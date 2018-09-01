Burnout: Last Run!
Final session at Brighton’s ramp with the pros and bros gathering for a farewell schralp.
Loneliest discipline. Soul skaters only
And then a shining beam of light!
Locals mostly. Lizzie used to keep a room here. Monster boxes still show up
Lein pick, Bird-wise
Flume flight
Did Tony invent the stale? Or Gonz? Discuss among yourselves
Side note: Tony lands with his wheels rolling across the coping on probably one out of five airs but never hangs up. It’s incredible
And then … the hosts with the mosts – Brighton and Jeff! Thanks, y’all
Nose drive
Kids showed up. Pabich de Rojo con el Fast Plant!
Tucked-up oop. A local’s mastery!
Hey Omar
Clear the decks! Here comes Clay
Big E, frigid AF
Four wheels out, scooped
Who’s this air hog???
Damn Keegan! Save some for the the rest of us
‘Whattya want to see?’
Air! Always
#decked
Indy to fakie to check the endorsements
Whoooo!
Seen this kid?
Speaking of. ShowMar!
Gnarls Marle from C Springs. Wait’ll you see
Tense talk on the roll outs
Save it for the sky time, boys
Keegan wears black on the outside ‘cos that’s how his handplants feel on the inside
Yesss! Tha Muscle!
The best
Legendary Lonnie Hiramoto, smashing and sliding
Good buddy
Perfect lipslide
Over the gap …. to revert
And over to slider fakie. These kids do it all
And from the Rodney Mead School of Vertical Assault™ Portland’s Zion O’Friel stick and pokes a Madonna. Wow!
Slob varial D. Holy shit!
Fakie to fakie
Don’t worry. Wes got it!
Stiff comp out here
Zack plays it cool tho
BB gun gallery behind the ramp
Three tries each
Let the Living Dead show you how it’s done, boy!
Ah, hell
Oh shit, rockers …
Don’t worry, I know these fools!
Face it Collin, you’re O’Side now
Jimmy plays hard to get in the corner. Heavy is the head that wears the crown, I suppose
Meanwhile, back in the stratosphere
Ay, yi, yi!
If I could do this I would only do this
Evangelical to fakie
FSA revert. Yep
Highly-unorthodox fast plant nose grind. Only other dude I seen do this is Danny Minnick
Remember Gnarls? Well here you go: Crail Egg, aka, “the Craig”
Oh shit, Mothra’s in!
Muscle tries his luck with Andy Scott’s kicky egg
If it was easy, everyone would do it
Vamp, May Day
Better view of the Craig. Tell your friends
And then for something a little bit more classic
Modern lein, snatched up
Lein Heel-A Monster. Creature’s on a roll with these graphics, BTW
Top view
Bluntslide with a beanplant assist from Zion. Reminds me of a young Matt Gallardo!
Holmes, tailgrab at twilight
Yet Jeff wants more
And …. #decked!
Bennett, practically in the dark
Tailslide the whole ramp to ollie over the channel
A little Venice in Encinitas. Nice
Then it was pretty much down to Kreiner
You can imagine where it went from here. Thanks so much to Brighton and the Zeuner family for having us for one last hurrah! It’s not easy being a ramp owner. Thanks for the good times, your patience and friendship.
