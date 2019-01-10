Thrasher Magazine

Dime Street Challenge: Live at Olympic Stadium

10/01/2019

Dime and Vans gathered everyone in Montreal to warm up for the 2020 Olympics.

 

Photos by Ryan Lebel and Dan Mathieu

1. 2pm late start. Understandable everybody was at the Dime Video premiere the night before 750pxLate start at 2 PM. Understandable, everybody was at the Dime video premiere the night before


2. Shout out to Vans for building a permanent bowl in Montreal perfect meet up spot 750pxShout out to Vans for building a permanent bowl in Montreal—perfect meet-up spot


3. Off to the first challenge 750pxOff to the first challenge


4. No text 750px

 

5. Hill Challenge 750pxHill Challenge


6. No text 750px

 

7. Andrew Reynolds kickflip shifty 750pxAndrew Reynolds, kickflip shifty


8. Malto sw flip 750pxMalto, switch flip


9. T Funk noseblunt 750pxT-Funk, noseblunt


10. Brad Cromer kickflip the long way 750pxBrad Cromer, kickflip the long way


11. That was bananas 750pxThat was bananas!


12. Mark Suciu kickflip bs noseblunt 750pxMark Suciu, kickflip backside noseblunt


13. Up next the race 750pxUp next, The Race


14. No text 750px

15. Decenzo vs Tiago vs Spencer 750pxDecenzo vs Tiago vs Spencer


16. No text 750px
17. Great form 750pxGreat form


18. Mason vs Simon vs Shane 750pxMason vs Simon vs Shane


19. No text 750px

20. No text 750px


21. Too huge 750pxToo huge


22. No text 750px

 

23. Bank Challenge 750pxBank Challenge


24. Sascha Daley bs flip into the bank of pain 750pxSascha Daley, backside flip into the bank of pain


25. Mason Silva bigspin heelflip 750pxMason Silva, bigspin heelflip


26. Jamie Foy heelflip 750pxJamie Foy, heelflip


27. Ouch 750pxOuch


28. Curren Caples Japan air 750pxCurren Caples, Japan air


28. Curren Caples Japan air 750pxUp next, The Beast


30. No text 750px
31. T Funk fs 5 0 750pxT-Funk, frontside 5-0


32. Crazy Frankie has no fear 750pxCrazy Frankie has no fear


33. Pedro 750pxPedro!


34. T Funk tailslide 750pxT-Funk, tailslide


35. Ryan Decenzo huge kickflip 750pxRyan Decenzo, huge kickflip


36. Beast 750pxBeast


37. Frankie bs 180 750pxFrankie, backside 180


38. Mason fs smithgrind 750pxMason, front Smith

 

39. Suciu switch bs 5050 750pxSuciu, switch backside 50-50

 

40. SWITCH 750pxSWITCH


41. No text 750px

 

42. Local legend PIF with the ender 750pxLocal legend PIF with the ender


43. Holy shit 750pxHoly shit!


44. No text 750px

 

45. Thats a wrap. Thanks everyone for coming Video recap coming tomorrow 750pxThat’s a wrap. Thanks for coming, everyone! Video recap coming tomorrow.

