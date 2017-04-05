Thrasher Magazine

Creature Video Tour

5/04/2017

The Creature dudes are taking the show on the road. Check out the schedule for a video premiere near you.

 

CreachPremiereDates

  • 5/04/2017

    The Creature dudes are taking the show on the road. Check out the schedule for a video premiere near you.
  • 5/04/2017

    James "Barf" Callahan and Sam Hitz collide to bring you the latest from Shed.
  • 5/04/2017

    Available for the first time officially from Creature since it's 2012 release, here is CSFU in it's entirety
  • 5/04/2017

    The original road trip from hell roars back to life on Viceland! Creature, enjoi and Deathwish push the tricks and torture to unheard of levels in what is seriously the gnarliest, weirdest and most ridiculous KOTR we've ever done. The TV series starts June 8th, with always-free webisodes on the Thrasher site the following day. Check the carnage to come!
  • 5/04/2017

    Available for the first time officially from Creature since it's 2007 release, here is Black Metal in it's entirety.
  • 5/04/2017

    Available for the first time officially from Creature since it's 2006 release, here is Born Dead in it's entirety.
  • 5/04/2017

    Creature digs up Al Partanen's 2012 part from CSFU. Check it out.
  • 5/04/2017

    Kevin Baekkel rips the CPH park 'til his board can't take it anymore. Check it out.
  • 5/04/2017

    Watch RyRey drop one hell of a part from Creature's CSFU video in 2012.
  • 5/04/2017

    Check out all of the new boards from Creature in their Spring '17 catalog.
