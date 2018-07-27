Burnout: Trujillo or Bus!
7/27/2018
Vans hosted a double-decker bus SF skate history tour followed by an epic sesh at Treasure Island. Burnout climbed aboard.
Started off at the Flower Shop. No waiting ...
Anyone?
If it's scaring Delfino, you know you're dealing with some double-black-diamond shit
Ron's in!
Lil Daewon-inspired start
Here we go …
He's more comfortable in this position, actually
Jeezus
But out on the streets, the hills were calling Yung Frank Mare …
The GX/Long Island connection!
F yeah he bombed it
Triumph … before 10 am!
Yes, Frank
Meet-up at SOMA
Traditional streetstyle
Making friends is easy
And then … our illustrious hosts!
Arco was decked out in his finest TNT regalia
Including his first pro shoe!
Just PUMP it …
Ron and Schmitty heating up the door
Don't mind if I do
Easily one of the best door skaters in North America
Good ol' brail
Then B came though with some breakfast pie!
Lui's look says 'Not only do I party … I'm HERE to party'
Chafe slide
Ok, now it's just getting stupid
Waylon busts the four. Apples falling from trees and whatnot
Ohio's Justin Henry with the ill bank work
You know J Lay fuck up a bank
TJ makes friends too
Convergence
Let's get on that bus!
I actually forgot to shoot a photo of everyone before we got on the bus, so here's one I stole off the Internet. You get the idea
Top-side style!
A flood of familiar faces
Cowboys always welcome
SF luminary Mike Archimedes would be our host for this tour of the City's most famous and infamous skate spots
Couldn't have chose a better docent
Three-up, three-down. Just like life
The patter extended from urban blight, to titty bars to gentrification
But you can tell the man loves his town
Alway entertaining
Shit, Wallenberg!
Moments of triumph
Fun facts
Even some light acapella
Bronco Trujillo was born here
World class town
Stories on every corner
China Town!
'And to your left, a statue of SF skater Sean Gutierrez' – Arco
Arco knows what we like
The pointy one
Snack break
Local swindlers charging $30 for a 12 pack, but fuck it
Pier 7. 'I never went there'
EMB - 'Where I learned to street skate'
Time for reflection
A career of professional window glazing to be proud of. All … those … windows
Over the bridge
Way over
An excellent tour, all said
Thanks Arco!
Disembarked at Treasure Island
To sample their amazing DIY creation. Thanks, diehards!
And a car jump!
Cedric went in
Max from Mexico, straight andalé
High and low zones
Pedro feels it out
Berle with the mega rock
Air style = hair style. Too smooth
Bob of Canada, he break the window
Leon floated it first
NBS?! Berle-y!
Airwalk from Max
Proper snow poke
Mega melon. Must be nice!
Spun out surprise
Ron sizes up the scene
Man of the hour, classic car loft
Conspiring to grind through the hood ornament
Vert wall flyover
Wicked pick
The horizontal spread
Berle can barely believe it!
I mean … how?!
Top Rope Ron
Headless Texas off the fence
Everyone was ripping. Real nice
Meanwhile, in the chill zone …
DJ and Nick pop a can
Ashley pays … in blood!
Jam up at the taco truck. What do you mean only two at a time?!
Crockett tote bag check. Much cleaner this time
SF dudes
My favorite Franks
The Homiez
I tried to get in on Sean and Frank's funnyaccent talk. Couldn't really pull it off. Thanks for humoring me, boys
Hustle Jamie
Aloha!
Holy shit! What's up Langi?!
Tony intros the band … Drunk Dom and the Roaches
Top quality shitty skate rock!
Oh yeah!
Minor pit action
What are y'all waiting for?
Ashley gets some – Bertleman style!
Then Drunk Dom had some sort of trumpet shotgunning challenge
Tony vs any challenger!
But first the trumpet solo (of course)
The anticipation …
The challenger won! Gotta think Tony was just playing good host, right?
Still, a moment of triumph
Haha
A SOTY's embrace
Good times
You get all that, GoGo?
Back over the bridge
Washed up at Potrero
Rough neighborhood, no doubt
Not sure what this means, but I miss P Stone too
Sizing it up
Delfino
Wow!
Cedric lips it
Leon Smiths deep
If I could do this, I would only do this
Lui's working on his frontside airs. Getting pretty close!
Who's this slash dog???
Suciu sizes up the plunge
Vertical roll ins!? Who knew?
Got it all, this guy!
And the Sandoval reign of terror continued
You can imagine where it went from here. Thanks for the fun day Vans crew, Trujillos and Mike Archimedes!
Started off at the Flower Shop. No waiting ...
Anyone?
If it's scaring Delfino, you know you're dealing with some double-black-diamond shit
Ron's in!
Lil Daewon-inspired start
Here we go …
He's more comfortable in this position, actually
Jeezus
But out on the streets, the hills were calling Yung Frank Mare …
The GX/Long Island connection!
F yeah he bombed it
Triumph … before 10 am!
Yes, Frank
Meet-up at SOMA
Traditional streetstyle
Making friends is easy
And then … our illustrious hosts!
Arco was decked out in his finest TNT regalia
Including his first pro shoe!
Just PUMP it …
Ron and Schmitty heating up the door
Don't mind if I do
Easily one of the best door skaters in North America
Good ol' brail
Then B came though with some breakfast pie!
Lui's look says 'Not only do I party … I'm HERE to party'
Chafe slide
Ok, now it's just getting stupid
Waylon busts the four. Apples falling from trees and whatnot
Ohio's Justin Henry with the ill bank work
You know J Lay fuck up a bank
TJ makes friends too
Convergence
Let's get on that bus!
I actually forgot to shoot a photo of everyone before we got on the bus, so here's one I stole off the Internet. You get the idea
Top-side style!
A flood of familiar faces
Cowboys always welcome
SF luminary Mike Archimedes would be our host for this tour of the City's most famous and infamous skate spots
Couldn't have chose a better docent
Three-up, three-down. Just like life
The patter extended from urban blight, to titty bars to gentrification
But you can tell the man loves his town
Alway entertaining
Shit, Wallenberg!
Moments of triumph
Fun facts
Even some light acapella
Bronco Trujillo was born here
World class town
Stories on every corner
China Town!
'And to your left, a statue of SF skater Sean Gutierrez' – Arco
Arco knows what we like
The pointy one
Snack break
Local swindlers charging $30 for a 12 pack, but fuck it
Pier 7. 'I never went there'
EMB - 'Where I learned to street skate'
Time for reflection
A career of professional window glazing to be proud of. All … those … windows
Over the bridge
Way over
An excellent tour, all said
Thanks Arco!
Disembarked at Treasure Island
To sample their amazing DIY creation. Thanks, diehards!
And a car jump!
Cedric went in
Max from Mexico, straight andalé
High and low zones
Pedro feels it out
Berle with the mega rock
Air style = hair style. Too smooth
Bob of Canada, he break the window
Leon floated it first
NBS?! Berle-y!
Airwalk from Max
Proper snow poke
Mega melon. Must be nice!
Spun out surprise
Ron sizes up the scene
Man of the hour, classic car loft
Conspiring to grind through the hood ornament
Vert wall flyover
Wicked pick
The horizontal spread
Berle can barely believe it!
I mean … how?!
Top Rope Ron
Headless Texas off the fence
Everyone was ripping. Real nice
Meanwhile, in the chill zone …
DJ and Nick pop a can
Ashley pays … in blood!
Jam up at the taco truck. What do you mean only two at a time?!
Crockett tote bag check. Much cleaner this time
SF dudes
My favorite Franks
The Homiez
I tried to get in on Sean and Frank's funnyaccent talk. Couldn't really pull it off. Thanks for humoring me, boys
Hustle Jamie
Aloha!
Holy shit! What's up Langi?!
Tony intros the band … Drunk Dom and the Roaches
Top quality shitty skate rock!
Oh yeah!
Minor pit action
What are y'all waiting for?
Ashley gets some – Bertleman style!
Then Drunk Dom had some sort of trumpet shotgunning challenge
Tony vs any challenger!
But first the trumpet solo (of course)
The anticipation …
The challenger won! Gotta think Tony was just playing good host, right?
Still, a moment of triumph
Haha
A SOTY's embrace
Good times
You get all that, GoGo?
Back over the bridge
Washed up at Potrero
Rough neighborhood, no doubt
Not sure what this means, but I miss P Stone too
Sizing it up
Delfino
Wow!
Cedric lips it
Leon Smiths deep
If I could do this, I would only do this
Lui's working on his frontside airs. Getting pretty close!
Who's this slash dog???
Suciu sizes up the plunge
Vertical roll ins!? Who knew?
Got it all, this guy!
And the Sandoval reign of terror continued
You can imagine where it went from here. Thanks for the fun day Vans crew, Trujillos and Mike Archimedes!
-
7/26/2018
Tony Trujillo's Junk JamIf you're in the Bay Area today come out to Treasure Island for Tony Trujillo's junk jam.
-
7/16/2018
TNT Advanced Prototype CommercialThe new TNT Advanced Prototype is the most progressive vulcanized skateboarding shoe from Vans. Check out the commercial here.
-
7/09/2018
Vans TNT Advanced PrototypeTony Trujillo marks his 7th signature shoe with Vans since 1997. Check it out.
-
6/07/2018
Tyson Peterson Goes ProLast night at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach, Tyson Peterson was surprised with his first pro board for Element and all his homies showed up. Hell, his mom was even there!
-
6/04/2018
Gonz 50th Birthday BlogOn Friday, Gonz had a surprise Bday party in Hollywood and our man Hambone was there to catch the action. Cheers to the big 5-0, Mark!