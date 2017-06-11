Globe Snake Session Contest Photos
11/06/2017
Dwindle opened its doors Friday night to host the first annual Globe Snake Sessions mini-ramp contest, inviting skate shops from around the area to compete for the $1,000 cash prize and bragging rights. With heavy competition from Boarders, Active, Transitions, Spyder, ET Surf and Identity Boardshop, you knew a heavy night was in store for the ramp. —Papke
Hype man and judge for the evening, Paul Hart, firing up the crowd
Bryan Torrellas starting it up for ET Surf
Sean Pierre getting up there during the first heat
Classic stale. Always a crowd pleaser
And who do we have here?! Active’s Morgnar and Globe TM Aaron Brown
Transitions cheering section, Noah Wilson and Rye Beres
Mark Ostram showing no hesitation with this upstream Smith grind from little to big
Prelims started winding down but the skating didn’t slow down a bit. High speed lipper from bottom to top
Top dog Gary Valentine enjoying MC Appleyard
Popped my head outside to find none other than South Bay’s finest Jered Cleland and Kevin White
Hayden Estrada making it look way too easy on the big wall
A big boneless is definitely one way to pull in the crowd
Rick Fabro knows exactly where he’s going with this one. Check the eyes if you have any doubts
Look who it is! Ronnie Sandoval came through to drop the jaws and put it down. Stylish one foot
Alexander Risvad tweaking one out
Rick coming in hot frontside
Ronnie showed no signs of hesitation as the night went on. Huge frontside bash on the fence back into tranny
Crowd started to pile in for the finals
Can’t beat a good ol’ tailgrab
Transitions team was practically doing a demo by the end of things. Rick Fabro showing you how it’s done
Hayden Estrada staying in the mix with huge frontside ollie
Ronnie coming right behind to get his back
Alright, we get it; you guys are good. They were practically just showing off at this point
There were few times we saw Ronnie fall during any of his runs. Massive kickflip grab
Give the crowd what they want! Bryan Torrellas putting in his final touch with this jump off the top ropes
The nail in the coffin for Ronnie. I’m sure you can guess who got first at this point…
Yep, you guessed it. Ronnie brought in the gold and cash prize home for Transition’s Skate. Thanks again for the fun time, Globe. Hope to see you boys next year!
