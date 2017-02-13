C1RCA's "Neen Williams Shoe Release" photos
Whenever we would go through Chicago on tours in the early '00s, a then-little Neen was always our go-to tour guide. We are all really thankful you decided to move to California and ninja kick around on a skateboard—we couldn’t be happier for you and your success. On Saturday, Circa had a pizza/beer brunch at Brooklyn Projects. Cold beers, good friends and a mini ramp is a perfect way to bring Neen’s new shoe into the world. If you want to flick your board like Neen (and we know you do), run out to the closest skate shop and get these kicks! —David Broach
Get that Neen flick—buy this shoe!
Squad up! Lopez sighting!
Walter's ready for some action
Kirby getting down with the big dawg
The Neen!
Melrose is a hell of a drug
Robbie and Jack came through
Cole, Robbie, Jack and Chris
Someone's gotta pay for this party. Thanks for the free lunch, Ed!
Wash your hands before handling the apparel
Found a Lizard next door grabbing a soda
Jess baked up some special cookies. Look at that detail. What a sweetheart!
Lopez dropping in
Taking a bite outta the shoe game
Jack says congrats while Kirby is thinking hard about his daily calorie count
All the dawgs showed up
Johnny Rotten! Wait, no—even better; it's Brayden!
Jack channeling the Muska, circa 2001
Lizard backside flips so high his hand goes out of the frame
Gregson showed up to do a one-man demo. Blasted kickflip
Okay, okay, we get it. Stalefish
You ask how he does it? Chris shows you his secret formula. Or is he looking for a new sponsor? Little column A, little column B, I think
Windsor cheering Neen. Congrats on the shoe, bud! Well deserved
