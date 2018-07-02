Thrasher Magazine

Globe's "Snake Session" Photos

2/07/2018
Globe's brought their Snake Session contest Down Under and the coping continued to get crushed. When skate-shop teams go head to head, we all win. Check out these photos and be sure to watch the vid. Just don't get snaked!

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 4 750pxRookie pro Jackson Pilz cruising/crushing around with a casual frontside 180 nollie

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 8 750pxTruckstop’s Jakob Robinson kicking Thrasher right in the face! Easy there, Jackob

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 10 750pxRJ rides for Soggy Bones but this looks pretty crispy—four-wheeled bash on the curved wall

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 19 750pxNick Kilderry, Will and Renton Millar scouting for the 2020 Australian Olympic skate team

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 20 750pxZepp Heyes flying out backside

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 25 750pxGeorge Richards takes $50 cash money for some high-speed moves

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 45 750pxJesse Noonan with “a very poorly done invert”

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 46 750pxRyan Helm just keeping his feet on this frontside booster

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 49 750pxFast Time’s team rider Jesse Noonan grabbing some tail on a low-to-high nosegrind

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 50 750pxJesse getting $50 off his team manger. Rigged much?

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 52 750pxFast Times team rider Jackson Pilz showing why he's pro

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 57 750pxA little air time in front of the judges never hurts

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 61 750pxRJ!

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 68 750pxMatt McManus boosting on a crail grabber

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 75 750pxThe fans were loving it

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 77 750pxTSM skateshop’s Ryan Helm trying to kick RJ straight in the face!

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 80 750pxThe boys showing their love

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 85 750pxZepp boosting for Mappy and the judges

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 88 750pxDepp almost hitting his head on this one

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 89 750pxGeelong skateshop rider, Reece Warren, gap up to nosegrind tail grab

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 94 750pxTommy Breaks, hot on Jackson’s heels with his back Smith

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 96 750pxAfter slamming on a few tricks, Jimmy Moore yells, “Fuck it! I’m dropping in!” and climbs up to the drop in of doom

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 101 750pxJakob kicking his foot out for a few extra points

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 104 750pxJackson caught some fish. Unfortunately, they were all stale

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 106 750pxJesse with a dope Saran Wrap to tail

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 107 750pxRJ selling the deal with a front shove melon right in front of the judges

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 115 750pxAustralian Legends Potty and Mappy hoggy the trophy

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 119 750pxAnd the winner is—Soggy Bones! RJ and Zepp

Snake Session AUS 2018 BryceGolder 120 750pxWinners: Ben Weir, RJ Barbaro and Zepp Heyes. See you at the next Snake Session!
