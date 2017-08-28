The stars came out for the LA premier of “Saturdays,” Birdhouse’s first full-length video in ten years. Bros, babes, the Bird, proud parents and Clive Dixon turned pro! Where were you?!

Team dinner with team Thrash. Just ‘cause he’s hellbent for fitness don’t mean Ewan can’t toss back a cheeky IPA once and again

Frank gets the cupcake treatment



Happy birthday, buddy!

Welcome to the club. The sorry, terrible club...

Jerome always has the connects

Sweet Sal and Kurumi

Titans of team management – Hartman and Pink

Downstairs, a Weiss ’n’ Rune table for two

Out onto the streets. Crowd building

And then … a star sighting!

Yes!!!!

The Loys kick off the group photos

Thrasher Dan in a rare shirted moment with the good homie Tin

The Clive Dixons, simply stunning with a sort of pirate-lite look going on

All the good Florida fools, too!

‘Well I bet Clint’s got first part …’

East Siders, Wimer and Yüng Salk

The secret glue behind the scenes – Miki Vuckovich

Nyah and crew, too dope!

Vince and The Mez

Always turning into a tickle fight with these two

We Are Blood, Questionable and Penal Code

The Clint Walkers!

Lil’ Ben flew in

And boy are his arms tired

So patient, so lovely

His feet barely touched the ground all night

That Hackett shirt tho...

Buddy Bleckley made it!

And the Hernandezes!

It was all a dream

Finally got in – straight to a meet n greet with the Hales! Congrats, Shawn!

The K Walkses, always stunning

Oklahomies, on one!

Masterlensman T Vaughan made the trek out

Here we go! First Jason Hernandez sighting

I know! I can’t believe Ewan works for us either!

Big brothers, Rick and Dave

Skateboarding’s power couple, Axel and Lizzie. Congrats, Elizabeth!

I love your friends, too!

Wha?

The AZ crew!

Mark Mothersbaugh and the Bird

There we go

Adam Mills and Jason made this one together. Teamwork = dreamwork

Let ‘em in, they’re Hosois!

Big Duff, doubled up in the john

And then … into the theater

Working the aisles. Everyone was there! The A Stones!

Big E, the Zeuners and Tyler backing ‘em up!

The injured!

Emily and Trevar Cushing from KOTR!

Masterlensperson Zorah Olivia, reppin’ hard!

This crew!

Baker fans!

Ant Travis, the meat in a Duff/babewich!

The Double Ds!

Meech’s crew!

There we go!

This is how Shep Dawgz watch premiers!

These bros!

Even some skeptics. Don’t worry, it’ll be good

Bod and that old vert ‘tude

Thanks for coming!

Willy, momentarily stunned.

There we go!

The Josh Bordenses! Nice to see you guys!

Shit! It’s starting!

Tony Hawk is one of the most eloquent speakers in all of skateboarding

Seriously, he could give a TED talk at the drop of a hat. Eloquence on command

And then the boards came out...

Haha! Congrats, Clive!

These moments are always fun

Even if getting the exact photo of triumph can be challenging

Hippie vs Gator graphic. Salk is stoked!

Getting closer to the money shot. May have to do

This photo’s funny

So’s this one

Anyway, everyone was stoked

Well deserved

This would’ve been it except for that face Ben is making. Next time!

Then Clint gave his own speech

Hugs from the folks

And a spank from the bros. Then the movie started!

Later …. Holy shit! Pandemonium!

It really is amazing! Seriously, you’re gonna love it!

Loy knows what time it is!

Jake’s face, that’s how we all felt

Or at least, I wish I felt like that!

Get there while you can...

Oh yeah

So good when it hits your lips!

Stunned premier goers. Rodent and Dashawn were trippin’

We all were!

Backyard Bandit approved

Shimizu and Ortiz embrace the auteur. Nice one, Jase!

The kids loved it

Lotta love going around, truth be told

When did babes start coming to video premiers?

Not that I’m complaining. You two!

Sultry, big city types ...

everywhere!





As well as girls next door

Not to mention top sheboarders!

If this ain’t trouble, it’ll do ’til it gets here

The crush around Armanto

Indeed!

Tave’s crew’s backing it

You going to Black, Brownie?

Dee and Doughnut’ll be there

Better recognize

Masters of air! Congrats, Jaws!

Ant, gettin’ antsy. After party calling

‘Uber or Lyft? Which one’s racist again?’

And then the night moves began and I drove my ass back to Cardiff. Congrats Birdhousers! Really amazing! Can't wait to see it again!