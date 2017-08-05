Donovon Piscopo's Shoe Release Photos
5/08/2017
Nike and Pawnshop teamed up over the weekend to celebrate the release of Donovon’s new Blazer with one hell of a skate jam. Covina represent! —Ben Karpinski
Made the trek to Covina to check out Donovon’s shoe-release jam. As expected, the Piscopos know how to throw a party
A little something for everybody down at District Field
Including a fully-skateable trailer made by Blunt Steel
Didn’t take long for Joseph to go fatty to flatty
Pawnshop local, Jonathan, digging into this Smith on Donovon’s truck
Everyone wanted to get a piece of the action
Koston getting those shotgun angles
Heavy curb session out front
Don’t worry; Koston got his too
Terps and Scuba
Probably should have held onto this photo for an Anatomy
Donovon started it off with the back 5-0
Then got the nosegrind right before the rain came
Koston, Guy and some menacing clouds
Take cover!
Good thing Pawnshop makes the best jackets
A few lucky locals got hooked up with Donovon’s new shoe. Easy there, buddy
Then it was back to the shop
See you guys there
Congrats on the shoe, Donovon
Go to Pawnshop to get the limited-edition shoebox
