Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Rumble In Ramona IX

10/08/2019

Another year, another Rumble. Get to Ramona on Oct 12th for some vertical shredding, food, brews, cars and a bunch of bands including the US Bombs. It’s Rumble in Ramona IX—never know if it’s gonna be the last one. Don’t blow it. 

 

IMG 2388

© 1981–2019 High Speed Productions, Inc.