Clash at Clairemont Photos
9/24/2019
The Clash at Clairemont went down on Saturday with a stacked roster of pro and am skateboarders throwing down for a good cause—to help fight cancer. The Krause Family YMCA was packed with skate fans showing up for the ‘boarding madness, autographs, and to see Black Flag play. Thanks to everyone who showed up to support Grind For Life! And fuck cancer! —Rhino
Grind For Life’s Mike Rogers and Mike McGill, ready for the fun packed day
Bucky Lasek on the cover of an old Easter Vert zine, courtesy of Look Back Library
Bucky, tweaked slob air
Kevin Staab (on the injured list) and Tony Hawk
Of course Steve Van Doren was there
Moto Shibata made it all the way from Japan, stylish lien air
A crowd pleaser and a demo machine, Tony Hawk, one-foot tuck-knee invert
Tony’s got front blunts on lock, but you already know this
Mike McGill with a nice donation from his skateshop
Elliot Sloan, high flying stalefish
Young gun Toby Ryan Koala spins one up for the crowd
Christian Hosoi with some portable shade
The final Skatercross race—Andy Mac against Jeromy Green. Who will win?
Jeromy Green 1st, Andy Mac 2nd and Liam Pace 3rd
Over to the high air contest—Beaver Fleming made it to 11.5 feet
Jeromy Green took the win with a backside 360 over the 12 foot mark
Sean Sheffey and Jake Brown in the house
Cab, Hosoi and Bucky signing autographs for the fans
Christian presented Zach Miller with a pro model. Congratulations, Zach!
Black Flag took the stage and the bowl session got fired up
Josh Nelson, locked Smith grind
Desmond blasts a lien
Matthew Wilcox busted some of the biggest airs I have ever seen in this bowl
Bryson Farrill with a Good Buddy
Stylish FSA by Arianna Carmona
Heimana Reynolds, frontside invert
Dave Duncan dropped the mic and laid down some grinds
Heimana sailing a madonna
Doubles is always a crowd favorite, Andy Mac over Grind For Life’s Mike Rogers. Good time for a good cause, can’t beat that. See you next year!
