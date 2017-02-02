Foundation "Oddity" Premiere Photos
Foundation has done it once again. They made another full-length video to add to their library. In an age of overly-produced video shorts, the F troop kept it true to the core and stuck with the tried-and-true formula with a half-hour video of straight hammers. No gimbals, drones or helicopters, just good ol' follow filming on a cruiser board. Sure, it’s filmed in HD but the production screams lo-fi at its finest, right down to the punk-rock soundtrack. Exactly what you expect from Foundation: skateboarding at it’s best, pure and simple. —Joe Hammeke
The line outside The Observatory Orange County was huge!
Dakota Servold and his parents
Sandi and Ryan Spencer
Nick Merlino, off the wagon. Look out!
Paul Hart carries the stoke for Cole Wilson
Rikki the Dude with a freshly-cropped head. Gregson is now left to carry the torch for long-haired lensmen
Blake Carpenter signing his Thrasher cover for a fan
Nick Merlino, nervous anticipation
Now time for Oddity
The crowd was on their feet the entire showing
Duffman, two thumbs up!
Corey Glick’s part nailed it in case you didn’t already know from that interview in the March issue of the mag
Speaking of Duffel, Kevin from the Lookback Library was there with a bag of classic mags featuring Foundation team riders. Covers, baby
Thrasher lensmen Dan Stolling, Ewan Bowman and Rhino. Can you tell who looks through the viewfinder?
Between showings, Travesura was playing inside on stage
They always get the crowd dancing
Really dancing
Fans snappin' selfies with Cole Wilson
Don Luong, behind the lens, always
Hammer crew: Nick Merlino, Don Luong and Cole Wilson
David Loy and Corey Duffel, lots of wrist surgeries between these two
Oh, Ladies First
Erica Yary and crew will back that
Most of the Foundation team in one place. Cole Wilson and Duffel were nowhere to be found. Duffel said he hasn’t been in a team photo in five years, so I guess this is nothing new
Then Ryan Spencer went berzerk
You okay, buddy?
Dakota didn’t get off so easy and was taken outside
That’s all and good night. Amazing job by Don and the boys. Full parts dropping on thrashermagazine.com starting Feb 13th!
1/30/2017
