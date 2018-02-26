What do you get the skateboarding millionaire who has everything? How about his own shoe?! Nike celebrated Nyjah’s new kicks with a good ol’ fashioned skate jam at his private park. Now when’s that video coming out?Crowd assembling. Hell yeah, there were tacosWhat the kids are intoNew Element dude Brownie with the latest Nyjah sled‘Koston is WHERE?!!’It’s no Eastern Vert, but not bad …Behind the scenesMotorcycles, everywhereDeep, deep behind the scenes… what?!!Sinner! What, you think this place held itself down?!YepWhite on whiteEverything you’d need back hereEven a spare. You’d look good in there, BurmanFinally, the master of the house!R&D is still working on the lacesOtherwise, mad solidThrasher Exclusive: Inside Jah’s trunk!Later, on the course …It’s always a good skate jam strategy to find the kids who can catch air and shoot them firstBut when Sinner starts sending it, gotta be readyHe’ll get thereBoom!Following up with the ill backside nollie flip!Swoosh brought in the bros from the big shops. Baltimore’s Gary Smith, switch pop shove, not missing a beatGuy arrived!Keegan shows him what’s upHere we go…Ain’t it great that all the new kids can scrape backside airs?High Guy. Wow!To fakieGood ol’ fly upMarcos takes it ollie-oopStraight outta the Skate Zone!‘Are you Eric Ricks?’Iceplant wall walk. Guy was on oneAnd the kickflipManagement, post tacosQuick impossible-off between T-Bone and MontessiCan’t fade the wrap!Advantage Florida!Still bros thoTyrone takes it to the big shitSinner back on itSliding awayMontoya, heck yeah he does railsYou’d wear a helmet too if you felt how waxy everything in there wasA best-trick vibe emergedShut down by the patented nollie hard! G’damn right he’s still got itGary flexes that Charm City tech. Noseblunt nollie heelKFFSCG. Wow!KFBSS!And then Yuto rolled through with the SSFSH. Sheesh!Time to hit the beer tentGuy and Carlos trip on the interview. I know, right?!Got the buddy’s shot by the taco truckCouple a ledgesCongrats on the shoe, ‘Jah! Hope you sell a mint! ––– Speaking of, I am proud to be offering an autographed pair of first-run Nike Nyjah Huston’s complete with premium collector’s box and little blanket. Will trade for any G&S-era Chris Miller board or a Leica M10. Hit me on the DM!