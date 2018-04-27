Converse Cons' "Purple" Premiere Photos

Thrasher Magazine

Converse premiered their first full-length video, Purple, last night. They decided to break the obligatory status-quo of premiering their video at a huge Los Angeles theatre and opted for a more intimate venue in the East Village of New York City. It was a beautiful night with hungry eyes ready to feast upon the video featuring the likes of Louie Lopez, Sean Pablo, Jason Jessee and many more. For those of you who were not fortunate enough to catch the premiere, we had Mac Shafer cover the event with all of your favorite skaters. Also, when you get a chance to watch the video, remember this: Jake Johnson. —Lui Elliott

Photos and captions by Mac Shariff


01 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxWho says skaters are always late? The crowd gathered early for this one

 

02 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxAlways something to see on the streets of NYC

 

03 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxWhat we’ve all been waiting for

 

04 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxFrank and Frecks chillin’

 

05 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxTheories crew on deck

 

06 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxMasterlensmen Ryan and William

 

07 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxThe line stacked up quick!

 

08 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxEveryone was stoked to see the vid

 

09 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxMark and Mark (Goldman and Suciu)

 

10 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750px“Do you think there are any tickets left?”

 

11 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750px“What up, Tyshawn?”


12 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxAntonio’s here. Good vibes all around

 

13 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxEli and friends

 

14 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxGX crew rolling deep, per usual

 

15 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxNot bad, eh? An epic NYC theatre

 

16 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxDowntown legends right here

 

17 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxSean and Ben

 

18 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxPretty much sums it up


19 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxHappy birthday, Caddo. Not a bad way to celebrate

 

20 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxA lot of hard work and dedication from the people behind the scenes


21 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxLee Berman and Russ Pope giving thanks

 

22 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxKenny and Waylon

 

23 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxNY Legends Todd Jordan and Zered Bassett, still killing it

 

24 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxSammy, Yonnie and Frecks


25 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxPep Kim and Aaron Herrington taking on the NYC crust


26 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxTeam work right here! Al Davis and Lee Berman

 

27 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxBig ups to the Village East Cinema for having us

 

29 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxJake Johnson ripped—Frankie Spears approves


30 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxProps all around! Al, Dela, Kenny, Lee, y’all killed it


31 CONVERSE PURPLE PREMIERE 750pxWell done, guys! Check out Purple on thrashermagazine.com on May 7th. It will only be on the site for 72 hours, so don’t sleep on it!

