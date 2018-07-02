Globe's "Snake Session" Photos
2/07/2018
Globe's brought their Snake Session contest Down Under and the coping continued to get crushed. When skate-shop teams go head to head, we all win. Check out these photos and be sure to watch the vid. Just don't get snaked!
Rookie pro Jackson Pilz cruising/crushing around with a casual frontside 180 nollie
Truckstop’s Jakob Robinson kicking Thrasher right in the face! Easy there, Jackob
RJ rides for Soggy Bones but this looks pretty crispy—four-wheeled bash on the curved wall
Nick Kilderry, Will and Renton Millar scouting for the 2020 Australian Olympic skate team
Zepp Heyes flying out backside
George Richards takes $50 cash money for some high-speed moves
Jesse Noonan with “a very poorly done invert”
Ryan Helm just keeping his feet on this frontside booster
Fast Time’s team rider Jesse Noonan grabbing some tail on a low-to-high nosegrind
Jesse getting $50 off his team manger. Rigged much?
Fast Times team rider Jackson Pilz showing why he's pro
A little air time in front of the judges never hurts
RJ!
Matt McManus boosting on a crail grabber
The fans were loving it
TSM skateshop’s Ryan Helm trying to kick RJ straight in the face!
The boys showing their love
Zepp boosting for Mappy and the judges
Depp almost hitting his head on this one
Geelong skateshop rider, Reece Warren, gap up to nosegrind tail grab
Tommy Breaks, hot on Jackson’s heels with his back Smith
After slamming on a few tricks, Jimmy Moore yells, “Fuck it! I’m dropping in!” and climbs up to the drop in of doom
Jakob kicking his foot out for a few extra points
Jackson caught some fish. Unfortunately, they were all stale
Jesse with a dope Saran Wrap to tail
RJ selling the deal with a front shove melon right in front of the judges
Australian Legends Potty and Mappy hoggy the trophy
And the winner is—Soggy Bones! RJ and Zepp
Winners: Ben Weir, RJ Barbaro and Zepp Heyes. See you at the next Snake Session!
Rookie pro Jackson Pilz cruising/crushing around with a casual frontside 180 nollie
Truckstop’s Jakob Robinson kicking Thrasher right in the face! Easy there, Jackob
RJ rides for Soggy Bones but this looks pretty crispy—four-wheeled bash on the curved wall
Nick Kilderry, Will and Renton Millar scouting for the 2020 Australian Olympic skate team
Zepp Heyes flying out backside
George Richards takes $50 cash money for some high-speed moves
Jesse Noonan with “a very poorly done invert”
Ryan Helm just keeping his feet on this frontside booster
Fast Time’s team rider Jesse Noonan grabbing some tail on a low-to-high nosegrind
Jesse getting $50 off his team manger. Rigged much?
Fast Times team rider Jackson Pilz showing why he's pro
A little air time in front of the judges never hurts
RJ!
Matt McManus boosting on a crail grabber
The fans were loving it
TSM skateshop’s Ryan Helm trying to kick RJ straight in the face!
The boys showing their love
Zepp boosting for Mappy and the judges
Depp almost hitting his head on this one
Geelong skateshop rider, Reece Warren, gap up to nosegrind tail grab
Tommy Breaks, hot on Jackson’s heels with his back Smith
After slamming on a few tricks, Jimmy Moore yells, “Fuck it! I’m dropping in!” and climbs up to the drop in of doom
Jakob kicking his foot out for a few extra points
Jackson caught some fish. Unfortunately, they were all stale
Jesse with a dope Saran Wrap to tail
RJ selling the deal with a front shove melon right in front of the judges
Australian Legends Potty and Mappy hoggy the trophy
And the winner is—Soggy Bones! RJ and Zepp
Winners: Ben Weir, RJ Barbaro and Zepp Heyes. See you at the next Snake Session!
-
2/07/2018
Globe's "Snake Session" ContestIt’s impossible to match the energy and stoke levels of a mini-ramp jam with all the homies. This is what skateboarding is all about. Fire up the session!
-
2/02/2018
Globe's "Good Luck in Lisbon" Premiere PhotosThis past Thursday, at their store in Hermosa Beach, Globe premiered their new tour video, Good Luck in Lisbon, documenting their recent trip to Portugal. Check out some photos here.
-
1/31/2018
Globe's "Good Luck in Lisbon" PremiereIf you're around Hermosa Breach, CA tomorrow come check out Globe's new tour video from Portugal.
-
12/19/2017
Globe Welcomes Sammy MontanoGlobe welcomes Sammy Montano to their team with this sick part. Check it out.
-
12/04/2017
Rough Cut: Panda Patrol Episode 2. Jackson PilzNo doubt about it, Pilz Kilz! Check this Rough Cut of his recent enjoi Panda Patrol part. Switch Benihana? Hell yeah, he did!