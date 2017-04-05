Creature Video Tour
5/04/2017
The Creature dudes are taking the show on the road. Check out the schedule for a video premiere near you.
5/04/2017
5/04/2017
BARFXSHEDJames "Barf" Callahan and Sam Hitz collide to bring you the latest from Shed.
5/04/2017
Creature's "CSFU" VideoAvailable for the first time officially from Creature since it's 2012 release, here is CSFU in it's entirety
5/04/2017
King of the Road Season 2: Series TrailerThe original road trip from hell roars back to life on Viceland! Creature, enjoi and Deathwish push the tricks and torture to unheard of levels in what is seriously the gnarliest, weirdest and most ridiculous KOTR we've ever done. The TV series starts June 8th, with always-free webisodes on the Thrasher site the following day. Check the carnage to come!
5/04/2017
Creature's "Black Metal" VideoAvailable for the first time officially from Creature since it's 2007 release, here is Black Metal in it's entirety.
5/04/2017
Creature's "Born Dead" VideoAvailable for the first time officially from Creature since it's 2006 release, here is Born Dead in it's entirety.
5/04/2017
Creature Feature: Al Partanen's "CSFU" PartCreature digs up Al Partanen's 2012 part from CSFU. Check it out.
5/04/2017
Kevin Baekkel In the ParkKevin Baekkel rips the CPH park 'til his board can't take it anymore. Check it out.
5/04/2017
Creature Feature: Ryan Reyes' "CSFU" PartWatch RyRey drop one hell of a part from Creature's CSFU video in 2012.
5/04/2017
New from CreatureCheck out all of the new boards from Creature in their Spring '17 catalog.