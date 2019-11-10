Death Match NYC 2019 Photos
Once again the world’s greatest skate and music fest roared to life in the Big Apple with a diabolical new ramp, epic bands and Yuto, Greyson and the Vans Wrecking Crew throwing down all weekend long. Missed it? Sucks to be you.
Photos: Burnett & Joseffer
Must be the place. Brings your earmuffs, if you got em
NYC royalty Rodney Torres, front row
Oh, hey Curren
Long way from Florianapolis but Pedro made it
Definitely security risk
Omar’s always packing some sorta heat
‘What do you mean by weed?’
Heading in
‘We ARE the band!’
Inside, friendly faces
Double custom gripped up, on a Saturday
Stomped AF
The heart, she wants what she wants
You two …
Shhhyep!
J Lay, regal as ever
No way, is that …
Yes, art lovers. Patrick O’Dell. Killer photo show from his NYC Thrasher days. Thank you. Patrick
Phantasia kicked things off on the stage
Hecka fools, already
Slayter
Beautiful light in the Knockdown
Collapsing Scenery
Ramp turned out excellent this year
With custom paint job and knife obstacle by good ol’ Neck. Roman samples
This guy was the undisputed local ramp champ. More from him later
Up to BSTS
Muscle does not see other skaters when riding the ramp
So watch out
For real
Omar bluntslid the whole wall. Crowd: wild
Stomping side to side
Roman on pick
Good times. Already
Yuto and Greyson join the fray
Ronnie, low key with announcer Gary
Kindred spirits these two
Yep
Death Match, round 1
Totally terrifying but they always pull it off somehow
Ready?
I think Roman won. It’s usually a Pabich
Holy shit! You saw this on the phone, right?
Greyson’s front blunt was so shocking you can almost forgive me for botching the photo
Definitely star of Day 1. Welcome back, Greyson
Ceddy, pick in heavy traffic
Death from above
Up to Smith. Wow!
Fuckin wild runs all day and night
Roman hunches it out on the frontal. You try it!
It’s vert, ain’t it?
Ducky never knows quite what to do so he usually just drops off of shit
Always entertaining
Pedro with the Indy blunt a la Jeff Phillips
The other Pedro, Delfino rides up bones in
Grind drop too
Frontal feeble
Showstopper #2
Ollie up to no-handed nosepick
Jesus!
Yes, you may
Even Bublitz was getting in on it
Time to kick up some heels
Mannequin Pussy
Show Me The Body
NHS’s GSD and Tylre Wilcox
Winky, all low key and shit
Downtown Boys
Yep
Y’all remember Frankie Galland? Hey hey!
Kirby, Glick and Dick
HUGE music fans, the Bereses
Tommy Wright III
Tommy Wright III, always time for the fans
All who wander are not Wes
Good choice
Life imitates art over at the O’Dell show
Going off
Ceremony
Beach Fossils
Heck of a day 1
Bright and early, day 2. Not that it matters. Time is meaningless at Death Match. Bad Shit with Waylon on bass kicked it off
Back to the front
This guy
Day 2 was kinda more Yuto’s day
But TNT got his licks in too
Always
Nosebleed
Fuming Mouth
Mason and Alden, friends of Grimple
‘Nah, I AM at church …’
Coke Bust
Krimewatch
Jerome’s flat bar finally made ramp time
Challenging all
And mesmerizing fans young and old
Yuto on Smith
Beautiful light in there
CC on BSTS
Real nice light
Foreshadowing
Crowd study
Continued
Does Gary even need the megaphone?
Packed decks
All new chances for shit eating with this thing
Tightrope
Death Match take 2
No big slams
Cedric won this one, of course
Always time for the homies
BSTS
Smithereens
Is that really Omar Hassan?
Definitely
Fifty shove it
Yuto did this to backside 180 out (not shown)
So fucked
I’d call it a success
Oh, and then Yuto did a McTwist
Crowd reaction was immediate
And sustained
Bonkers, actually
L.O.T.I.O.N.
Fiddlehead
Take a picture
It’ll last longer
Haram
Never forget
Agnostic Front
Obituary
Now’s the time to thank everyone for coming out
Really nice to see you
Merch teams, especially
My friends from California
Pat Smith?!!
Thrasher music dept heavies Sam Hitz and Jordan Joseffer
The elegantly costumed
Slashers
These amazing-looking folks
The Shark Dogs
Rogue types, Hassan and the new gen
And to all the bands!
And the free drink tickets!
And all the lifers! And Vans. Can’t forget the Wafflers!
And especially the skaters of New York and surrounding areas. Thanks for having us. Means a lot. See yous next year
