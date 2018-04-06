Gonz 50th Birthday Blog

Thrasher Magazine

On Friday June 1st, 2018, Mark Gonzales turned 50, so his wife, Tia, put together a surprise party at Hugo’s restaurant in West Hollywood. Legends from all eras of skateboarding, including half a dozen SOTYs, were in attendance to wish him a smooth ride onto the fifth floor of life. Skateboading keeps us young and while the rest of the world considers 40 "over the hill" I’d say 50 might be our "on top of the hill."  Now it's time to bomb that baby and enjoy the ride. —Joe Hammeke

01Hugo’s in West Hollywood

02Manderson, Bram, Daisy and Gerwer rollin’ up

03Mark Oblow, Natas Kaupas, Ronnie Sandoval and John Cardiel-generations of innovation, on and off the board

04Neckface made a custom card for Mark


05The cake was shaped like one of Mark’s boards

06Hosoi telling Jason Jessee about the day he met Gonz: "He broke his board jumping down this gap, so I let him borrow my board and he broke it, too! That was when I knew we had to put him on Alva."

07Mike Anderson and Eric Dressen reminiscing about Skate Street in Ventura

08Then Gonz arrived

09A cake?

10 Splat! 

11“Well?”

12Always leave your mark…

13 Hosoi coming in with a hug while Mark cleans the frosting from his hand

14Natas and Tia presenting Mark with some birthday cards

15More cards coming in

16Eddie Elguera with a board signed by members of the crew they used to skate with

17Hosoi with gifts from him and Pops

18Jascha Muller and adidas presented Mark with a pair of the shoes he skated in when he first got on the three-stripe program

20When it was time to sing Happy Birthday, the phones came out. Cardiel kept it OG and raised a beer instead. How many SOTYs can you count in this photo?

21Dill with the smoke screen

22Cardiel gets the souvenir candles

23Mark and Lance Mountain, ready for dinner to be served

25GT and MG

26Fire Puncher! Happy 50th, Mark. Here’s to 50 more!

