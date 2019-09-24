Clash at Clairemont Photos

The Clash at Clairemont went down on Saturday with a stacked roster of pro and am skateboarders throwing down for a good cause—to help fight cancer. The Krause Family YMCA was packed with skate fans showing up for the ‘boarding madness, autographs, and to see Black Flag play. Thanks to everyone who showed up to support Grind For Life! And fuck cancer! —RhinoGrind For Life’s Mike Rogers and Mike McGill, ready for the fun packed dayBucky Lasek on the cover of an old Easter Vert zine, courtesy of Look Back LibraryBucky, tweaked slob airKevin Staab (on the injured list) and Tony HawkOf course Steve Van Doren was thereMoto Shibata made it all the way from Japan, stylish lien airA crowd pleaser and a demo machine, Tony Hawk, one-foot tuck-knee invertTony’s got front blunts on lock, but you already know thisMike McGill with a nice donation from his skateshopElliot Sloan, high flying stalefishYoung gun Toby Ryan Koala spins one up for the crowdChristian Hosoi with some portable shadeThe final Skatercross race—Andy Mac against Jeromy Green. Who will win?Jeromy Green 1st, Andy Mac 2nd and Liam Pace 3rdOver to the high air contest—Beaver Fleming made it to 11.5 feetJeromy Green took the win with a backside 360 over the 12 foot markSean Sheffey and Jake Brown in the houseCab, Hosoi and Bucky signing autographs for the fansChristian presented Zach Miller with a pro model. Congratulations, Zach!Black Flag took the stage and the bowl session got fired upJosh Nelson, locked Smith grindDesmond blasts a lienMatthew Wilcox busted some of the biggest airs I have ever seen in this bowlBryson Farrill with a Good BuddyStylish FSA by Arianna CarmonaHeimana Reynolds, frontside invertDave Duncan dropped the mic and laid down some grindsHeimana sailing a madonnaDoubles is always a crowd favorite, Andy Mac over Grind For Life’s Mike Rogers. Good time for a good cause, can’t beat that. See you next year!