Enjoi Wins King of the Road Season 2!

In the most closely-matched KOTR ever, panda powerhouse enjoi blazed into first place, no small thanks to MVPs Samarria Brevard and Jackson Pilz, the latter of whom was surprised with his first pro model. Congrats to enjoi as well as worthy f—kin’ adversaries, Creature (2nd) and Deathwish (3rd.) Check the awards photos and watch the final Viceland episode now!

Photos by David Broach



The calm before



Enjoi got the memo to dress up at least



Happy Hour with Thrasher Dan and Mike Sinclair



Dan Lu, Milston and Noah bee the F up



City Boys – Joe Brook and Andy Roy



Neen with the missus. Good looking couple!



Andy’s fountain



Oh, nah nah …



On the couch



Jaws and Rhino, KOTR survivors



El Phelperino, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing



Bring a puppy, if you got one



Breaking it down with Gravette



Louie’s still flabbergasted



Goddamn it Andy!



Slash and Dickson, Deathwish’s finest



Thrasher Dave and a suitably made up waiter



Liz and Sam, tight bros from way back



Watch the suede, dog!



EE and LK, nice



Monroe Plumb made it!



Jay!



A quick hug from DJ Mind Meld



Lots on the line



Creach table



G-damn right we had a smoke machine



Makes everyone wanna dance



Deathwish table



Rowan Z, wallflower in red



Future’s so bright…



Shhh! It’s starting!



Burnett lets ‘em know



The Hammer claims first award for Hall of Meat. Valhalla!



He was everywhere



Neen snags Boss Toss (of course)



More unitard action



Enzo wins Nyjah’s Gnar Gnar for best rail trick. Damn straight



Crowd goes wild



Gravette got a special award for damage done



Six trophies total! He earned ‘em



Yeah, Lamb



Weenie-intensive challenge. Andy always takes it too far



Zack fights back



Conover was helpless to his attack



Oh no …



Then Big Boy Foy got surprised with his pro Deathwish board! You may have heard something about this



Got his ass!



Whole family came out for it



So sick!



Hey, no crying on KOTR!



Dan Lu delivers the make out awards



Which Louie grabbed handily with that Richie Jackson makeout



Jack storms the podium for Andy’s Choice. Wouldn’t be the last time



Phelper’s Choice …



And it’s Foy!



Antler toss, no big deal



Just glad nobody lost an eye



Beagle throws for top honors



Controversial finish, as usual



Heavy metal



One of the more special moments of the night: Samarria wins Mystery Guest MVP!



Cape and everything!



So stoked



But MVP was next



Jacko!!



None better



‘I never went to the prom!’



Then everyone to the stage for the big announcement …



Holy shit!



Enjoi squeaks into first!



The pandas took it!



The wait was over



There it is!



What the fuh? Nah, everyone was stoked



And then Jackson got his pro model!



Nobody saw it coming! Louie wasn’t gonna give it to him unless the won, that sneaky bastard!



Ahhhh ….



Memories to last a lifetime



The Table Breaking Society got some new members



Until next year. Thanks for skating, teams. Thanks for watching, everybody. Best KOTR ever