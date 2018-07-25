It was 113 degrees, but that didn’t keep the Oklahoma City skaters from coming out to shred hard and stack cans for a good cause. Yee-haw!Showing up with pallets! You got one raffle ticket per can. Some people weren’t taking any chancesRiding ‘em in!Core Skateshop and the Walker fam running the can tent!Canned AF!Vienna sausages?! Are you SURE you want give those up?Tickets for days. We had so much stuff to give out thanks to REAL, Vans and Shake JuntA family affairDouble fisted!Surprised this lil buddy didn’t just dive into those sliced carrots on the ride over!Thanks y’allCan babesAnd the man of the hour … and his daddy. Thanks Walkers!Always time for the kidsSuitable for autographingAfter and beforeScrappy Walker holds court in the shadeOnto the course. Is it hot our here or what???Oh yeah!Didn’t slow the localsBump to bar got barraged!Regular OKC visitor Clive Dixon was with the crew. Nollie flip 50Good ol’ nollie crooksKicky board? No problem-oHalf Cab in, backside 180 out. You seen itYung Salk with the frontal bluntalNosegrind so tight, gotta wear shadesBarley attack from Stetson!Better believe there was some biggie outHammers come early - half-cab kf 50!Local legend Dirty with the kicky crooksThen Clive takes it to the big bar (of course)The other Walker - Clint slices a front blunt fakieRobbie “Chip” Brockel – heelflipping inHardflip, aired outCompetent hipsmanshipSlow and low. Better safe than sorryYepGood ol’ grasserLater, at the big one …Absolutely scorchingChip couldn’t make this heelflip 50 workWhen in doubt, grab it out!Remember this name: Malachi ToflyblaylockTrust meNever complying, this guyNo waiting in the big bowlNot everGirlfriend gripWhat?Taco chillin’What are you guys talking about? Mike Yousefpour?Smartest family at the whole eventCamera talkNever seen this grouping before … but I’m downStarting to shade out. SortaPretty pleasant, actuallyAnd now … the big raffle!Hella shit to give awayGrab your tickets, boys!The OG Kyle Walker won a … Real Kyle Walker board. Funny how that worked out, right?The angles!Customize itTwo KOTR sticker sheets later …Never forgetFrontside view of the dude with the Monster inkHey!And then … and old K Walks Day tradition …The Great Squirt Gun Race!All a blurRacing for a product pileNear missesVanVark, bringing the heat!Late LarrysAnd then they were goneWater balloon to the eyeballStill got those Vans tho!YessirBut for some, the battle had just begunMoist and dangerousClive was readySalk took the brunt of itEasy targetSome dudes were just asking for itAnd because we still had more shit to give out .. the final product toss!Good natured scuffleThis guy got the boardCooling it downThe Cherry/ Shanahan Effect hits the heartlandShit, looks like it’s workingThanks for coming, everybodyDown for Lifers …Houston’s finest …The grilled ..Yep, thanks MarkSee y’all next yearHold the park down for us!