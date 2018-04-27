Converse Cons' "Purple" Premiere Photos
Converse premiered their first full-length video, Purple, last night. They decided to break the obligatory status-quo of premiering their video at a huge Los Angeles theatre and opted for a more intimate venue in the East Village of New York City. It was a beautiful night with hungry eyes ready to feast upon the video featuring the likes of Louie Lopez, Sean Pablo, Jason Jessee and many more. For those of you who were not fortunate enough to catch the premiere, we had Mac Shafer cover the event with all of your favorite skaters. Also, when you get a chance to watch the video, remember this: Jake Johnson. —Lui Elliott
Photos and captions by Mac Shariff
Who says skaters are always late? The crowd gathered early for this one
Always something to see on the streets of NYC
What we’ve all been waiting for
Frank and Frecks chillin’
Theories crew on deck
Masterlensmen Ryan and William
The line stacked up quick!
Everyone was stoked to see the vid
Mark and Mark (Goldman and Suciu)
“Do you think there are any tickets left?”
“What up, Tyshawn?”
Antonio’s here. Good vibes all around
Eli and friends
GX crew rolling deep, per usual
Not bad, eh? An epic NYC theatre
Downtown legends right here
Sean and Ben
Pretty much sums it up
Happy birthday, Caddo. Not a bad way to celebrate
A lot of hard work and dedication from the people behind the scenes
Lee Berman and Russ Pope giving thanks
Kenny and Waylon
NY Legends Todd Jordan and Zered Bassett, still killing it
Sammy, Yonnie and Frecks
Pep Kim and Aaron Herrington taking on the NYC crust
Team work right here! Al Davis and Lee Berman
Big ups to the Village East Cinema for having us
Jake Johnson ripped—Frankie Spears approves
Props all around! Al, Dela, Kenny, Lee, y’all killed it
Well done, guys! Check out Purple on thrashermagazine.com on May 7th. It will only be on the site for 72 hours, so don’t sleep on it!
-
4/16/2018
Alltimers' "No Idea" VideoThere are serious things in life, but skateboarding isn't one of them. Pull up a chair, have a laugh, watch these dudes rip, and remember that skateboarding is your escape.
-
4/16/2018
"No Idea" Alltimers in LAThe Alltimers crew ejector seated outta the cruel East Coast winter and landed in LA to film for “No Idea.” We hit up French-Canadian upstart Etienne “ET” Gagne to get his fresh, foreign take on the mission. Get focused!
-
4/09/2018
Girl & Chocolate's "Chickity China" VideoThe boys start out with a demo demolition before terrorizing marble terrain in the streets of China. Dream spot after dream spot!
-
4/09/2018
Girl & Chocolate in ChinaGirl and Chocolate explain how to make friends and intoxicate people in China.
-
4/04/2018
First Look: Elissa SteamerWhat better way to wake up than with a hand-delivered cup 'o coffee and the newest issue of Thrasher? Elissa Steamer gets a comfy First Look at the May '18 issue with J-Jessee on the front. And just wait for the ending. Dreams really do come true!