgThe AZ crew!

 

Burnout_saturdays_043.jpgMark Mothersbaugh and the Bird

 

Burnout_saturdays_044.jpgThere we go

 

Burnout_saturdays_045.jpgAdam Mills and Jason made this one together. Teamwork = dreamwork

 

Burnout_saturdays_046.jpgLet ‘em in, they’re Hosois!

 

Burnout_saturdays_047.jpgBig Duff, doubled up in the john

 

Burnout_saturdays_048.jpgAnd then … into the theater

 

Burnout_saturdays_049.jpgWorking the aisles. Everyone was there! The A Stones!

 

Burnout_saturdays_050.jpgBig E, the Zeuners and Tyler backing ‘em up!

 

Burnout_saturdays_051.jpgThe injured!

 

Burnout_saturdays_052.jpgEmily and Trevar Cushing from KOTR!

 

Burnout_saturdays_053.jpgMasterlensperson Zorah Olivia, reppin’ hard!

 

Burnout_saturdays_054.jpgThis crew!

 

Burnout_saturdays_055.jpgBaker fans!

 

Burnout_saturdays_056.jpgAnt Travis, the meat in a Duff/babewich!

 

Burnout_saturdays_057.jpg The Double Ds!

 

Burnout_saturdays_058.jpgMeech’s crew!

 

Burnout_saturdays_059.jpgThere we go!

 

Burnout_saturdays_060.jpgThis is how Shep Dawgz watch premiers!

 

Burnout_saturdays_061.jpgThese bros!

 

Burnout_saturdays_062.jpgEven some skeptics. Don’t worry, it’ll be good

 

Burnout_saturdays_063.jpgBod and that old vert ‘tude

 

Burnout_saturdays_064.jpgThanks for coming!

 

Burnout_saturdays_065.jpgWilly, momentarily stunned.

 

Burnout_saturdays_066.jpgThere we go!

 

Burnout_saturdays_067.jpgThe Josh Bordenses! Nice to see you guys!

 

Burnout_saturdays_068.jpgShit! It’s starting!

 

Burnout_saturdays_069.jpgTony Hawk is one of the most eloquent speakers in all of skateboarding

 

Burnout_saturdays_070.jpgSeriously, he could give a TED talk at the drop of a hat. Eloquence on command

 

Burnout_saturdays_071.jpgAnd then the boards came out...

 

Burnout_saturdays_072.jpgHaha! Congrats, Clive!

 

Burnout_saturdays_073.jpgThese moments are always fun

 

Burnout_saturdays_074.jpgEven if getting the exact photo of triumph can be challenging

 

Burnout_saturdays_075.jpgHippie vs Gator graphic. Salk is stoked!

 

Burnout_saturdays_076.jpgGetting closer to the money shot. May have to do

 

Burnout_saturdays_077.jpgThis photo’s funny

 

Burnout_saturdays_078.jpgSo’s this one

 

Burnout_saturdays_079.jpgAnyway, everyone was stoked

 

Burnout_saturdays_080.jpgWell deserved

 

Burnout_saturdays_081.jpgThis would’ve been it except for that face Ben is making. Next time!

 

Burnout_saturdays_082.jpgThen Clint gave his own speech

 

Burnout_saturdays_083.jpgHugs from the folks

 

Burnout_saturdays_084.jpgAnd a spank from the bros. Then the movie started!

 

Burnout_saturdays_085.jpgLater …. Holy shit! Pandemonium!

 

Burnout_saturdays_086.jpgIt really is amazing! Seriously, you’re gonna love it!

 

Burnout_saturdays_087.jpgLoy knows what time it is!

 

Burnout_saturdays_088.jpgJake’s face, that’s how we all felt

 

Burnout_saturdays_089.jpgOr at least, I wish I felt like that!

 

Burnout_saturdays_090.jpgGet there while you can...

 

Burnout_saturdays_091.jpgOh yeah

 

Burnout_saturdays_092.jpgSo good when it hits your lips!

 

Burnout_saturdays_093.jpgStunned premier goers. Rodent and Dashawn were trippin’

 

Burnout_saturdays_094.jpg We all were!

 

Burnout_saturdays_095.jpgBackyard Bandit approved

 

Burnout_saturdays_096.jpgShimizu and Ortiz embrace the auteur. Nice one, Jase!

 

Burnout_saturdays_097.jpgThe kids loved it

 

Burnout_saturdays_098.jpgLotta love going around, truth be told

 

Burnout_saturdays_099.jpgWhen did babes start coming to video premiers?

 

Burnout_saturdays_100.jpgNot that I’m complaining. You two!

 

Burnout_saturdays_101.jpgSultry, big city types ...

 

Burnout_saturdays_102.jpg

everywhere!

Burnout_saturdays_103.jpg As well as girls next door

 

Burnout_saturdays_104.jpgNot to mention top sheboarders!

 

Burnout_saturdays_105.jpgIf this ain’t trouble, it’ll do ’til it gets here

 

Burnout_saturdays_106.jpgThe crush around Armanto

 

Burnout_saturdays_107.jpgIndeed!

 

Burnout_saturdays_108.jpgTave’s crew’s backing it

 

Burnout_saturdays_109.jpg You going to Black, Brownie?

 

Burnout_saturdays_110.jpgDee and Doughnut’ll be there

 

Burnout_saturdays_111.jpgBetter recognize

 

Burnout_saturdays_112.jpgMasters of air! Congrats, Jaws!

 

Burnout_saturdays_113.jpgAnt, gettin’ antsy. After party calling

 

Burnout_saturdays_114.jpg‘Uber or Lyft? Which one’s racist again?’

 

Burnout_saturdays_115.jpgAnd then the night moves began and I drove my ass back to Cardiff. Congrats Birdhousers! Really amazing! Can't wait to see it again!

