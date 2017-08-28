Burnout: Saturdaze
The stars came out for the LA premier of “Saturdays,” Birdhouse’s first full-length video in ten years. Bros, babes, the Bird, proud parents and Clive Dixon turned pro! Where were you?!
Team dinner with team Thrash. Just ‘cause he’s hellbent for fitness don’t mean Ewan can’t toss back a cheeky IPA once and again
Frank gets the cupcake treatment
Happy birthday, buddy!
Welcome to the club. The sorry, terrible club...
Jerome always has the connects
Sweet Sal and Kurumi
Titans of team management – Hartman and Pink
Downstairs, a Weiss ’n’ Rune table for two
Out onto the streets. Crowd building
And then … a star sighting!
Yes!!!!
The Loys kick off the group photos
Thrasher Dan in a rare shirted moment with the good homie Tin
The Clive Dixons, simply stunning with a sort of pirate-lite look going on
All the good Florida fools, too!
‘Well I bet Clint’s got first part …’
East Siders, Wimer and Yüng Salk
The secret glue behind the scenes – Miki Vuckovich
Nyah and crew, too dope!
Vince and The Mez
Always turning into a tickle fight with these two
We Are Blood, Questionable and Penal Code
The Clint Walkers!
Lil’ Ben flew in
And boy are his arms tired
So patient, so lovely
His feet barely touched the ground all night
That Hackett shirt tho...
Buddy Bleckley made it!
And the Hernandezes!
It was all a dream
Finally got in – straight to a meet n greet with the Hales! Congrats, Shawn!
The K Walkses, always stunning
Oklahomies, on one!
Masterlensman T Vaughan made the trek out
Here we go! First Jason Hernandez sighting
I know! I can’t believe Ewan works for us either!
Big brothers, Rick and Dave
Skateboarding’s power couple, Axel and Lizzie. Congrats, Elizabeth!
I love your friends, too!
Wha?
The AZ crew!
Mark Mothersbaugh and the Bird
There we go
Adam Mills and Jason made this one together. Teamwork = dreamwork
Let ‘em in, they’re Hosois!
Big Duff, doubled up in the john
And then … into the theater
Working the aisles. Everyone was there! The A Stones!
Big E, the Zeuners and Tyler backing ‘em up!
The injured!
Emily and Trevar Cushing from KOTR!
Masterlensperson Zorah Olivia, reppin’ hard!
This crew!
Baker fans!
Ant Travis, the meat in a Duff/babewich!
The Double Ds!
Meech’s crew!
There we go!
This is how Shep Dawgz watch premiers!
These bros!
Even some skeptics. Don’t worry, it’ll be good
Bod and that old vert ‘tude
Thanks for coming!
Willy, momentarily stunned.
There we go!
The Josh Bordenses! Nice to see you guys!
Shit! It’s starting!
Tony Hawk is one of the most eloquent speakers in all of skateboarding
Seriously, he could give a TED talk at the drop of a hat. Eloquence on command
And then the boards came out...
Haha! Congrats, Clive!
These moments are always fun
Even if getting the exact photo of triumph can be challenging
Hippie vs Gator graphic. Salk is stoked!
Getting closer to the money shot. May have to do
This photo’s funny
So’s this one
Anyway, everyone was stoked
Well deserved
This would’ve been it except for that face Ben is making. Next time!
Then Clint gave his own speech
Hugs from the folks
And a spank from the bros. Then the movie started!
Later …. Holy shit! Pandemonium!
It really is amazing! Seriously, you’re gonna love it!
Loy knows what time it is!
Jake’s face, that’s how we all felt
Or at least, I wish I felt like that!
Get there while you can...
Oh yeah
So good when it hits your lips!
Stunned premier goers. Rodent and Dashawn were trippin’
We all were!
Backyard Bandit approved
Shimizu and Ortiz embrace the auteur. Nice one, Jase!
The kids loved it
Lotta love going around, truth be told
When did babes start coming to video premiers?
Not that I’m complaining. You two!
Sultry, big city types ...
everywhere!
As well as girls next door
Not to mention top sheboarders!
If this ain’t trouble, it’ll do ’til it gets here
The crush around Armanto
Indeed!
Tave’s crew’s backing it
You going to Black, Brownie?
Dee and Doughnut’ll be there
Better recognize
Masters of air! Congrats, Jaws!
Ant, gettin’ antsy. After party calling
‘Uber or Lyft? Which one’s racist again?’
And then the night moves began and I drove my ass back to Cardiff. Congrats Birdhousers! Really amazing! Can't wait to see it again!
