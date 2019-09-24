Thrasher Magazine

Clash at Clairemont Photos

9/24/2019
The Clash at Clairemont went down on Saturday with a stacked roster of pro and am skateboarders throwing down for a good cause—to help fight cancer. The Krause Family YMCA was packed with skate fans showing up for the ‘boarding madness, autographs, and to see Black Flag play. Thanks to everyone who showed up to support Grind For Life! And fuck cancer! —Rhino

1 750pxGrind For Life’s Mike Rogers and Mike McGill, ready for the fun packed day

2 750pxBucky Lasek on the cover of an old Easter Vert zine, courtesy of Look Back Library

3 750pxBucky, tweaked slob air

4 750pxKevin Staab (on the injured list) and Tony Hawk

5 750pxOf course Steve Van Doren was there

6 750pxMoto Shibata made it all the way from Japan, stylish lien air

7 750pxA crowd pleaser and a demo machine, Tony Hawk, one-foot tuck-knee invert

8 750pxTony’s got front blunts on lock, but you already know this

9 750pxMike McGill with a nice donation from his skateshop

10 750pxElliot Sloan, high flying stalefish

11 750pxYoung gun Toby Ryan Koala spins one up for the crowd

12 750pxChristian Hosoi with some portable shade

13 750pxThe final Skatercross race—Andy Mac against Jeromy Green. Who will win?

14 750pxJeromy Green 1st, Andy Mac 2nd and Liam Pace 3rd

15 750pxOver to the high air contest—Beaver Fleming made it to 11.5 feet

16 750pxJeromy Green took the win with a backside 360 over the 12 foot mark

17 750pxSean Sheffey and Jake Brown in the house

18 750pxCab, Hosoi and Bucky signing autographs for the fans

19 750pxChristian presented Zach Miller with a pro model. Congratulations, Zach!

20 750pxBlack Flag took the stage and the bowl session got fired up

21 750pxJosh Nelson, locked Smith grind

22 750pxDesmond blasts a lien

23 750pxMatthew Wilcox busted some of the biggest airs I have ever seen in this bowl

24 750pxBryson Farrill with a Good Buddy

25 750pxStylish FSA by Arianna Carmona

26 750pxHeimana Reynolds, frontside invert

27 750pxDave Duncan dropped the mic and laid down some grinds

28 750pxHeimana sailing a madonna

29 750pxDoubles is always a crowd favorite, Andy Mac over Grind For Life’s Mike Rogers. Good time for a good cause, can’t beat that. See you next year!
