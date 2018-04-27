Converse Cons' "Purple" Premiere Photos

Converse premiered their first full-length video, Purple, last night. They decided to break the obligatory status-quo of premiering their video at a huge Los Angeles theatre and opted for a more intimate venue in the East Village of New York City. It was a beautiful night with hungry eyes ready to feast upon the video featuring the likes of Louie Lopez, Sean Pablo, Jason Jessee and many more. For those of you who were not fortunate enough to catch the premiere, we had Mac Shafer cover the event with all of your favorite skaters. Also, when you get a chance to watch the video, remember this: Jake Johnson. —Lui Elliott



Photos and captions by Mac Shariff



Who says skaters are always late? The crowd gathered early for this one

Always something to see on the streets of NYC

What we’ve all been waiting for

Frank and Frecks chillin’

Theories crew on deck

Masterlensmen Ryan and William

The line stacked up quick!

Everyone was stoked to see the vid

Mark and Mark (Goldman and Suciu)

“Do you think there are any tickets left?”

“What up, Tyshawn?”



Antonio’s here. Good vibes all around

Eli and friends

GX crew rolling deep, per usual

Not bad, eh? An epic NYC theatre

Downtown legends right here

Sean and Ben

Pretty much sums it up



Happy birthday, Caddo. Not a bad way to celebrate

A lot of hard work and dedication from the people behind the scenes



Lee Berman and Russ Pope giving thanks

Kenny and Waylon

NY Legends Todd Jordan and Zered Bassett, still killing it

Sammy, Yonnie and Frecks



Pep Kim and Aaron Herrington taking on the NYC crust



Team work right here! Al Davis and Lee Berman

Big ups to the Village East Cinema for having us

Jake Johnson ripped—Frankie Spears approves



Props all around! Al, Dela, Kenny, Lee, y’all killed it



Well done, guys! Check out Purple on thrashermagazine.com on May 7th. It will only be on the site for 72 hours, so don’t sleep on it!