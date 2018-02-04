Etnies "Album" Premiere Photos

The Downtown Independent was the site for the premiere of Etnies' Album, a full-length video showcasing the past four years of the Etnies team's triumphs and their worldly travels. Skateboarding’s elite arrived for the early VIP showing at 6pm, then there were two more showings in order to appease the masses. Album started off with the technical perfection of Trevor McClung and ended with Chris Joslin dropping hammers all over the globe. In between, the rest of the guys (and gal) showed what a talented and diverse squad Etnies has assembled—from OG Ryan Sheckler to their latest addition Samarria Brevard, everyone came through with solid parts. This one's definitely gonna need multiple spins on the turntable. —Joe Hammeke



The Downtown Independent in the heart of little Tokyo, DTLA



Tum Yeto master lensman Don Luong and the elusive Trevor Colden! Oh yeah, and that’s Ricky “The Dude” Bedenbaugh behind them



Etnies team manager Jameson DeCew making sure the guest list is in order



Devin Lopez and Chris Joslin—these two stack clips every single day. Joslin’s part was absolutely amazing. It's got the huge drops you’ve come to expect but it also shows how well rounded Chris is. He skates it all!



Aidan Campbell got the Contents spread of the new mag. Sheckler got the stretcher



Shecks and David Reyes share a part in Album



Trevor's parents are stoked on the new mag



Trent, Trevor and Taylor, the McClung bros



Emerica’s Bucky Gonzales enjoying some free beer courtesy of Lagunitas



Daniel Vargas welcoming a smooch from Ryan Lay



Matt Berger’s also got an interview in the new mag. Making Kamloops proud!



Emerica bros Jeff Henderson, Heath Kirchart, Bucky Gonzales and Noel Paris



Aidan Campbell with Sole Tec owners Don Brown and Pierre Andre



Ernie Torres got stopped by Kevin Marks for the Lookback Library. Covers, baby



Add July '04 to the signed archives



Jamie Tancowny says it’s time to head inside



Seats are filling up fast!



Lance Mountain and Alfonso Rawls, two of skateboarding’s elite



It’s showtime!



Alec Majerus was blown away



Back outside, the crowd for the second showing was patiently waiting



Tommy Sandoval and Azaf drove up from Chula



Samarria Brevard’s part got the entire theater screaming



The men behind the sound and visuals: Ryan Sherman, Noel Paris and Mike Manzoori. Ryan and Mike, along with Jameson DeCew, filmed most of the video and Noel recruited a cast of all-star musicians to create an original score for Album



Plan B surprised Trevor McClung with a pro model earlier that day. Congrats, Trevor! Welcome to the pro ranks



Barney Page traveled all the way from the UK and that made Sole Tec photog Kyle Seidler very happy



Trevor McClung and a fist-bumping fan



The after party. Jameson knows that if you got the drink tickets, you got friends



Ryan Sheman and Nick Garcia. Well done, guys



Mike Manzoori with a couple of well-deserved beers. Cheers to a job well done! Album will be available May 1st on DVD and iTunes