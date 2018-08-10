Foundation's "Souvenir" Premiere Photos

Keeping the premiere season going, KOTR alumni Foundation skateboards debuted their newest offering Souvenir to the public Thursday evening at the RVCA headquarters in Costa Mesa. Locals from all over Southern California made their way out to see what the F team has been cooking up for the last year. With newly turned pro Corey Glick having a part along with Foundation vet Dakota Servold and new dudes John Clemmons and Cotie Robinson, it was hard not to roll out—not to mention the fact that Black Plague Brewing was providing beverages for the evening. Add to it a ramp jam out back and you have the perfect formula for a guaranteed good time. –Alex PapkeCole Wilson getting things started on the way to the premiereGabriel Summers and Niels Bennett, a backseat Am ScrambleDesignated driver and NHS griptape slinger Gavin Denike took over van duties for the eveningQuickly followed by Thrasher masterlensman, RhinoThe brain trust discussing if Stolling looks better with or without a bandana. If you watched KOTR, you know the answerNew guy, John Clemmons. If you don’t know about John before watching this video, you’re in for a treatThe skate session out back was heating upTyler Mumma, laid back on a back SmithHopefully Grant Hatfield didn’t miss that oneDavid Reyes making this 360 flip look easy for the onlookersEl Toro’s newest alumni, Nick Merlino, spotted on the courseNick Gar and Cam, arm in arm“I’ll have what he’s rolling”Jeremy Leabres, Tim Aguilar and Nolan MiskellLeo and Braxton Powers getting a bit cheeky before heading insideWilson family photo featuring television star Walter the dogRhino and Collin were stoked to see what Dakota’s been holding out on usTim came packed with the Devil’s Lettuce pouch. First come, first servedFree beer never lasts—only took about 20 minutes this timeNo worries, we had some in the vanJosh Borden grins while Tin weighs his options on which slice to eat firstThe star of the night, Mr. Corey GlickThe Glicks came out from Chicago!Vans man Tin Tran with Foundation’s own Joey RagaliSinner and Zero TM Kurt Hodge catching up on the latest bandana trendsA little help from a friend goes a long wayLast-minute arrivals. I really hope this middle-finger-at-the-camera trend dies out soonPacked house! No wonder the beer was gone so fastYou’ll have this look on your face, too, when you see Corey’s last trick.Don Luong, the man who made it all possible. As always, good work!Dan-Lu was up in arms about the whole thingThe crowd made their way outsideWelcome boys Daniel Vargas and Dakota Hunt could barely hold in their excitementPost-shotgun’d Frankie Villani giving a much deserved congrats to GlickHugs all around. If you missed the premiere at RVCA, don’t be too bummed—parts from the video start airing today on this very site. Cheers to Souvenir!