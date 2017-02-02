Foundation "Oddity" Premiere Photos

Foundation has done it once again. They made another full-length video to add to their library. In an age of overly-produced video shorts, the F troop kept it true to the core and stuck with the tried-and-true formula with a half-hour video of straight hammers. No gimbals, drones or helicopters, just good ol' follow filming on a cruiser board. Sure, it’s filmed in HD but the production screams lo-fi at its finest, right down to the punk-rock soundtrack. Exactly what you expect from Foundation: skateboarding at it’s best, pure and simple. —Joe Hammeke



The line outside The Observatory Orange County was huge!



Dakota Servold and his parents



Sandi and Ryan Spencer



Nick Merlino, off the wagon. Look out!



Paul Hart carries the stoke for Cole Wilson



Rikki the Dude with a freshly-cropped head. Gregson is now left to carry the torch for long-haired lensmen



Blake Carpenter signing his Thrasher cover for a fan





Nick Merlino, nervous anticipation



Now time for Oddity



The crowd was on their feet the entire showing



Duffman, two thumbs up!



Corey Glick’s part nailed it in case you didn’t already know from that interview in the March issue of the mag



Speaking of Duffel, Kevin from the Lookback Library was there with a bag of classic mags featuring Foundation team riders. Covers, baby



Thrasher lensmen Dan Stolling, Ewan Bowman and Rhino. Can you tell who looks through the viewfinder?



Between showings, Travesura was playing inside on stage



They always get the crowd dancing



Really dancing



Fans snappin' selfies with Cole Wilson



Don Luong, behind the lens, always



Hammer crew: Nick Merlino, Don Luong and Cole Wilson



David Loy and Corey Duffel, lots of wrist surgeries between these two



Oh, Ladies First



Erica Yary and crew will back that



Most of the Foundation team in one place. Cole Wilson and Duffel were nowhere to be found. Duffel said he hasn’t been in a team photo in five years, so I guess this is nothing new



Then Ryan Spencer went berzerk



You okay, buddy?



Dakota didn’t get off so easy and was taken outside



That’s all and good night. Amazing job by Don and the boys. Full parts dropping on thrashermagazine.com starting Feb 13th!