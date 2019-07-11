"Exposure 2019" Photos
11/07/2019
The eighth annual Exposure Open brought women from around the world not just to compete, but to support one another. Across ages and places, Exposure highlights the friendship that skateboarding fosters, and the incredible positivity that women’s skateboarding enables. Fans and peers got to watch and skate alongside their favorite skaters, like Samarria Brevard, Lizzie Armanto, Nora Vasconcellos, Vanessa Torres, Allysha Le, Brighton Zeuner, and more. Thanks Exposure, we’ll see you again next year!
Friends and fans made signs throughout the day to keep up the stoke
Posters aren’t the only way to throw signs
Plenty of props to go around
Reagan Chandler showing off her candy pop style
New Yorker Mame Bonsu repped the East Coast
Hosoi and Cara-Beth Burnside took a break in between contests
The crowd built up for the vert finals
There was incredible positivity throughout the day
And there were PUPPIES!
Arianna Carmona, Bryce Wettstein, and Sarah Thompson posed before crushing the Open Park 15-29 finals
Lizzie Armanto was all smiles on the vert ramp
The ramp was stacked with spectators for the Vert Finals (hey Nora!)
Ruby Trew getting centered before her Vert finals run
The best part of Exposure is the signs!
Brighton Zeuner
Superfans brought the energy up before Nicole Hause’s vert run
Nicole Hause plotting her run during Vert Finals
Ten-year-old Ruby Trew took home $5000 for a McTwist over the channel
Ruby’s trick amped up the crowd
The crowd was all cheers and smiles for Ruby Trew
A pat on the back? With a helmet you deserve a pat on the head
Allysha Le was wowed by the other vert skaters
Reactions to the longest grind
Bryce Wettstein tried her hand (her foot?) at the longest grind contest
It’s not easy being steezy
Bryce Wettstein and Brighton Zeuner
Skate shoes!
Long hair don’t care
There’s always time for photos with fans
Shredders Savannah Irvin, Paige Heyn, Lilly Erickson, Briel Weingartner, and Mia Lovell
Quinne Daniels and her griptape art
Great times were had by all
Vanessa Torres and Alex White take being serious very seriously
The illustrious judges of the day: Vanessa Torres, James Craig, and Alex White
Samarria was there!
The aftermath of a successful first drop in to the deep end
Savannah Irvin taking a break
All cheers for the last contest of the day: 15 and up street
Hi Vanessa!
Homies helping homies
Samarria may not have landed her tre flip, but she landed it in our hearts
Margielyn Arda Didal had her mind blown by Samarria Brevard
Even after dark the crowd stuck around to watch Samarria skate
Samarria + sunset = magic
At the request of the crowd Bryce Wettstein gave a speech praising her fellow skaters
Margielyn Arda Didal walked away from the contest with $10,000. Not a bad way to end the day!
A Nicole Hause check sandwich––because what’s better than one giant check but TWO giant checks?!
Friends and fans made signs throughout the day to keep up the stoke
Posters aren’t the only way to throw signs
Plenty of props to go around
Reagan Chandler showing off her candy pop style
New Yorker Mame Bonsu repped the East Coast
Hosoi and Cara-Beth Burnside took a break in between contests
The crowd built up for the vert finals
There was incredible positivity throughout the day
And there were PUPPIES!
Arianna Carmona, Bryce Wettstein, and Sarah Thompson posed before crushing the Open Park 15-29 finals
Lizzie Armanto was all smiles on the vert ramp
The ramp was stacked with spectators for the Vert Finals (hey Nora!)
Ruby Trew getting centered before her Vert finals run
The best part of Exposure is the signs!
Brighton Zeuner
Superfans brought the energy up before Nicole Hause’s vert run
Nicole Hause plotting her run during Vert Finals
Ten-year-old Ruby Trew took home $5000 for a McTwist over the channel
Ruby’s trick amped up the crowd
The crowd was all cheers and smiles for Ruby Trew
A pat on the back? With a helmet you deserve a pat on the head
Allysha Le was wowed by the other vert skaters
Reactions to the longest grind
Bryce Wettstein tried her hand (her foot?) at the longest grind contest
It’s not easy being steezy
Bryce Wettstein and Brighton Zeuner
Skate shoes!
Long hair don’t care
There’s always time for photos with fans
Shredders Savannah Irvin, Paige Heyn, Lilly Erickson, Briel Weingartner, and Mia Lovell
Quinne Daniels and her griptape art
Great times were had by all
Vanessa Torres and Alex White take being serious very seriously
The illustrious judges of the day: Vanessa Torres, James Craig, and Alex White
Samarria was there!
The aftermath of a successful first drop in to the deep end
Savannah Irvin taking a break
All cheers for the last contest of the day: 15 and up street
Hi Vanessa!
Homies helping homies
Samarria may not have landed her tre flip, but she landed it in our hearts
Margielyn Arda Didal had her mind blown by Samarria Brevard
Even after dark the crowd stuck around to watch Samarria skate
Samarria + sunset = magic
At the request of the crowd Bryce Wettstein gave a speech praising her fellow skaters
Margielyn Arda Didal walked away from the contest with $10,000. Not a bad way to end the day!
A Nicole Hause check sandwich––because what’s better than one giant check but TWO giant checks?!
-
10/21/2019
Rumble In Ramona 2019 VideoThe ninth Rumble brought a new slew of youth to blend in with their mentors. This is a backyard-style vert jam—no contest and no worries. Bands, babes (male and female) and boarding with 24 hours of BBQ, beers and Bloody Marys—what’s not to like? See if you can spot the Reuler.
-
9/24/2019
Clash at Clairemont PhotosThe Clash at Clairemont went down on Saturday with a stacked roster of pro and am skateboarders throwing down for a good cause—to help fight cancer.
-
9/18/2019
Skatepark Round-Up: DickiesNot a double overhead concrete wave in sight! The El Sereno park is nothing but low-key vibes, and the Dickies squad takes full advantage.
-
9/11/2019
Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City PhotosWelp, that’s it, folks! Another year down for the Vans Park Series. The finale took place in none other than the sunny and alcohol-deprived Salt Lake City, Utah.
-
9/10/2019
Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City Women's Highlights"These girls are about to thrash this place like no tomorrow." —Christian Hosoi. C’mon. It’s Hosoi. He knows what’s good!