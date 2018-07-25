Thrasher Magazine

Burnout: K Walks Day 2018

7/25/2018
It was 113 degrees, but that didn’t keep the Oklahoma City skaters from coming out to shred hard and stack cans for a good cause. Yee-haw!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 001 750pxShowing up with pallets! You got one raffle ticket per can. Some people weren’t taking any chances

burnout K Walks Can Jam 002 750pxRiding ‘em in!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 003 750pxCore Skateshop and the Walker fam running the can tent!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 004 750pxCanned AF!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 005 750pxVienna sausages?! Are you SURE you want give those up?

burnout K Walks Can Jam 006 750pxTickets for days. We had so much stuff to give out thanks to REAL, Vans and Shake Junt

burnout K Walks Can Jam 007 750pxA family affair

burnout K Walks Can Jam 008 750pxDouble fisted!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 009 750pxSurprised this lil buddy didn’t just dive into those sliced carrots on the ride over!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 010 750pxThanks y’all

burnout K Walks Can Jam 011 750pxCan babes

burnout K Walks Can Jam 012 750pxAnd the man of the hour … and his daddy. Thanks Walkers!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 013 750pxAlways time for the kids

burnout K Walks Can Jam 014 750pxSuitable for autographing

burnout K Walks Can Jam 015 750pxAfter and before

burnout K Walks Can Jam 016 750pxScrappy Walker holds court in the shade

burnout K Walks Can Jam 017 750pxOnto the course. Is it hot our here or what???

burnout K Walks Can Jam 018 750pxOh yeah!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 019 750pxDidn’t slow the locals

burnout K Walks Can Jam 020 750pxBump to bar got barraged!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 021 750pxRegular OKC visitor Clive Dixon was with the crew. Nollie flip 50

burnout K Walks Can Jam 022 750pxGood ol’ nollie crooks

burnout K Walks Can Jam 023 750pxKicky board? No problem-o

burnout K Walks Can Jam 024 750pxHalf Cab in, backside 180 out. You seen it

burnout K Walks Can Jam 025 750pxYung Salk with the frontal bluntal

burnout K Walks Can Jam 026 750pxNosegrind so tight, gotta wear shades

burnout K Walks Can Jam 027 750pxBarley attack from Stetson!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 028 750pxBetter believe there was some biggie out

burnout K Walks Can Jam 029 750pxHammers come early - half-cab kf 50!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 030 750pxLocal legend Dirty with the kicky crooks

burnout K Walks Can Jam 031 750pxThen Clive takes it to the big bar (of course)

burnout K Walks Can Jam 032 750pxThe other Walker - Clint slices a front blunt fakie

burnout K Walks Can Jam 033 750pxRobbie “Chip” Brockel – heelflipping in

burnout K Walks Can Jam 034 750pxHardflip, aired out

burnout K Walks Can Jam 035 750pxCompetent hipsmanship

burnout K Walks Can Jam 036 750pxSlow and low. Better safe than sorry

burnout K Walks Can Jam 037 750pxYep

burnout K Walks Can Jam 038 750pxGood ol’ grasser

burnout K Walks Can Jam 039 750pxLater, at the big one …

burnout K Walks Can Jam 040 750pxAbsolutely scorching

burnout K Walks Can Jam 041 750pxChip couldn’t make this heelflip 50 work

burnout K Walks Can Jam 042 750pxWhen in doubt, grab it out!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 043 750pxRemember this name: Malachi Toflyblaylock

burnout K Walks Can Jam 044 750pxTrust me

burnout K Walks Can Jam 045 750pxNever complying, this guy

burnout K Walks Can Jam 046 750pxNo waiting in the big bowl

burnout K Walks Can Jam 047 750pxNot ever

burnout K Walks Can Jam 048 750pxGirlfriend grip

burnout K Walks Can Jam 049 750pxWhat?

burnout K Walks Can Jam 050 750pxTaco chillin’

burnout K Walks Can Jam 051 750pxWhat are you guys talking about? Mike Yousefpour?

burnout K Walks Can Jam 052 750pxSmartest family at the whole event

burnout K Walks Can Jam 053 750pxCamera talk

burnout K Walks Can Jam 054 750pxNever seen this grouping before … but I’m down

burnout K Walks Can Jam 055 750pxStarting to shade out. Sorta

burnout K Walks Can Jam 056 750pxPretty pleasant, actually

burnout K Walks Can Jam 057 750pxAnd now … the big raffle!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 058 750pxHella shit to give away

burnout K Walks Can Jam 059 750pxGrab your tickets, boys!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 060 750pxThe OG Kyle Walker won a … Real Kyle Walker board. Funny how that worked out, right?

burnout K Walks Can Jam 061 750pxThe angles!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 062 750pxCustomize it

burnout K Walks Can Jam 063 750pxTwo KOTR sticker sheets later …

burnout K Walks Can Jam 064 750pxNever forget

burnout K Walks Can Jam 065 750pxFrontside view of the dude with the Monster ink

burnout K Walks Can Jam 066 750pxHey!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 067 750pxAnd then … and old K Walks Day tradition …

burnout K Walks Can Jam 068 750pxThe Great Squirt Gun Race!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 069 750pxAll a blur

burnout K Walks Can Jam 070 750pxRacing for a product pile

burnout K Walks Can Jam 071 750pxNear misses

burnout K Walks Can Jam 072 750pxVanVark, bringing the heat!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 073 750pxLate Larrys

burnout K Walks Can Jam 074 750pxAnd then they were gone

burnout K Walks Can Jam 075 750pxWater balloon to the eyeball

burnout K Walks Can Jam 076 750pxStill got those Vans tho!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 077 750pxYessir

burnout K Walks Can Jam 078 750pxBut for some, the battle had just begun

burnout K Walks Can Jam 079 750pxMoist and dangerous

burnout K Walks Can Jam 080 750pxClive was ready

burnout K Walks Can Jam 081 750pxSalk took the brunt of it

burnout K Walks Can Jam 082 750pxEasy target

burnout K Walks Can Jam 083 750pxSome dudes were just asking for it

burnout K Walks Can Jam 085 750pxAnd because we still had more shit to give out .. the final product toss!

burnout K Walks Can Jam 086 750pxGood natured scuffle

burnout K Walks Can Jam 087 750pxThis guy got the board

burnout K Walks Can Jam 088 750pxCooling it down

burnout K Walks Can Jam 089 750pxThe Cherry/ Shanahan Effect hits the heartland

burnout K Walks Can Jam 090 750pxShit, looks like it’s working

burnout K Walks Can Jam 091 750pxThanks for coming, everybody

burnout K Walks Can Jam 092 750pxDown for Lifers …

burnout K Walks Can Jam 093 750pxHouston’s finest …

burnout K Walks Can Jam 094 750pxThe grilled ..

burnout K Walks Can Jam 095 750pxYep, thanks Mark

burnout K Walks Can Jam 096 750pxSee y’all next year

burnout K Walks Can Jam 097 750pxHold the park down for us!
