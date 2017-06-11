Globe Snake Session Contest Photos

Dwindle opened its doors Friday night to host the first annual Globe Snake Sessions mini-ramp contest, inviting skate shops from around the area to compete for the $1,000 cash prize and bragging rights. With heavy competition from Boarders, Active, Transitions, Spyder, ET Surf and Identity Boardshop, you knew a heavy night was in store for the ramp. —PapkeHype man and judge for the evening, Paul Hart, firing up the crowdBryan Torrellas starting it up for ET SurfSean Pierre getting up there during the first heatClassic stale. Always a crowd pleaserAnd who do we have here?! Active’s Morgnar and Globe TM Aaron BrownTransitions cheering section, Noah Wilson and Rye BeresMark Ostram showing no hesitation with this upstream Smith grind from little to bigPrelims started winding down but the skating didn’t slow down a bit. High speed lipper from bottom to topTop dog Gary Valentine enjoying MC AppleyardPopped my head outside to find none other than South Bay’s finest Jered Cleland and Kevin WhiteHayden Estrada making it look way too easy on the big wallA big boneless is definitely one way to pull in the crowdRick Fabro knows exactly where he’s going with this one. Check the eyes if you have any doubtsLook who it is! Ronnie Sandoval came through to drop the jaws and put it down. Stylish one footAlexander Risvad tweaking one outRick coming in hot frontsideRonnie showed no signs of hesitation as the night went on. Huge frontside bash on the fence back into trannyCrowd started to pile in for the finalsCan’t beat a good ol’ tailgrabTransitions team was practically doing a demo by the end of things. Rick Fabro showing you how it’s doneHayden Estrada staying in the mix with huge frontside ollieRonnie coming right behind to get his backAlright, we get it; you guys are good. They were practically just showing off at this pointThere were few times we saw Ronnie fall during any of his runs. Massive kickflip grabGive the crowd what they want! Bryan Torrellas putting in his final touch with this jump off the top ropesThe nail in the coffin for Ronnie. I’m sure you can guess who got first at this point…Yep, you guessed it. Ronnie brought in the gold and cash prize home for Transition’s Skate. Thanks again for the fun time, Globe. Hope to see you boys next year!