Globe's "Snake Session" Photos

Globe's brought their Snake Session contest Down Under and the coping continued to get crushed. When skate-shop teams go head to head, we all win. Check out these photos and be sure to watch the vid. Just don't get snaked!Rookie pro Jackson Pilz cruising/crushing around with a casual frontside 180 nollieTruckstop’s Jakob Robinson kicking Thrasher right in the face! Easy there, JackobRJ rides for Soggy Bones but this looks pretty crispy—four-wheeled bash on the curved wallNick Kilderry, Will and Renton Millar scouting for the 2020 Australian Olympic skate teamZepp Heyes flying out backsideGeorge Richards takes $50 cash money for some high-speed movesJesse Noonan with “a very poorly done invert”Ryan Helm just keeping his feet on this frontside boosterFast Time’s team rider Jesse Noonan grabbing some tail on a low-to-high nosegrindJesse getting $50 off his team manger. Rigged much?Fast Times team rider Jackson Pilz showing why he's proA little air time in front of the judges never hurtsRJ!Matt McManus boosting on a crail grabberThe fans were loving itTSM skateshop’s Ryan Helm trying to kick RJ straight in the face!The boys showing their loveZepp boosting for Mappy and the judgesDepp almost hitting his head on this oneGeelong skateshop rider, Reece Warren, gap up to nosegrind tail grabTommy Breaks, hot on Jackson’s heels with his back SmithAfter slamming on a few tricks, Jimmy Moore yells, “Fuck it! I’m dropping in!” and climbs up to the drop in of doomJakob kicking his foot out for a few extra pointsJackson caught some fish. Unfortunately, they were all staleJesse with a dope Saran Wrap to tailRJ selling the deal with a front shove melon right in front of the judgesAustralian Legends Potty and Mappy hoggy the trophyAnd the winner is—Soggy Bones! RJ and ZeppWinners: Ben Weir, RJ Barbaro and Zepp Heyes. See you at the next Snake Session!