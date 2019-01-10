Dime Street Challenge: Live at Olympic Stadium
Dime and Vans gathered everyone in Montreal to warm up for the 2020 Olympics.
Photos by Ryan Lebel and Dan Mathieu
Late start at 2 PM. Understandable, everybody was at the Dime video premiere the night before
Shout out to Vans for building a permanent bowl in Montreal—perfect meet-up spot
Off to the first challenge
Hill Challenge
Andrew Reynolds, kickflip shifty
Malto, switch flip
T-Funk, noseblunt
Brad Cromer, kickflip the long way
That was bananas!
Mark Suciu, kickflip backside noseblunt
Up next, The Race
Decenzo vs Tiago vs Spencer
Great form
Mason vs Simon vs Shane
Too huge
Bank Challenge
Sascha Daley, backside flip into the bank of pain
Mason Silva, bigspin heelflip
Jamie Foy, heelflip
Ouch
Curren Caples, Japan air
Up next, The Beast
T-Funk, frontside 5-0
Crazy Frankie has no fear
Pedro!
T-Funk, tailslide
Ryan Decenzo, huge kickflip
Beast
Frankie, backside 180
Mason, front Smith
Suciu, switch backside 50-50
SWITCH
Local legend PIF with the ender
Holy shit!
That’s a wrap. Thanks for coming, everyone! Video recap coming tomorrow.
-
10/01/2019
