It’s that time of the year – video surprises around every corner! Louie Lopez dropped a heck of a bombshell and Volcom and Thrasher offered a sneak peek of his latest masterwork at the Good Bar in Long Beach last night, (which magically aligned on his 23rd birthday.) Cheers, Big Lou!What are they watching in there?Oh yeah, of course. Lil’ birthday dinner before the video. Cherie and Lannie, keeping it mellowNope. Not a bad pour at all, Cherie. A lot of people actually prefer half foamCheers Double L!Yew!Better add some chairsA hug from Hassan; worth more than any gift money can buyForeshadowing …And againAnother suspect pour, this time for SOTY ’00!The blame gameYet it’s always the SOTY who suffersProper couples photo out front. Nice!Lining upTime to kill that thingGoldie and Jake, tight bros from way backHow dads get out their aggressionBeats the stuff they used to do!Familiar faces … Salk!BBF!The Mason Silvas!Not the Alex Papkes!Flipsters, new and old!Steve Stratton lays in the cuts while Justin Reynolds gets flash blasted!When’s it starting?Heck!Bring a beret … if you got oneIsh!The press, having a field dayNah, it’s just Thrasher Dan™Keep in mind, this is before the video even started …Someone’s gonna sleep good tonightGroup photo from on top of the table!Iwasthere.com/awesome!Find Lance Mountain in this shot and win some gently-used FurysOiseau double!Never go Full PapkeToo late!The slow pan …Man, amazing turnout. I love these kinds of photosThis was pretty much everybody, except whoever was hogging the bathroom all nightMasterlensmen L. Rhoades, R.Lee and Ant. They put in some major miles on this thingCongrats, Scorceses!Tin, bringing some much-needed sophistication to this thingShould we start?Rapt attentionMesmerizing, reallyThe 4 Steps of Louie Lopez Ender Viewing. Step 1: AnticipationStep 2: DenialStep 3: AcceptanceAnd finally, Step 4: Jubilation and/or pants shitting!The crowd roared with stoke!You did it, LL!Another great oneThat’s when the cupcakes showed upTook two trays to handle a birthday boy of this magnitude. Everyone sangGoddamn it – leave it to Louie to look cool even while blowing out birthday candles!Some guys just got itMust be niceCustom photo toppers - i.e. my Saturday afternoonYou don’t have to be an East Coast powerhouse to eat a pretty pink cupcake, but it certainly helpsGet there, Domo!Clean plate clubbersRussell had a Fire Marshall Bill vibe going on. Plus whatever’s going on with all those ringsJust needs a solid mentoringLocal heavies, minds blownSexy librarian types … everywhereDJ Parts, parting the soundscape with blistering metalGavin holds back Larry from springing forth like the krakenOh, a Louie video brings out the babes. Bet on thatDuck and Ish, brothers in stokeWhat’s Doug’s spliff ratio? What’s awesome plus awesome??Lifers: Acosta and Caron. Nice to see y’all!And then on the other end of the stature equation … the Twin Towers – Kevin White and Caleb Barnett. Wow!Out front, rock and rollers, running the stoop!Can’t escape the babes lookin’ that tough!I take comfort in that. Rock and roll may be a little fucked up right now, but you can’t kill it. No way. Thanks fellas!My new Greek bros. Aντιο σας, ya’llAnd then finally, Ryan Lee’s limo arrived. Fun night! Thanks to Mike and Blake at the Good Bar, Volcom, Lannie, Ant, Ewan and Ryan Lee and especially Louie for knocking this shit out! Simply amazing! Watch that thing again right now!‘What do you mean it’s over?’