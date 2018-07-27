Thrasher Magazine

Burnout: Trujillo or Bus!

7/27/2018
Vans hosted a double-decker bus SF skate history tour followed by an epic sesh at Treasure Island. Burnout climbed aboard.

burnout TNT DAY 001 750pxStarted off at the Flower Shop. No waiting ...

burnout TNT DAY 002 750pxAnyone?

burnout TNT DAY 003 750pxIf it's scaring Delfino, you know you're dealing with some double-black-diamond shit

burnout TNT DAY 004 750pxRon's in!

burnout TNT DAY 005 750pxLil Daewon-inspired start

burnout TNT DAY 006 750pxHere we go …

burnout TNT DAY 007 750pxHe's more comfortable in this position, actually

burnout TNT DAY 008 750pxJeezus

burnout TNT DAY 009 750pxBut out on the streets, the hills were calling Yung Frank Mare …

burnout TNT DAY 010 750pxThe GX/Long Island connection!

burnout TNT DAY 011 750pxF yeah he bombed it

burnout TNT DAY 012 750pxTriumph … before 10 am!

burnout TNT DAY 013 750pxYes, Frank

burnout TNT DAY 014 750pxMeet-up at SOMA

burnout TNT DAY 015 750pxTraditional streetstyle

burnout TNT DAY 016 750pxMaking friends is easy

burnout TNT DAY 017 750pxAnd then … our illustrious hosts!

burnout TNT DAY 018 750pxArco was decked out in his finest TNT regalia

burnout TNT DAY 019 750pxIncluding his first pro shoe!

burnout TNT DAY 020 750pxJust PUMP it …

burnout TNT DAY 021 750pxRon and Schmitty heating up the door

burnout TNT DAY 022 750pxDon't mind if I do

burnout TNT DAY 023 750pxEasily one of the best door skaters in North America

burnout TNT DAY 024 750pxGood ol' brail

burnout TNT DAY 025 750pxThen B came though with some breakfast pie!

burnout TNT DAY 026 750pxLui's look says 'Not only do I party … I'm HERE to party'

burnout TNT DAY 027 750pxChafe slide

burnout TNT DAY 028 750pxOk, now it's just getting stupid

burnout TNT DAY 029 750pxWaylon busts the four. Apples falling from trees and whatnot

burnout TNT DAY 030 750pxOhio's Justin Henry with the ill bank work

burnout TNT DAY 031 750pxYou know J Lay fuck up a bank

burnout TNT DAY 032 750pxTJ makes friends too

burnout TNT DAY 033 750pxConvergence

burnout TNT DAY 034 750pxLet's get on that bus!

burnout TNT DAY 035 750pxI actually forgot to shoot a photo of everyone before we got on the bus, so here's one I stole off the Internet. You get the idea

burnout TNT DAY 036 750pxTop-side style!

burnout TNT DAY 037 750pxA flood of familiar faces

burnout TNT DAY 038 750pxCowboys always welcome

burnout TNT DAY 039 750pxSF luminary Mike Archimedes would be our host for this tour of the City's most famous and infamous skate spots

burnout TNT DAY 040 750pxCouldn't have chose a better docent

burnout TNT DAY 041 750pxThree-up, three-down. Just like life

burnout TNT DAY 042 750pxThe patter extended from urban blight, to titty bars to gentrification

burnout TNT DAY 043 750pxBut you can tell the man loves his town

burnout TNT DAY 044 750pxAlway entertaining

burnout TNT DAY 045 750pxShit, Wallenberg!

burnout TNT DAY 046 750pxMoments of triumph

burnout TNT DAY 047 750pxFun facts

burnout TNT DAY 048 750pxEven some light acapella

burnout TNT DAY 049 750pxBronco Trujillo was born here

burnout TNT DAY 050 750pxWorld class town

burnout TNT DAY 051 750px

burnout TNT DAY 052 750pxStories on every corner

burnout TNT DAY 053 750pxChina Town!

burnout TNT DAY 054 750px'And to your left, a statue of SF skater Sean Gutierrez' – Arco

burnout TNT DAY 055 750pxArco knows what we like

burnout TNT DAY 056 750pxThe pointy one

burnout TNT DAY 057 750pxSnack break

burnout TNT DAY 058 750pxLocal swindlers charging $30 for a 12 pack, but fuck it

burnout TNT DAY 059 750pxPier 7. 'I never went there'

burnout TNT DAY 060 750pxEMB - 'Where I learned to street skate'

burnout TNT DAY 061 750pxTime for reflection

burnout TNT DAY 062 750pxA career of professional window glazing to be proud of. All … those … windows

burnout TNT DAY 063 750pxOver the bridge

burnout TNT DAY 064 750pxWay over

burnout TNT DAY 065 750pxAn excellent tour, all said

burnout TNT DAY 066 750px

burnout TNT DAY 067 750px

burnout TNT DAY 068 750pxThanks Arco!

burnout TNT DAY 069 750pxDisembarked at Treasure Island

burnout TNT DAY 070 750pxTo sample their amazing DIY creation. Thanks, diehards!

burnout TNT DAY 071 750pxAnd a car jump!

burnout TNT DAY 072 750pxCedric went in

burnout TNT DAY 073 750pxMax from Mexico, straight andalé

burnout TNT DAY 074 750pxHigh and low zones

burnout TNT DAY 075 750pxPedro feels it out

burnout TNT DAY 076 750pxBerle with the mega rock

burnout TNT DAY 077 750pxAir style = hair style. Too smooth

burnout TNT DAY 078 750pxBob of Canada, he break the window

burnout TNT DAY 079 750pxLeon floated it first

burnout TNT DAY 080 750pxNBS?! Berle-y!

burnout TNT DAY 081 750pxAirwalk from Max

burnout TNT DAY 082 750pxProper snow poke

burnout TNT DAY 083 750pxMega melon. Must be nice!

burnout TNT DAY 084 750pxSpun out surprise

burnout TNT DAY 085 750pxRon sizes up the scene

burnout TNT DAY 086 750pxMan of the hour, classic car loft

burnout TNT DAY 087 750pxConspiring to grind through the hood ornament

burnout TNT DAY 088 750pxVert wall flyover

burnout TNT DAY 089 750pxWicked pick

burnout TNT DAY 090 750pxThe horizontal spread

burnout TNT DAY 091 750pxBerle can barely believe it!

burnout TNT DAY 092 750pxI mean … how?!

burnout TNT DAY 093 750pxTop Rope Ron

burnout TNT DAY 094 750pxHeadless Texas off the fence

burnout TNT DAY 095 750pxEveryone was ripping. Real nice

burnout TNT DAY 096 750pxMeanwhile, in the chill zone …

burnout TNT DAY 097 750pxDJ and Nick pop a can

burnout TNT DAY 098 750pxAshley pays … in blood!

burnout TNT DAY 099 750pxJam up at the taco truck. What do you mean only two at a time?!

burnout TNT DAY 100 750pxCrockett tote bag check. Much cleaner this time

burnout TNT DAY 101 750pxSF dudes

burnout TNT DAY 102 750pxMy favorite Franks

burnout TNT DAY 103 750pxThe Homiez

burnout TNT DAY 104 750pxI tried to get in on Sean and Frank's funnyaccent talk. Couldn't really pull it off. Thanks for humoring me, boys

burnout TNT DAY 105 750pxHustle Jamie

burnout TNT DAY 106 750pxAloha!

burnout TNT DAY 107 750pxHoly shit! What's up Langi?!

burnout TNT DAY 108 750pxTony intros the band … Drunk Dom and the Roaches

burnout TNT DAY 109 750pxTop quality shitty skate rock!

burnout TNT DAY 110 750pxOh yeah!

burnout TNT DAY 111 750pxMinor pit action

burnout TNT DAY 112 750pxWhat are y'all waiting for?

burnout TNT DAY 113 750pxAshley gets some – Bertleman style!

burnout TNT DAY 114 750pxThen Drunk Dom had some sort of trumpet shotgunning challenge

burnout TNT DAY 115 750pxTony vs any challenger!

burnout TNT DAY 116 750pxBut first the trumpet solo (of course)

burnout TNT DAY 117 750pxThe anticipation …

burnout TNT DAY 118 750pxThe challenger won! Gotta think Tony was just playing good host, right?

burnout TNT DAY 119 750pxStill, a moment of triumph

burnout TNT DAY 120 750pxHaha

burnout TNT DAY 121 750pxA SOTY's embrace

burnout TNT DAY 122 750pxGood times

burnout TNT DAY 123 750pxYou get all that, GoGo?

burnout TNT DAY 124 750pxBack over the bridge

burnout TNT DAY 125 750pxWashed up at Potrero

burnout TNT DAY 126 750pxRough neighborhood, no doubt

burnout TNT DAY 127 750pxNot sure what this means, but I miss P Stone too

burnout TNT DAY 128 750pxSizing it up

burnout TNT DAY 129 750pxDelfino

burnout TNT DAY 130 750pxWow!

burnout TNT DAY 131 750pxCedric lips it

burnout TNT DAY 132 750pxLeon Smiths deep

burnout TNT DAY 133 750pxIf I could do this, I would only do this

burnout TNT DAY 134 750pxLui's working on his frontside airs. Getting pretty close!

burnout TNT DAY 135 750pxWho's this slash dog???

burnout TNT DAY 136 750pxSuciu sizes up the plunge

burnout TNT DAY 137 750pxVertical roll ins!? Who knew?

burnout TNT DAY 138 750pxGot it all, this guy!

burnout TNT DAY 139 750pxAnd the Sandoval reign of terror continued

burnout TNT DAY 140 750pxYou can imagine where it went from here. Thanks for the fun day Vans crew, Trujillos and Mike Archimedes!
