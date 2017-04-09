Thrasher Magazine

Converse X Chocolate Skate Jam

9/04/2017

In celebration of Kenny Anderson’s new Converse X Chocolate shoe, the guys teamed up for a classic parking-lot skate jam at Furnace skate shop in Buena Park. Tacos, ramps, beers and bros—what's not to love? —Ben Karpinski



1 HagerArrived just in time to see Hager Brothers Solutions putting the finishing touches on the obstacles. Manual that!

2 TomFsBluntTom Remillard tests the waters with a front blunt. She's seaworthy, mates

3 Tom MelonThen it was straight to the skies. Lien on me… 

4 Truck 2Meanwhile, across the parking lot—

5 Kenny PivotFakieThe man of the hour, Kenny A, taking his pivot to fakie. All style, that guy

6 TrannyMontoyaTranny Montoya!

7 Kenny BsNosebluntClassic Kenny back noseblunt. Check out those shoes!

8 Frankie Bs3Frankie sure as Heck doesn’t have a snowboarder back 360

9 Townly TreRyan Townley snaps a tré flip over the stool. Just say no to the yo

10 TacosPlant Food For People kept the plant-based tacos coming all night

11 Kenny Tacos“Kenny, there is no way all this is vegan” “Jackfruit, Tom, all jackfruit.”

12 Billy LiferFurnace lifer, Billy Davenport

13 Randy CodySpeaking of the Furnace crew, Randall Pink and Cody Creez

14 RickHowardRick Howard eyeing the board wall, looking for Girls

15 DuckyDucky found that new Jesse Vieira board. Mmmmm, fresh Pizza

16 Eldridge RandyWhile Justin Eldridge reminisces about that perfect 7.5625" shape. It was sooo good… 

17 ToyaFurnace triple OG Danny Montoya stoked on the reissued shirts. Yellow making a big comeback

18 AKBack out front, Aaron Kim catches some free air…

19 JeremyPonce TruckBash…while Jeremy Ponce pounces on a truck bash

20 JemJem took a break from manning the register to check all the action. Relax… 

21 GirlCrailtap’s finest posted up in the parking lot. Yo, where's @bonelesszine?

22 Townley HeelaRyan Townley and the elusive heela monster. She'll bite ya'

23 TricksforboardsThen Kenny and crew busted out a stack of decks for the best tricks off the kicker. Eddie sparked it off with a kickflip

24 Lord BsFlipEric Lord made this backside flip his servant

25 WinnerIn the end, everyone who showed up was a winner…

26 Kenny Peak…and Kenny became an honorary Peak Park local

27 HenryOnly thing left to do was have a few brew dogs

28 Jeremy BrockAnd maybe figure out how to get that quarterpipe back to your house

29 EnderThanks for the epic night, Cons, Chocolate, Furnace and Plant Food For People. Parking-lot parties will never go out of style
