Converse x Babylon LA Skate Jam Photos

2/07/2017
Converse and Babylon LA teamed up and released a limited edition Chuck Taylor featuring the artwork Babylon LA is well known for, which meant it was time for a shoe-release party! But instead of the pretentious Friday night wine, cheese and hors d’oeuvres route they took a more hardcore direction and threw a skate jam/punk rock show on a Saturday afternoon. —Joe Hammeke
 
01 750pxHager Brothers Solutions built a course in the parking lot of the Hollywood Palladium reminiscent of Sacto’s Blood Sweat and Cheers contest from 1986 
 
02 750pxJustin Lopez, varial streetplant off the Ford Rancho
 
03 750pxLouie Lopez tré flipped the car before the crowds rolled in
 
04 750pxZachary “Ducky” Kovacs, kickflip back lip the PVC slider bar
 
05 750pxHow about some obstacle rearrangement?
 
06 750pxLet’s move that one too
 
07 750pxNow were jammin'
 
08 750pxDolan Stearns, launch ramp streetplant
 
09 750pxFIXJustin Maruco with a Natas Kaupas inspired wallie boardslide 
 
10 750pxLouie Lopez, kickflip shifty
 
11 750pxNuge, in through the window…
 
12 750pxFIX…to watch Tom Remillard launch to the windshield
 
13 750pxRemillard with his best attempt at recreating the July '86 Jesse Martinez cover
 
14 750pxDucky, JT air
 
15 750pxSammy Montano shut it down with the smoothest back noseblunt
 
16 750pxYo, you got those Trash Talk tickets?
 
17 750pxThat’s right!
 
18 750pxAbout 20 seconds into the first song, the soundman was freaking out
 
19 750pxThe Converse/Babylon LA Chuck Taylors
 
20 750pxOkay, who needs a board?
 
21 750pxOld man, you ain't gonna ride that board and no I don’t want your Obama phone in trade either
 
22 750pxAlright, kid, this one’s yours but you gotta…
 
23 750px…surf the crowd
 
24 750px “Manchild, where are you?  I got a hundred bucks if you….
 
25 750px …frontside flip…
 
26 750px…and backside flip off the stage"
 
27 750pxPaid in full
 
28 750px Thanks to all who showed up, and thanks to Converse, Babylon LA and the Hollywood Palladium for hosting the event
