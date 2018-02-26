Burnout: Jah's Jam
2/26/2018
What do you get the skateboarding millionaire who has everything? How about his own shoe?! Nike celebrated Nyjah’s new kicks with a good ol’ fashioned skate jam at his private park. Now when’s that video coming out?
Crowd assembling. Hell yeah, there were tacos
What the kids are into
New Element dude Brownie with the latest Nyjah sled
‘Koston is WHERE?!!’
It’s no Eastern Vert, but not bad …
Behind the scenes
Motorcycles, everywhere
Deep, deep behind the scenes… what?!!
Sinner! What, you think this place held itself down?!
Yep
White on white
Everything you’d need back here
Even a spare. You’d look good in there, Burman
Finally, the master of the house!
R&D is still working on the laces
Otherwise, mad solid
Thrasher Exclusive: Inside Jah’s trunk!
Later, on the course …
It’s always a good skate jam strategy to find the kids who can catch air and shoot them first
But when Sinner starts sending it, gotta be ready
He’ll get there
Boom!
Following up with the ill backside nollie flip!
Swoosh brought in the bros from the big shops. Baltimore’s Gary Smith, switch pop shove, not missing a beat
Guy arrived!
Keegan shows him what’s up
Here we go…
Ain’t it great that all the new kids can scrape backside airs?
High Guy. Wow!
To fakie
Good ol’ fly up
Marcos takes it ollie-oop
Straight outta the Skate Zone!
‘Are you Eric Ricks?’
Iceplant wall walk. Guy was on one
And the kickflip
Management, post tacos
Quick impossible-off between T-Bone and Montessi
Can’t fade the wrap!
Advantage Florida!
Still bros tho
Tyrone takes it to the big shit
Sinner back on it
Sliding away
Montoya, heck yeah he does rails
You’d wear a helmet too if you felt how waxy everything in there was
A best-trick vibe emerged
Shut down by the patented nollie hard! G’damn right he’s still got it
Gary flexes that Charm City tech. Noseblunt nollie heel
KFFSCG. Wow!
KFBSS!
And then Yuto rolled through with the SSFSH. Sheesh!
Time to hit the beer tent
Guy and Carlos trip on the interview. I know, right?!
Got the buddy’s shot by the taco truck
Couple a ledges
Congrats on the shoe, ‘Jah! Hope you sell a mint! ––– Speaking of, I am proud to be offering an autographed pair of first-run Nike Nyjah Huston’s complete with premium collector’s box and little blanket. Will trade for any G&S-era Chris Miller board or a Leica M10. Hit me on the DM!
