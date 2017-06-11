Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Globe Snake Session Contest Photos

11/06/2017
Dwindle opened its doors Friday night to host the first annual Globe Snake Sessions mini-ramp contest, inviting skate shops from around the area to compete for the $1,000 cash prize and bragging rights. With heavy competition from Boarders, Active, Transitions, Spyder, ET Surf and Identity Boardshop, you knew a heavy night was in store for the ramp. —Papke

1 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxHype man and judge for the evening, Paul Hart, firing up the crowd

2 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxBryan Torrellas starting it up for ET Surf

3 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxSean Pierre getting up there during the first heat

4 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxClassic stale. Always a crowd pleaser

5 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxAnd who do we have here?! Active’s Morgnar and Globe TM Aaron Brown

6 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxTransitions cheering section, Noah Wilson and Rye Beres

7 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxMark Ostram showing no hesitation with this upstream Smith grind from little to big

8 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxPrelims started winding down but the skating didn’t slow down a bit. High speed lipper from bottom to top

9 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxTop dog Gary Valentine enjoying MC Appleyard

10 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxPopped my head outside to find none other than South Bay’s finest Jered Cleland and Kevin White

11 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxHayden Estrada making it look way too easy on the big wall

12 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxA big boneless is definitely one way to pull in the crowd

13 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxRick Fabro knows exactly where he’s going with this one. Check the eyes if you have any doubts

14 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxLook who it is! Ronnie Sandoval came through to drop the jaws and put it down. Stylish one foot

15 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxAlexander Risvad tweaking one out

16 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxRick coming in hot frontside

17 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxRonnie showed no signs of hesitation as the night went on. Huge frontside bash on the fence back into tranny

18 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxCrowd started to pile in for the finals

19 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxCan’t beat a good ol’ tailgrab

20 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxTransitions team was practically doing a demo by the end of things. Rick Fabro showing you how it’s done

21 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxHayden Estrada staying in the mix with huge frontside ollie

22 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxRonnie coming right behind to get his back

23 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxAlright, we get it; you guys are good. They were practically just showing off at this point

24 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxThere were few times we saw Ronnie fall during any of his runs. Massive kickflip grab

25 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxGive the crowd what they want! Bryan Torrellas putting in his final touch with this jump off the top ropes

26 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxThe nail in the coffin for Ronnie. I’m sure you can guess who got first at this point…

27 GLOBExTHRASHER SnakeJam photoPAPKE 750pxYep, you guessed it. Ronnie brought in the gold and cash prize home for Transition’s Skate. Thanks again for the fun time, Globe. Hope to see you boys next year!
  • 11/01/2017

    Ronnie at Burbank Pool

    Ronnie at Burbank Pool
    Ronnie Sandoval terrorizes a backyard pit alongside his homie Robbie Russo. Must be nice!
  • 10/30/2017

    Halloween Hellride 6 Video

    Halloween Hellride 6 Video
    We mixed things up a bit at this year’s Hellride. The Diamond crew built a whole new park, so we decided to let everyone just jam out and enjoy the new terrain. Good times, as always.
  • 10/30/2017

    Halloween Hellride 2017 Photos

    Halloween Hellride 2017 Photos
    Diamond and Thrasher kicked off their 6th annual Halloween Hellride this year with a new contest formula, integrating a fresh street course mixed with the classic bowl-style jam for maximum chaos. Check out some photos here.
  • 10/17/2017

    Rye's Remix: Vans Park Series 2017

    Rye&#039;s Remix: Vans Park Series 2017
    Rye Beres traveled to three insane and amazing countries this year for the Vans Park Series. Check it out through his lens.
  • 10/06/2017

    Welcome in The Eurogenous Zone

    Welcome in The Eurogenous Zone
    Every Welcome rider has a unique bag of tricks. So, when you multiple that by eight riders and then add dozens of amazing spots, you get one creative, incredible tour vid.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.