Vans hosted a double-decker bus SF skate history tour followed by an epic sesh at Treasure Island. Burnout climbed aboard.Started off at the Flower Shop. No waiting ...Anyone?If it's scaring Delfino, you know you're dealing with some double-black-diamond shitRon's in!Lil Daewon-inspired startHere we go …He's more comfortable in this position, actuallyJeezusBut out on the streets, the hills were calling Yung Frank Mare …The GX/Long Island connection!F yeah he bombed itTriumph … before 10 am!Yes, FrankMeet-up at SOMATraditional streetstyleMaking friends is easyAnd then … our illustrious hosts!Arco was decked out in his finest TNT regaliaIncluding his first pro shoe!Just PUMP it …Ron and Schmitty heating up the doorDon't mind if I doEasily one of the best door skaters in North AmericaGood ol' brailThen B came though with some breakfast pie!Lui's look says 'Not only do I party … I'm HERE to party'Chafe slideOk, now it's just getting stupidWaylon busts the four. Apples falling from trees and whatnotOhio's Justin Henry with the ill bank workYou know J Lay fuck up a bankTJ makes friends tooConvergenceLet's get on that bus!I actually forgot to shoot a photo of everyone before we got on the bus, so here's one I stole off the Internet. You get the ideaTop-side style!A flood of familiar facesCowboys always welcomeSF luminary Mike Archimedes would be our host for this tour of the City's most famous and infamous skate spotsCouldn't have chose a better docentThree-up, three-down. Just like lifeThe patter extended from urban blight, to titty bars to gentrificationBut you can tell the man loves his townAlway entertainingShit, Wallenberg!Moments of triumphFun factsEven some light acapellaBronco Trujillo was born hereWorld class townStories on every cornerChina Town!'And to your left, a statue of SF skater Sean Gutierrez' – ArcoArco knows what we likeThe pointy oneSnack breakLocal swindlers charging $30 for a 12 pack, but fuck itPier 7. 'I never went there'EMB - 'Where I learned to street skate'Time for reflectionA career of professional window glazing to be proud of. All … those … windowsOver the bridgeWay overAn excellent tour, all saidThanks Arco!Disembarked at Treasure IslandTo sample their amazing DIY creation. Thanks, diehards!And a car jump!Cedric went inMax from Mexico, straight andaléHigh and low zonesPedro feels it outBerle with the mega rockAir style = hair style. Too smoothBob of Canada, he break the windowLeon floated it firstNBS?! Berle-y!Airwalk from MaxProper snow pokeMega melon. Must be nice!Spun out surpriseRon sizes up the sceneMan of the hour, classic car loftConspiring to grind through the hood ornamentVert wall flyoverWicked pickThe horizontal spreadBerle can barely believe it!I mean … how?!Top Rope RonHeadless Texas off the fenceEveryone was ripping. Real niceMeanwhile, in the chill zone …DJ and Nick pop a canAshley pays … in blood!Jam up at the taco truck. What do you mean only two at a time?!Crockett tote bag check. Much cleaner this timeSF dudesMy favorite FranksThe HomiezI tried to get in on Sean and Frank's funnyaccent talk. Couldn't really pull it off. Thanks for humoring me, boysHustle JamieAloha!Holy shit! What's up Langi?!Tony intros the band … Drunk Dom and the RoachesTop quality shitty skate rock!Oh yeah!Minor pit actionWhat are y'all waiting for?Ashley gets some – Bertleman style!Then Drunk Dom had some sort of trumpet shotgunning challengeTony vs any challenger!But first the trumpet solo (of course)The anticipation …The challenger won! Gotta think Tony was just playing good host, right?Still, a moment of triumphHahaA SOTY's embraceGood timesYou get all that, GoGo?Back over the bridgeWashed up at PotreroRough neighborhood, no doubtNot sure what this means, but I miss P Stone tooSizing it upDelfinoWow!Cedric lips itLeon Smiths deepIf I could do this, I would only do thisLui's working on his frontside airs. Getting pretty close!Who's this slash dog???Suciu sizes up the plungeVertical roll ins!? Who knew?Got it all, this guy!And the Sandoval reign of terror continuedYou can imagine where it went from here. Thanks for the fun day Vans crew, Trujillos and Mike Archimedes!