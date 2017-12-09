Dime Glory Challenge Presented by DC Shoes
Only Bryan knows what lies behind the Dime Glory Challenge gates. Imagine 50 of the world's top skaters pitted against themselves for the glory of the challenge. Volcanic eruptions, cascading confetti and the magic of Joe Valdez will melt your minds! With over a million Canadian dollars on the line, The Dime Glory Challenge may just be the most eccentric contest of all time! —Ewan Bowman
Photos: Dan Mathieu, Mike Blabac, Nathan Ethier-Myette, Ryan Lebel
Saturday morning, the squad gathers in front of the hotel. Solid lineup so far
Good luck, Tiago!
Morning, Jamal
Everyone, get in the bus
The anxiety kicks in. These guys are here to win
Canadian legends, Rick Howard and Rob "Sluggo" Boyce
Brazil vs. Canada
First, pick your speed shades
Choose wisely
Great fit!
Hell yeah, Rob
Perfect!
It’s about to get real
Doors opening
The floodgates open
Full house
First on the course, Danny Way!
Sup, Forrest?
Donta Fucking Hill
Velocity icon, Jake Johnson
Last year’s MVP, LEEEEEEEE YANKOUUUUUUUUU!!!!!
And last but not least…
…ROB…
…SLUGGO…
…BOYYYYYYYYYYYCE!
RED. FUCKING. DRAGONS!
Speed shades for everyone!
You get speed shades! You get speed shades!
EVERYBODY GETS SPEED SHADES!
Everybody
We need more speed!
The roll-in unfolds
It’s on
Holy shit it’s fast
Evan, kickflip
Wes, frontside flip
Not a make
Donta, backside bigspin (bolts)
Antoine Asselin, varial flip
Joey Larock, warp speed 360 flip
Alexis ski-stance from the roll-in
Zered with the ultimate switch flip
Next up: Gangster Challenge: Dime imported Wade DesArmo’s switch pop shove couch from Vancouver
Yuri, 360 flip
Post-couch crouch
Tyshawn, half Cab flip
Buttaz
Tiago, nollie pop shove
Antoine, frontside heelflip
Volcano Challenge
Bryan proceeds with care. Safety first
Kalis feeling the heat
Fire it up
Coming down
Étienne Gagné, kickflip
Tiago, kickflip
Karsten Kleppan, kickflip
Ryan Decenzo, kickflip
Yuri, world’s longest kickflip
Yuri: 1, Xenu: 0
And now, the main event
From Brazil, 300 pounds of pure steel, Tiago Lemos
Two-time World Champion of Skateboarding, from Canada, Wade DesArmo
Tiago wins, Tiago starts
Wade, switch flip
Pop
Wade wins!
Threepeat
Gladiator Challenge
Up here, you have no friends
Donta takes down Sluggo
Chachi ain’t scared
Valdez Challenge
He’s here!
The man, the myth, the legend: Joe Valdez
Valdez expert, Aaron Herrington
Joey Larock goes the distance
Damn
Josh Wilson
Clean roll away
Tyshawn’s got it
Joe summons a rail to make it more Valdez
Conjuring
You’re a savage for this one, Joe
Extremely dangerous
Josh Wilson with the make
Mystery Challenge: First guy to triple flip
Boom! JS Lapierre!
Montreal!
TRIPLE!
FUCKING!
KICKFLIP!!!!!!
Race Challenge
Nobody is safe
JS is unstoppable
Speed Challenge winners: Karsten Kleppan and Zered Bassett
Gangster Challenge winner: Adrian Del Campo
Volcano Challenge winners: Ryan Decenzo and Yuri Facchini
World Champion of Skateboarding, Wade DesArmo
Valdez Challenge winners: Josh Wilson and Tyshawn Jones
Mystery Challenge and Race Challenge winner: JS Lapierre
Valdez Pick: Alexis Lacroix
MVPs: Yuri Facchini and Tyshawn Jones
Shout out to everyone. See you next year!
-
9/12/2017
That’s What You Get When You Funk With BakerTristan spent the weekend in Montreal, Canada, with DC for the Dime Glory Challenge, but upon his return Baker was waiting for him at LAX.
-
9/12/2017
Fatback: Girl's "When Nature Calls" TripAs Girl made it’s way up the coast, Fatback kept the camera rolling, capturing camaraderie and those endless good times on the road with your bros.
-
9/09/2017
Manramp Goes to Skate CampIt’s back-breaking labor, but Manramp is always down to spice up a session. This wild edit features Greyson Fletcher, Nyjah Huston, Mark Appleyard, Evan Smith, Dave Mull and others.
-
9/08/2017
The DC Promo VideoWe could throw a million superlatives into this caption, but why waste time? T-Funk sparks it, Evan and Wes share a few face-melting minutes and Tiago detonates a legendary part to bring down the curtains. Wow...
-
9/06/2017
The DC Promo Video TeaserThis video is gonna melt your face off. We guarantee it. Premieres here on Friday...