Donovon Piscopo's Shoe Release Photos

Nike and Pawnshop teamed up over the weekend to celebrate the release of Donovon’s new Blazer with one hell of a skate jam. Covina represent! —Ben KarpinskiMade the trek to Covina to check out Donovon’s shoe-release jam. As expected, the Piscopos know how to throw a partyA little something for everybody down at District FieldIncluding a fully-skateable trailer made by Blunt SteelDidn’t take long for Joseph to go fatty to flattyPawnshop local, Jonathan, digging into this Smith on Donovon’s truckEveryone wanted to get a piece of the actionKoston getting those shotgun anglesHeavy curb session out frontDon’t worry; Koston got his tooTerps and ScubaProbably should have held onto this photo for an AnatomyDonovon started it off with the back 5-0Then got the nosegrind right before the rain cameKoston, Guy and some menacing cloudsTake cover!Good thing Pawnshop makes the best jacketsA few lucky locals got hooked up with Donovon’s new shoe. Easy there, buddyThen it was back to the shopSee you guys thereCongrats on the shoe, DonovonGo to Pawnshop to get the limited-edition shoebox