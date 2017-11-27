Louie Lopez's "West End" Part We’ve watched him shred since he was knee high to Arto Saari. Three feet and a haircut later, Louie Lopez has emerged as one of the most gifted, versatile and beloved skaters alive. Silky gnar, perfect feet and with an endless arsenal of tricks on all terrain, this part captures a world-class ripper at the top of his game. He might just be the perfect skateboarder. Thank you, Louie!

Rough Cut: Jamie Foy's "Deathwish Part One" Part The Jamie Foy reign of destruction has been an all-out blitz. His recent Deathwish part dropped our collective jaws on the concrete, so here’s a journey into how it all came together.

Who Should be the 2017 Skater of the Year? As another year comes to a close, the caliber of incredible skateboarding continues to blow our minds. Here’s our hot list of SOTY Contenders for 2017. Who’s got your vote?

Zion Wright: The REAL Road to Pro In their own words Ishod, Kyle and the REAL team, with Jamie Foy, explain who Zion is and why he is now Pro. Congrats Z - REAL Since Day One.