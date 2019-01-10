Dime Street Challenge: Live at Olympic Stadium

Dime and Vans gathered everyone in Montreal to warm up for the 2020 Olympics.

Photos by Ryan Lebel and Dan Mathieu



Late start at 2 PM. Understandable, everybody was at the Dime video premiere the night before



Shout out to Vans for building a permanent bowl in Montreal—perfect meet-up spot



Off to the first challenge





Hill Challenge





Andrew Reynolds, kickflip shifty



Malto, switch flip



T-Funk, noseblunt



Brad Cromer, kickflip the long way



That was bananas!



Mark Suciu, kickflip backside noseblunt



Up next, The Race





Decenzo vs Tiago vs Spencer





Great form



Mason vs Simon vs Shane







Too huge





Bank Challenge



Sascha Daley, backside flip into the bank of pain



Mason Silva, bigspin heelflip



Jamie Foy, heelflip



Ouch



Curren Caples, Japan air



Up next, The Beast





T-Funk, frontside 5-0



Crazy Frankie has no fear



Pedro!



T-Funk, tailslide



Ryan Decenzo, huge kickflip



Beast



Frankie, backside 180



Mason, front Smith

Suciu, switch backside 50-50

SWITCH





Local legend PIF with the ender



Holy shit!





That’s a wrap. Thanks for coming, everyone! Video recap coming tomorrow.