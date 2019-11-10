Death Match NYC 2019 Photos

Once again the world’s greatest skate and music fest roared to life in the Big Apple with a diabolical new ramp, epic bands and Yuto, Greyson and the Vans Wrecking Crew throwing down all weekend long. Missed it? Sucks to be you.

Photos: Burnett & Joseffer



Must be the place. Brings your earmuffs, if you got em



NYC royalty Rodney Torres, front row



Oh, hey Curren



Long way from Florianapolis but Pedro made it



Definitely security risk



Omar’s always packing some sorta heat



‘What do you mean by weed?’



Heading in



‘We ARE the band!’



Inside, friendly faces



Double custom gripped up, on a Saturday



Stomped AF



The heart, she wants what she wants



You two …



Shhhyep!



J Lay, regal as ever



No way, is that …



Yes, art lovers. Patrick O’Dell. Killer photo show from his NYC Thrasher days. Thank you. Patrick

Phantasia kicked things off on the stage



Hecka fools, already

Slayter



Beautiful light in the Knockdown

Collapsing Scenery



Ramp turned out excellent this year



With custom paint job and knife obstacle by good ol’ Neck. Roman samples



This guy was the undisputed local ramp champ. More from him later



Up to BSTS



Muscle does not see other skaters when riding the ramp



So watch out



For real



Omar bluntslid the whole wall. Crowd: wild



Stomping side to side



Roman on pick



Good times. Already



Yuto and Greyson join the fray



Ronnie, low key with announcer Gary



Kindred spirits these two



Yep



Death Match, round 1



Totally terrifying but they always pull it off somehow



Ready?



I think Roman won. It’s usually a Pabich



Holy shit! You saw this on the phone, right?



Greyson’s front blunt was so shocking you can almost forgive me for botching the photo



Definitely star of Day 1. Welcome back, Greyson



Ceddy, pick in heavy traffic



Death from above



Up to Smith. Wow!



Fuckin wild runs all day and night



Roman hunches it out on the frontal. You try it!



It’s vert, ain’t it?



Ducky never knows quite what to do so he usually just drops off of shit



Always entertaining



Pedro with the Indy blunt a la Jeff Phillips



The other Pedro, Delfino rides up bones in



Grind drop too



Frontal feeble



Showstopper #2



Ollie up to no-handed nosepick



Jesus!



Yes, you may



Even Bublitz was getting in on it



Time to kick up some heels

Mannequin Pussy

Show Me The Body

NHS’s GSD and Tylre Wilcox



Winky, all low key and shit

Downtown Boys



Yep



Y’all remember Frankie Galland? Hey hey!



Kirby, Glick and Dick



HUGE music fans, the Bereses

Tommy Wright III



Tommy Wright III, always time for the fans



All who wander are not Wes



Good choice



Life imitates art over at the O’Dell show



Going off

Ceremony

Beach Fossils



Heck of a day 1



Bright and early, day 2. Not that it matters. Time is meaningless at Death Match. Bad Shit with Waylon on bass kicked it off



Back to the front



This guy



Day 2 was kinda more Yuto’s day



But TNT got his licks in too



Always

Nosebleed

Fuming Mouth



Mason and Alden, friends of Grimple



‘Nah, I AM at church …’

Coke Bust

Krimewatch



Jerome’s flat bar finally made ramp time



Challenging all



And mesmerizing fans young and old



Yuto on Smith



Beautiful light in there



CC on BSTS



Real nice light



Foreshadowing



Crowd study



Continued



Does Gary even need the megaphone?



Packed decks



All new chances for shit eating with this thing



Tightrope



Death Match take 2



No big slams



Cedric won this one, of course



Always time for the homies



BSTS



Smithereens



Is that really Omar Hassan?



Definitely









Fifty shove it



Yuto did this to backside 180 out (not shown)



So fucked





I’d call it a success



Oh, and then Yuto did a McTwist



Crowd reaction was immediate



And sustained



Bonkers, actually

L.O.T.I.O.N.

Fiddlehead



Take a picture



It’ll last longer

Haram









Never forget





Agnostic Front

Obituary



Now’s the time to thank everyone for coming out



Really nice to see you



Merch teams, especially



My friends from California



Pat Smith?!!



Thrasher music dept heavies Sam Hitz and Jordan Joseffer



The elegantly costumed



Slashers



These amazing-looking folks



The Shark Dogs



Rogue types, Hassan and the new gen



And to all the bands!



And the free drink tickets!



And all the lifers! And Vans. Can’t forget the Wafflers!



And especially the skaters of New York and surrounding areas. Thanks for having us. Means a lot. See yous next year