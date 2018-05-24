Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Certified Piece of Suck: Hall of Shame

5/24/2018

csf title

A DECADE AGO, there was an epidemic of shitty skatepark construction. Like toxic mushrooms sprouting out of manure, these lousy lumps were a real bummer. Certified Piece of Suck was our attempt to shine a spotlight and disinfect the problem. Times have changed and now parks have far more skater-input and attention to detail. Here’s a frightful stroll down the Hall of Shame with some of the worst offenders...


suck animation 1500 FNL D
Animation and words by Adam Creagan

1cs6
A mysterious tribe of tweakers built this structure but they went extinct before they could finish a runway or landing.


2cs19Circling the toilet bowl of despair—behold the wimpiest pit of all time.


3cs5If you squint, this park is OK. Better yet, just imagine you’re somewhere else.


4cs20Even a leprechaun couldn't sack on this tiny rail. Which is a shame, because that footage would be gold.


5cs3Those European musical festivals need to chill.


6cs4Someone laid serious pipe here.


7cs9
Is he 9-feet tall or does this park just suck balls?


8cs24
Take a snooze cruise.


9cs2A Rosemary’s Baby that should have never been conceived.


10cs8So bad it’s almost rad. Here’s a monument to brain transplants.


11cs17Rain or shine, this King of Crap is all too real.


12cs18Captain Crust



13cs7You can’t spell simplicity without limp and pity.  


14cs21
Drop in and wish upon one of the stars you see from your concussion.


15cs15Nowhere is safe from Suck!


16cs12
A Winchester Mystery Handrail that can only be ridden by skate ghosts.


17cs25This dish seems harmless but skaters have actually fallen asleep and died while riding it.


18cs10Even a summer rain can’t wash away the stink on this sucky slab.


19cs14
Ancient Proverb: beware bogus turd on the path to wisdom.


20cs11Circular logic: We clearly have here a lousy park. But that’s OK because it’s shitty anyway.


21cs16Hope your pushing leg is strong.


22cs23Five handrails to hell plus a devilishly kinked corner pocket.



23cs29The locals here are gnarly! They stink, drop turds, and will head-butt you.


24cs26
What’s important is that they tried.


25cs22
Got quick feet? Not quick enough.


26cs13Color Me Badd.


27cs27Might as well fill this bird-bath with water and make it a spa for pigeons.


28cs1Until next time, attend those damn park-planning meetings!


Email us photos of any Certified Piece of Suck skatepark designs that you find: [email protected] 
(300dpi, 5 inches wide)
  • 5/07/2018

    Rorschach Inkblot Test for Skaters

    Rorschach Inkblot Test for Skaters
    If you’re in need of psychological help, look no further. We will analyze your perception of this inkblot quiz and find out what the hell is wrong with you, weirdo.
  • 3/29/2018

    Zodiac Signs of Skateboarding 2018

    Zodiac Signs of Skateboarding 2018
    Check out the weird world of skateboard astrology. The future is yours as the universe leads the way. The stars and sky would never lie, would they?
  • 2/14/2018

    Skate Valentine's Day Cards

    Skate Valentine&#039;s Day Cards
    Feel the love (and the convenience and affordability) as you give your girl one of our free V-Day cards instead of buying her some hokey Hallmark garbage.
  • 1/18/2018

    Character Study: The skate art of ModernCholo

    Character Study: The skate art of ModernCholo
    It's obvious where Anthony "ModernCholo" Cardenas finds his influences. He takes both well-known and obscure animated characters and collides them straight into the world of skateboard photography. The result he creates is a pretty cool place to visit.
  • 1/02/2018

    "The Ditch Diablo" Artist Profile of Barf

    &quot;The Ditch Diablo&quot; Artist Profile of Barf
    James "Barf" Callahan has done a bunch of amazing projects with Thrasher before, but his interactive comic book "The Ditch Diablo" was on another level. Check out his interview and the portfolio of one of the sickest illustrators out there.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.