DC Shoes' "Street Sweeper" Premiere Photos

On Friday, attendees pulled up to the historic Max Fish bar in the Lower East Side of Manhattan from all over the East Coast to get their first look at the new DC video Street Sweeper and to check out John Shanahan's new colorway. Things were rolling along nicely, the place filled all the way up to capacity when the video started and by the end it had everyone’s mind blown. —Mike HeikkilaJohn Shanahan and Vintage Sponsor teamed up to do a pop-up at Labor skateshop featuring a handful of their custom and throwback apparel.John Gardner snooping around for something his sizeJames from Labor had everything looking good. Good enough to buy a bright orange Aesthetic shirtShanahan showing off his new colorway of the E. Tribeka shoeGotta get some flatground in outside the skateshop. Gardner, full-speed powerslide into trafficThere were tickets to get yourself a free slice and a beer from Scarr’s Pizza across the street during the pop-upLove Park's finest Brian Panebianco and Kevin Bilyeu arrive at the barNew York, Philly and Montreal collide!New Jersey heads in the house—Ron Deily, Steve Mastorelli and DoogieThe new Shanahan collection on display atop the sweeping woman statueJosh Wilson taking advantage of the open barEdward Brackmin and Alex Papke here to take embarrassing photos of youThe Supreme pinball machine was constantly entertaining somebodyAlex Raspa with Jenkem founder, Ian MichnaBill Mcfeely and Nick Ferro ready to see this Shanahan footageMore NY pizza of course. James Juckett serves 'em upEveryone piled in real quick to get this thing goingAt capacity!Legends: Ron Deily, Spencer Fujimoto and Jaime ReyesVladdy, elusive leader of the Public Housing Skate TeamJerry Mraz posted up with Skate Jawn’s Marcus and NoahShoutout Eric Fischer and Jeff Brown for making the premiere run smoothlyPapke, Corey Glick, Brett Weinstein and Matt Schleyer roasted each other all nightOG God RB Umali and Bogdan been holding Max Fish down for yearsMarc Razo poured 'em up with style all nightStars of the flick, the Johns: Gardner and ShanahanJake Baldini, Lil Nice Girl and Josh Wilson keep the party goin' in the downstairsDick Rizzo and Paulgarr out here supporting the homies.Quasi filmer Paul Young always doubles downShanahan and his girl KaylaJahmir Brown and Quel Haddox cruised up from PhillyGood ratioPopping off outside just as much as inside. Such was a great night. Thanks to DC and Max Fish for making it happen