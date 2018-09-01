Final session at Brighton’s ramp with the pros and bros gathering for a farewell schralp.Loneliest discipline. Soul skaters onlyAnd then a shining beam of light!Locals mostly. Lizzie used to keep a room here. Monster boxes still show upLein pick, Bird-wiseFlume flightDid Tony invent the stale? Or Gonz? Discuss among yourselvesSide note: Tony lands with his wheels rolling across the coping on probably one out of five airs but never hangs up. It’s incredibleAnd then … the hosts with the mosts – Brighton and Jeff! Thanks, y’allNose driveKids showed up. Pabich de Rojo con el Fast Plant!Tucked-up oop. A local’s mastery!Hey OmarClear the decks! Here comes ClayBig E, frigid AFFour wheels out, scoopedWho’s this air hog???Damn Keegan! Save some for the the rest of us‘Whattya want to see?’Air! Always#deckedIndy to fakie to check the endorsementsWhoooo!Seen this kid?Speaking of. ShowMar!Gnarls Marle from C Springs. Wait’ll you seeTense talk on the roll outsSave it for the sky time, boysKeegan wears black on the outside ‘cos that’s how his handplants feel on the insideYesss! Tha Muscle!The bestLegendary Lonnie Hiramoto, smashing and slidingGood buddyPerfect lipslideOver the gap …. to revertAnd over to slider fakie. These kids do it allAnd from the Rodney Mead School of Vertical Assault™ Portland’s Zion O’Friel stick and pokes a Madonna. Wow!Slob varial D. Holy shit!Fakie to fakieDon’t worry. Wes got it!Stiff comp out hereZack plays it cool thoBB gun gallery behind the rampThree tries eachLet the Living Dead show you how it’s done, boy!Ah, hellOh shit, rockers …Don’t worry, I know these fools!Face it Collin, you’re O’Side nowJimmy plays hard to get in the corner. Heavy is the head that wears the crown, I supposeMeanwhile, back in the stratosphereAy, yi, yi!If I could do this I would only do thisEvangelical to fakieFSA revert. YepHighly-unorthodox fast plant nose grind. Only other dude I seen do this is Danny MinnickRemember Gnarls? Well here you go: Crail Egg, aka, “the Craig”Oh shit, Mothra’s in!Muscle tries his luck with Andy Scott’s kicky eggIf it was easy, everyone would do itVamp, May DayBetter view of the Craig. Tell your friendsAnd then for something a little bit more classicModern lein, snatched upLein Heel-A Monster. Creature’s on a roll with these graphics, BTWTop viewBluntslide with a beanplant assist from Zion. Reminds me of a young Matt Gallardo!Holmes, tailgrab at twilightYet Jeff wants moreAnd …. #decked!Bennett, practically in the darkTailslide the whole ramp to ollie over the channelA little Venice in Encinitas. NiceThen it was pretty much down to KreinerYou can imagine where it went from here. Thanks so much to Brighton and the Zeuner family for having us for one last hurrah! It’s not easy being a ramp owner. Thanks for the good times, your patience and friendship.