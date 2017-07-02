Converse x Babylon LA Skate Jam Photos
2/07/2017
Converse and Babylon LA teamed up and released a limited edition Chuck Taylor featuring the artwork Babylon LA is well known for, which meant it was time for a shoe-release party! But instead of the pretentious Friday night wine, cheese and hors d’oeuvres route they took a more hardcore direction and threw a skate jam/punk rock show on a Saturday afternoon. —Joe Hammeke
Hager Brothers Solutions built a course in the parking lot of the Hollywood Palladium reminiscent of Sacto’s Blood Sweat and Cheers contest from 1986
Justin Lopez, varial streetplant off the Ford Rancho
Louie Lopez tré flipped the car before the crowds rolled in
Zachary “Ducky” Kovacs, kickflip back lip the PVC slider bar
How about some obstacle rearrangement?
Let’s move that one too
Now were jammin'
Dolan Stearns, launch ramp streetplant
Justin Maruco with a Natas Kaupas inspired wallie boardslide
Louie Lopez, kickflip shifty
Nuge, in through the window…
…to watch Tom Remillard launch to the windshield
Remillard with his best attempt at recreating the July '86 Jesse Martinez cover
Ducky, JT air
Sammy Montano shut it down with the smoothest back noseblunt
Yo, you got those Trash Talk tickets?
That’s right!
About 20 seconds into the first song, the soundman was freaking out
The Converse/Babylon LA Chuck Taylors
Okay, who needs a board?
Old man, you ain't gonna ride that board and no I don’t want your Obama phone in trade either
Alright, kid, this one’s yours but you gotta…
…surf the crowd
“Manchild, where are you? I got a hundred bucks if you….
…frontside flip…
…and backside flip off the stage"
Paid in full
Thanks to all who showed up, and thanks to Converse, Babylon LA and the Hollywood Palladium for hosting the event
