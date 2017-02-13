Thrasher Magazine

C1RCA's "Neen Williams Shoe Release" photos

2/13/2017

Whenever we would go through Chicago on tours in the early '00s, a then-little Neen was always our go-to tour guide. We are all really thankful you decided to move to California and ninja kick around on a skateboard—we couldn’t be happier for you and your success. On Saturday, Circa had a pizza/beer brunch at Brooklyn Projects. Cold beers, good friends and a mini ramp is a perfect way to bring Neen’s new shoe into the world. If you want to flick your board like Neen (and we know you do), run out to the closest skate shop and get these kicks! —David Broach

 

Get that Neen flick—buy this shoe!

 

Squad up! Lopez sighting!

 

Walter's ready for some action

 

Kirby getting down with the big dawg

 

The Neen!

 

Melrose is a hell of a drug

 

Robbie and Jack came through

 

Cole, Robbie, Jack and Chris

 

Someone's gotta pay for this party. Thanks for the free lunch, Ed!

 

Wash your hands before handling the apparel 

 

Found a Lizard next door grabbing a soda

 

Jess baked up some special cookies. Look at that detail. What a sweetheart!

 

Lopez dropping in

 

Taking a bite outta the shoe game

 

Jack says congrats while Kirby is thinking hard about his daily calorie count

 

All the dawgs showed up

 

Johnny Rotten! Wait, no—even better; it's Brayden!

 

Jack channeling the Muska, circa 2001

 

Lizard backside flips so high his hand goes out of the frame

 

Gregson showed up to do a one-man demo. Blasted kickflip

 

Okay, okay, we get it. Stalefish

 

You ask how he does it? Chris shows you his secret formula. Or is he looking for a new sponsor? Little column A, little column B, I think

 

Windsor cheering Neen. Congrats on the shoe, bud! Well deserved

