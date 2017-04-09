Converse X Chocolate Skate Jam









In celebration of Kenny Anderson’s new Converse X Chocolate shoe, the guys teamed up for a classic parking-lot skate jam at Furnace skate shop in Buena Park. Tacos, ramps, beers and bros—what's not to love? —Ben KarpinskiArrived just in time to see Hager Brothers Solutions putting the finishing touches on the obstacles. Manual that!Tom Remillard tests the waters with a front blunt. She's seaworthy, matesThen it was straight to the skies. Lien on me…Meanwhile, across the parking lot—The man of the hour, Kenny A, taking his pivot to fakie. All style, that guyTranny Montoya!Classic Kenny back noseblunt. Check out those shoes!Frankie sure as Heck doesn’t have a snowboarder back 360Ryan Townley snaps a tré flip over the stool. Just say no to the yoPlant Food For People kept the plant-based tacos coming all night“Kenny, there is no way all this is vegan” “Jackfruit, Tom, all jackfruit.”Furnace lifer, Billy DavenportSpeaking of the Furnace crew, Randall Pink and Cody CreezRick Howard eyeing the board wall, looking for GirlsDucky found that new Jesse Vieira board. Mmmmm, fresh PizzaWhile Justin Eldridge reminisces about that perfect 7.5625" shape. It was sooo good…Furnace triple OG Danny Montoya stoked on the reissued shirts. Yellow making a big comebackBack out front, Aaron Kim catches some free air……while Jeremy Ponce pounces on a truck bashJem took a break from manning the register to check all the action. Relax…Crailtap’s finest posted up in the parking lot. Yo, where's @bonelesszine?Ryan Townley and the elusive heela monster. She'll bite ya'Then Kenny and crew busted out a stack of decks for the best tricks off the kicker. Eddie sparked it off with a kickflipEric Lord made this backside flip his servantIn the end, everyone who showed up was a winner……and Kenny became an honorary Peak Park localOnly thing left to do was have a few brew dogsAnd maybe figure out how to get that quarterpipe back to your houseThanks for the epic night, Cons, Chocolate, Furnace and Plant Food For People. Parking-lot parties will never go out of style