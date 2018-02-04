Etnies "Album" Premiere Photos
The Downtown Independent was the site for the premiere of Etnies' Album, a full-length video showcasing the past four years of the Etnies team's triumphs and their worldly travels. Skateboarding’s elite arrived for the early VIP showing at 6pm, then there were two more showings in order to appease the masses. Album started off with the technical perfection of Trevor McClung and ended with Chris Joslin dropping hammers all over the globe. In between, the rest of the guys (and gal) showed what a talented and diverse squad Etnies has assembled—from OG Ryan Sheckler to their latest addition Samarria Brevard, everyone came through with solid parts. This one's definitely gonna need multiple spins on the turntable. —Joe Hammeke
The Downtown Independent in the heart of little Tokyo, DTLA
Tum Yeto master lensman Don Luong and the elusive Trevor Colden! Oh yeah, and that’s Ricky “The Dude” Bedenbaugh behind them
Etnies team manager Jameson DeCew making sure the guest list is in order
Devin Lopez and Chris Joslin—these two stack clips every single day. Joslin’s part was absolutely amazing. It's got the huge drops you’ve come to expect but it also shows how well rounded Chris is. He skates it all!
Aidan Campbell got the Contents spread of the new mag. Sheckler got the stretcher
Shecks and David Reyes share a part in Album
Trevor's parents are stoked on the new mag
Trent, Trevor and Taylor, the McClung bros
Emerica’s Bucky Gonzales enjoying some free beer courtesy of Lagunitas
Daniel Vargas welcoming a smooch from Ryan Lay
Matt Berger’s also got an interview in the new mag. Making Kamloops proud!
Emerica bros Jeff Henderson, Heath Kirchart, Bucky Gonzales and Noel Paris
Aidan Campbell with Sole Tec owners Don Brown and Pierre Andre
Ernie Torres got stopped by Kevin Marks for the Lookback Library. Covers, baby
Add July '04 to the signed archives
Jamie Tancowny says it’s time to head inside
Seats are filling up fast!
Lance Mountain and Alfonso Rawls, two of skateboarding’s elite
It’s showtime!
Alec Majerus was blown away
Back outside, the crowd for the second showing was patiently waiting
Tommy Sandoval and Azaf drove up from Chula
Samarria Brevard’s part got the entire theater screaming
The men behind the sound and visuals: Ryan Sherman, Noel Paris and Mike Manzoori. Ryan and Mike, along with Jameson DeCew, filmed most of the video and Noel recruited a cast of all-star musicians to create an original score for Album
Plan B surprised Trevor McClung with a pro model earlier that day. Congrats, Trevor! Welcome to the pro ranks
Barney Page traveled all the way from the UK and that made Sole Tec photog Kyle Seidler very happy
Trevor McClung and a fist-bumping fan
The after party. Jameson knows that if you got the drink tickets, you got friends
Ryan Sheman and Nick Garcia. Well done, guys
Mike Manzoori with a couple of well-deserved beers. Cheers to a job well done! Album will be available May 1st on DVD and iTunes
-
3/28/2018
PHX AM Weekend 2018 PhotosCowtown’s 17th annual PHX AM contest presented by Vans was hectic! Check out some photos here.
-
3/23/2018
Ryan Townley Pro Party PhotosRyan Townley went all in filming his part for Fetish and with countless clips to follow the guys at Welcome decided to flip the switch this past Thursday and turn him pro.
-
3/21/2018
Trevor McClung for Bones WheelsTrevor McClung comes through with a minute of ripping footage for Bones wheels.
-
3/19/2018
NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" Premiere PhotosThere's no better way to start off a double-feature video premiere than with a skate session and product toss at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, especially when you got free pizza courtesy of Pizzanista! Check out some photos here.
-
3/16/2018
NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" VideoLet the good times roll! This whole crew of female skaters put together an amazing edit. So rad. Featuring Lizzie Armanto, Nora Vasconcellos, Lacey Baker, Samarria Brevard, Allysha Le, Nicole Hause, Brighton Zeuner, Yndiara Asp and many others.