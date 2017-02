Converse x Babylon LA Skate Jam Photos

Converse and Babylon LA teamed up and released a limited edition Chuck Taylor featuring the artwork Babylon LA is well known for, which meant it was time for a shoe-release party! But instead of the pretentious Friday night wine, cheese and hors d’oeuvres route they took a more hardcore direction and threw a skate jam/punk rock show on a Saturday afternoon. —Joe HammekeHager Brothers Solutions built a course in the parking lot of the Hollywood Palladium reminiscent of Sacto’s Blood Sweat and Cheers contest from 1986Justin Lopez, varial streetplant off the Ford RanchoLouie Lopez tré flipped the car before the crowds rolled inZachary “Ducky” Kovacs, kickflip back lip the PVC slider barHow about some obstacle rearrangement?Let’s move that one tooNow were jammin'Dolan Stearns, launch ramp streetplantJustin Maruco with a Natas Kaupas inspired wallie boardslideLouie Lopez, kickflip shiftyNuge, in through the window……to watch Tom Remillard launch to the windshieldRemillard with his best attempt at recreating the July '86 Jesse Martinez cover Ducky, JT airSammy Montano shut it down with the smoothest back nosebluntYo, you got those Trash Talk tickets?That’s right!About 20 seconds into the first song, the soundman was freaking outThe Converse/Babylon LA Chuck TaylorsOkay, who needs a board?Old man, you ain't gonna ride that board and no I don’t want your Obama phone in trade eitherAlright, kid, this one’s yours but you gotta……surf the crowd“Manchild, where are you? I got a hundred bucks if you….…frontside flip……and backside flip off the stage"Paid in fullThanks to all who showed up, and thanks to Converse, Babylon LA and the Hollywood Palladium for hosting the event