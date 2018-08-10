Foundation's "Souvenir" Premiere Photos
10/08/2018
Keeping the premiere season going, KOTR alumni Foundation skateboards debuted their newest offering Souvenir to the public Thursday evening at the RVCA headquarters in Costa Mesa. Locals from all over Southern California made their way out to see what the F team has been cooking up for the last year. With newly turned pro Corey Glick having a part along with Foundation vet Dakota Servold and new dudes John Clemmons and Cotie Robinson, it was hard not to roll out—not to mention the fact that Black Plague Brewing was providing beverages for the evening. Add to it a ramp jam out back and you have the perfect formula for a guaranteed good time. –Alex Papke
Cole Wilson getting things started on the way to the premiere
Gabriel Summers and Niels Bennett, a backseat Am Scramble
Designated driver and NHS griptape slinger Gavin Denike took over van duties for the evening
Quickly followed by Thrasher masterlensman, Rhino
The brain trust discussing if Stolling looks better with or without a bandana. If you watched KOTR, you know the answer
New guy, John Clemmons. If you don’t know about John before watching this video, you’re in for a treat
The skate session out back was heating up
Tyler Mumma, laid back on a back Smith
Hopefully Grant Hatfield didn’t miss that one
David Reyes making this 360 flip look easy for the onlookers
El Toro’s newest alumni, Nick Merlino, spotted on the course
Nick Gar and Cam, arm in arm
“I’ll have what he’s rolling”
Jeremy Leabres, Tim Aguilar and Nolan Miskell
Leo and Braxton Powers getting a bit cheeky before heading inside
Wilson family photo featuring television star Walter the dog
Rhino and Collin were stoked to see what Dakota’s been holding out on us
Tim came packed with the Devil’s Lettuce pouch. First come, first served
Free beer never lasts—only took about 20 minutes this time
No worries, we had some in the van
Josh Borden grins while Tin weighs his options on which slice to eat first
The star of the night, Mr. Corey Glick
The Glicks came out from Chicago!
Vans man Tin Tran with Foundation’s own Joey Ragali
Sinner and Zero TM Kurt Hodge catching up on the latest bandana trends
A little help from a friend goes a long way
Last-minute arrivals. I really hope this middle-finger-at-the-camera trend dies out soon
Packed house! No wonder the beer was gone so fast
You’ll have this look on your face, too, when you see Corey’s last trick.
Don Luong, the man who made it all possible. As always, good work!
Dan-Lu was up in arms about the whole thing
The crowd made their way outside
Welcome boys Daniel Vargas and Dakota Hunt could barely hold in their excitement
Post-shotgun’d Frankie Villani giving a much deserved congrats to Glick
Hugs all around. If you missed the premiere at RVCA, don’t be too bummed—parts from the video start airing today on this very site. Cheers to Souvenir!
-
10/08/2018
Cotie Robinson's "Souvenir" PartIt kicks off with a tasty team montage before Cotie Robinson opens the damn floodgates, letting everyone know that the future of the F is under capable feet. This vid’s already looking like a Souvenir to keep forever.
-
10/03/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Highest, Longest, Most Awards (2018)Watch all the prize-winning moves out of the infamous KOTR book. Triple-set grind to body varial beats handrail rock fakie?! Discuss among yourselves.
-
10/02/2018
Element’s “Peace” Video PremiereWith some help from an insanely talented skate team, Jon Miner nailed it again! This may be the best video offering Element has dropped to date. Check out some photos from the premiere last Friday night at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood and then get yourself a copy of this vid ASAP!
-
9/28/2018
Dakota Servold for Bones WheelsDakota Servold comes through with a minute of footage for Bones wheels. Check it out.
-
9/24/2018
Emerica's "Wet Hot Emerican Summer" Tour ArticleThe Emerica crew hit the highway heading north, up to the Alpines of Canada and back down the US Coastline. It was wet, it was hot and it was one hell of a summer tour! Spoiler alert: There will be Winkowski!