"Exposure 2019" Photos

The eighth annual Exposure Open

brought women from around the world not just to compete, but to support one another. Across ages and places, Exposure highlights the friendship that skateboarding fosters, and the incredible positivity that women’s skateboarding enables. Fans and peers got to watch and skate alongside their favorite skaters, like Samarria Brevard, Lizzie Armanto, Nora Vasconcellos, Vanessa Torres, Allysha Le, Brighton Zeuner, and more. Thanks Exposure, we’ll see you again next year!Friends and fans made signs throughout the day to keep up the stokePosters aren’t the only way to throw signsPlenty of props to go aroundReagan Chandler showing off her candy pop styleNew Yorker Mame Bonsu repped the East CoastHosoi and Cara-Beth Burnside took a break in between contestsThe crowd built up for the vert finalsThere was incredible positivity throughout the dayAnd there were PUPPIES!Arianna Carmona, Bryce Wettstein, and Sarah Thompson posed before crushing the Open Park 15-29 finalsLizzie Armanto was all smiles on the vert rampThe ramp was stacked with spectators for the Vert Finals (hey Nora!)Ruby Trew getting centered before her Vert finals runThe best part of Exposure is the signs!Brighton ZeunerSuperfans brought the energy up before Nicole Hause’s vert runNicole Hause plotting her run during Vert FinalsTen-year-old Ruby Trew took home $5000 for a McTwist over the channelRuby’s trick amped up the crowdThe crowd was all cheers and smiles for Ruby TrewA pat on the back? With a helmet you deserve a pat on the headAllysha Le was wowed by the other vert skatersReactions to the longest grindBryce Wettstein tried her hand (her foot?) at the longest grind contestIt’s not easy being steezyBryce Wettstein and Brighton ZeunerSkate shoes!Long hair don’t careThere’s always time for photos with fansShredders Savannah Irvin, Paige Heyn, Lilly Erickson, Briel Weingartner, and Mia LovellQuinne Daniels and her griptape artGreat times were had by allVanessa Torres and Alex White take being serious very seriouslyThe illustrious judges of the day: Vanessa Torres, James Craig, and Alex WhiteSamarria was there!The aftermath of a successful first drop in to the deep endSavannah Irvin taking a breakAll cheers for the last contest of the day: 15 and up streetHi Vanessa!Homies helping homiesSamarria may not have landed her tre flip, but she landed it in our heartsMargielyn Arda Didal had her mind blown by Samarria BrevardEven after dark the crowd stuck around to watch Samarria skateSamarria + sunset = magicAt the request of the crowd Bryce Wettstein gave a speech praising her fellow skatersMargielyn Arda Didal walked away from the contest with $10,000. Not a bad way to end the day!A Nicole Hause check sandwich––because what’s better than one giant check but TWO giant checks?!