Converse X Chocolate Skate Jam
9/04/2017
In celebration of Kenny Anderson’s new Converse X Chocolate shoe, the guys teamed up for a classic parking-lot skate jam at Furnace skate shop in Buena Park. Tacos, ramps, beers and bros—what's not to love? —Ben Karpinski
Arrived just in time to see Hager Brothers Solutions putting the finishing touches on the obstacles. Manual that!
Tom Remillard tests the waters with a front blunt. She's seaworthy, mates
Then it was straight to the skies. Lien on me…
Meanwhile, across the parking lot—
The man of the hour, Kenny A, taking his pivot to fakie. All style, that guy
Tranny Montoya!
Classic Kenny back noseblunt. Check out those shoes!
Frankie sure as Heck doesn’t have a snowboarder back 360
Ryan Townley snaps a tré flip over the stool. Just say no to the yo
Plant Food For People kept the plant-based tacos coming all night
“Kenny, there is no way all this is vegan” “Jackfruit, Tom, all jackfruit.”
Furnace lifer, Billy Davenport
Speaking of the Furnace crew, Randall Pink and Cody Creez
Rick Howard eyeing the board wall, looking for Girls
Ducky found that new Jesse Vieira board. Mmmmm, fresh Pizza
While Justin Eldridge reminisces about that perfect 7.5625" shape. It was sooo good…
Furnace triple OG Danny Montoya stoked on the reissued shirts. Yellow making a big comeback
Back out front, Aaron Kim catches some free air…
…while Jeremy Ponce pounces on a truck bash
Jem took a break from manning the register to check all the action. Relax…
Crailtap’s finest posted up in the parking lot. Yo, where's @bonelesszine?
Ryan Townley and the elusive heela monster. She'll bite ya'
Then Kenny and crew busted out a stack of decks for the best tricks off the kicker. Eddie sparked it off with a kickflip
Eric Lord made this backside flip his servant
In the end, everyone who showed up was a winner…
…and Kenny became an honorary Peak Park local
Only thing left to do was have a few brew dogs
And maybe figure out how to get that quarterpipe back to your house
Thanks for the epic night, Cons, Chocolate, Furnace and Plant Food For People. Parking-lot parties will never go out of style
-
8/24/2017
Girl's "When Nature Calls" VideoThis crew of legends and new blood can skate both gigantic cement pits and raw streets. You can’t go wrong with an edit from Girl. Featuring Cory Kennedy, Sean Malto, Rick McCrank, Simon Bannerot, Mike Carroll, Rick Howard, Tyler Pacheco and Andrew Brophy.
-
8/22/2017
Girl's "When Nature Calls" TeaserGirl trekked up the coast into the Pacific Northwest for their latest video project. Spots were throttled, team bonding was strong, and you’ll see it all here this Thursday.
-
8/14/2017
Michael Burnett's "Full Blast" Brooklyn PhotosBad Sh!t, Slashers and DJ Cardiel helped celebrate Burnett's 20 year show at the Brooklyn House of Vans while the locals got loose! Check the flicks!
-
8/08/2017
Yonnie Cruz for Chocolate SkateboardsStreet assassin Yonnie Cruz has a sick new collection of clips filmed in San Francisco and Southern California. Check it out.
-
7/17/2017
Am Scramble 2017 VideoThe idea was simple: take nine of the best amateur skaters in the world on a good ol' fashioned American road trip. What we ended up with might be the heaviest 10 days of all time. Watch Jarne, Axel, Erick, Ducky, Glick, Foy, Mason, Tyson and Zion redefine what it means to be a sponsored amateur. This is the first annual Thrasher Am Scramble!