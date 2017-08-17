Enjoi Wins King of the Road Season 2!
In the most closely-matched KOTR ever, panda powerhouse enjoi blazed into first place, no small thanks to MVPs Samarria Brevard and Jackson Pilz, the latter of whom was surprised with his first pro model. Congrats to enjoi as well as worthy f—kin’ adversaries, Creature (2nd) and Deathwish (3rd.) Check the awards photos and watch the final Viceland episode now!
Photos by David Broach
The calm before
Enjoi got the memo to dress up at least
Happy Hour with Thrasher Dan and Mike Sinclair
Dan Lu, Milston and Noah bee the F up
City Boys – Joe Brook and Andy Roy
Neen with the missus. Good looking couple!
Andy’s fountain
Oh, nah nah …
On the couch
Jaws and Rhino, KOTR survivors
El Phelperino, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing
Bring a puppy, if you got one
Breaking it down with Gravette
Louie’s still flabbergasted
Goddamn it Andy!
Slash and Dickson, Deathwish’s finest
Thrasher Dave and a suitably made up waiter
Liz and Sam, tight bros from way back
Watch the suede, dog!
EE and LK, nice
Monroe Plumb made it!
Jay!
A quick hug from DJ Mind Meld
Lots on the line
Creach table
G-damn right we had a smoke machine
Makes everyone wanna dance
Deathwish table
Rowan Z, wallflower in red
Future’s so bright…
Shhh! It’s starting!
Burnett lets ‘em know
The Hammer claims first award for Hall of Meat. Valhalla!
He was everywhere
Neen snags Boss Toss (of course)
More unitard action
Enzo wins Nyjah’s Gnar Gnar for best rail trick. Damn straight
Crowd goes wild
Gravette got a special award for damage done
Six trophies total! He earned ‘em
Yeah, Lamb
Weenie-intensive challenge. Andy always takes it too far
Zack fights back
Conover was helpless to his attack
Oh no …
Then Big Boy Foy got surprised with his pro Deathwish board! You may have heard something about this
Got his ass!
Whole family came out for it
So sick!
Hey, no crying on KOTR!
Dan Lu delivers the make out awards
Which Louie grabbed handily with that Richie Jackson makeout
Jack storms the podium for Andy’s Choice. Wouldn’t be the last time
Phelper’s Choice …
And it’s Foy!
Antler toss, no big deal
Just glad nobody lost an eye
Beagle throws for top honors
Controversial finish, as usual
Heavy metal
One of the more special moments of the night: Samarria wins Mystery Guest MVP!
Cape and everything!
So stoked
But MVP was next
Jacko!!
None better
‘I never went to the prom!’
Then everyone to the stage for the big announcement …
Holy shit!
Enjoi squeaks into first!
The pandas took it!
The wait was over
There it is!
What the fuh? Nah, everyone was stoked
And then Jackson got his pro model!
Nobody saw it coming! Louie wasn’t gonna give it to him unless the won, that sneaky bastard!
Ahhhh ….
Memories to last a lifetime
The Table Breaking Society got some new members
Until next year. Thanks for skating, teams. Thanks for watching, everybody. Best KOTR ever
-
8/17/2017
Enjoi Wins King of the Road Season 2!In the most closely-matched KOTR ever, panda powerhouse enjoi blazed into first place, no small thanks to MVPs Samarria Brevard and Jackson Pilz, the latter of whom was surprised with his first pro model. Congrats to enjoi as well as worthy f—kin’ adversaries, Creature (2nd) and Deathwish (3rd.) Check the awards photos and watch the final Viceland episode now!
-
8/17/2017
King of the Road Season 2: Finale TeaserThe points are tallied and the KOTR teams have traded their handcuffs and unitards for suits and ties. Find out who won this thing Thursday at 9:00 pm on Viceland!
-
8/17/2017
King of the Road 2016: Webisode 10Hawaii feels the heat as the teams check off more insane moves. Eating dreadlocks, pole jamming with Hartsel and skating a floating ramp? Yeah, KOTR kills! Available free worldwide!
-
8/17/2017
King of the Road Season 2: Episode 10Creature surfs the North Shore, enjoi battles Wallows and Deathwish samples Spam but the big showdown on the floating Volcom ramp awaits. Watch this LAST EPISODE before the finale now! (U.S. only) Free webisode worldwide on Tuesday.
-
8/17/2017
King of the Road Season 2: The Skatercross RacePerhaps the most frustrating moments of King of the Road so far.
-
8/17/2017
King of the Road Season 2: Jef HartselEnjoi meets up with streetstyle pioneer Jef Hartsel for a little pole jammin'. Next stop: Wallows!
-
8/17/2017
King of the Road Season 2: "Hawaii Psycho Jam" TeaserIt's hell in paradise as the KOTR crews grind out their last remaining tricks. Watch the last full episode this Thursday at 9 pm on Viceland!
-
8/17/2017
King of the Road 2016: Webisode 9Sharks, parks and barfs – check the raw-dog version of the KOTR teams' first day in Hawaii. Available free worldwide!
-
8/17/2017
King of the Road Season 2: Episode 9A surprise trip to Hawaii has Deathwish hiking, enjoi seasick and Creature swimming with sharks. Watch this episode of the Viceland series now! (U.S. only) Free webisodes on Tuesday.
-
8/17/2017
King of the Road Season 2: The Drone Strike ChallengeThe challenge: take a drone out of the sky by hurling skateboard wheels at it.