Halloween Hellbomb 2019 Photos
10/30/2019
The past two years we’ve tried to do this event and it’s always been a huge toss-up seeing as how we’ve never gotten a permit from the city. The event has always been something that was advertised the day of because we knew if cops caught wind of it early enough, the whole thing would be shut down before it even got started. This year, the idea of pulling a permit was put out pretty early, but was quickly denied by the city of Long Beach. We were originally told that everyone on site would be arrested immediately if we barged it. Once we went back to the drawing board, Gavin Denike was able to sweet talk the city (with the help of Bronson’s legal team, of course) and after a few emails and a formal meeting, they were fully onboard. To make it even bigger than last year, Vans helped us recruit the Hager bros to build a few new ramps, Happy Hour donated a car for us to skate and we were able to give out cash prizes for best tricks, best costume, MVP and singles for slams. Not to mention product to toss out from Bronson, Independent, Vans, Happy Hour, Creature, OJ, and Mob. Once word got out that it was a go, skaters and Halloween enthusiast alike made their way out to the Cherry Park Hill in their best costumes to see what mayhem would unfold. More heads showed up than we ever thought would be possible when we originally did it two years back, and the city looks like they’re down to keep it going. Who’s coming next year? —Alex Papke
One less thing to worry about when the Jakes are on your side
Merlino, always the first one down the hill
If Van Doren was here our banner would be looking a whole lot better
The Hager bros were kind enough to make ramps for us, banging them out two hours before the event
The only catch? They told us they had a secret obstacle in mind but wouldn’t give us any hints
A ledge on the back of the Happy Hour car? Sure!
Fake checks, the hottest amenity for a skate contest in 2019
Between the Vans kicker, the wedge-ramp gap, hectic flatbar and Happy Hour car, things were looking good
Blake on the scene, always ready to glow up
First thing’s first for Shealy. Woop, woop
A couple of the minds behind the Hellbomb madness, Gavin Denike and Bobby Bils, crossing fingers that people actually show up this time around
Tyson and Cody, long time Hellbombers, came correct with the jambox and face paint
Your favorite SOTY Jason Voorhees-Walker and Juggalo Salk know how to do Halloween right
Bros on bros. We’ll let the no costume slide this year, Dakota
Fake checks weren’t that fake after all. Singles going out all day with cash prizes for best trick on each obstacle, best costume, and MVP
MC Kyle Walsh held it down and kept it taped off ’til everyone got the official go-ahead
Easier said than done
Twenty bucks for whoever makes it down the hill first. Who wants it?
Trust me, everyone wanted that cash
And they’re off!
You know someone’s gotta go down on the first rip
Onlookers didn’t know what they were getting themselves into
Even Tyson was blown away
No cash for the dudes on bikes, that’s for sure
Rhino was all smiles when he heard about Blake’s after-party rave
If this doesn’t make his daughters pick up a board, I don’t know what will
An extra push never hurt no one
Singles down—get there while you can!
First challenge was the flatbar. The kink at the end definitely added a little bit of spice
Kanaan Dern took it full speed every time
There were close calls
And then some really close calls.
But somehow they always made it out alive
Well, maybe not always
Merlino, adding a few inches to that waistline
Alright, lets get this thing out of here
Cold Dawg and Steves wouldn’t miss a Hellbomb
Looking for a role model? Don’t look to Erica
Everyones favorite—the wedge-ramp gap
Start it off at one Ricky Bobby long
On paper it was looking pretty easy
But when it came down to it…
Going full speed at a wedge-ramp gap with people in front of you and behind you can get bad
Really bad
Stretching it out 18.5 feet, K-Walks came correct for the crowd
A helmet won’t save you here. Let’s leave this one for the SOTY, kid
Had to get the Happy Hour car towed to the hill, seeing as how it doesn’t run. But with some hype from the crowd, we got things going in no time
The crowd had no idea what was about to happen
Roman went frontside to get things started. Child’s Play for him….
Fifty shades on Gray with his classic board switch up.
Raver Rick had to bust out the front 3
Joker wasn’t slowing down one bit. Backside blunt on the Hager bros mystery obstacle
Roman getting Blake’s back, this time backside
K-Walks, no stranger to the benihana
No joking around for Christian Henry, breaking in the windshield with a front lip
Not everyone got so lucky
And as the day went on, the slams didn’t slow down
Especially when you clip rolling up the kicker. You okay?
The crowd kept the hype going
When in doubt, tweak ‘er out
We couldn’t find any Faygo in Long Beach but Reese found this crook
Six feet down, straight to the tailbone
Decenzo took off the mask and kept ‘em coming, this time frontside blunting on the windshield
Best view in the house
Walsh had some other ideas for the car—spin her around to bring out the real psychopaths
Definitely not easy to get the car turned around with this size of a crowd
The windshield didn’t stand a chance. Sorry, Happy Hour!
Roman stretched it out with an ollie
But the Joker hadn’t had enough
As if ollie wasn’t enough, Kanaan took it to the next level with a hefty front 180. Talk about setting sail!
The crowd had enough
Just in time for a good ol’ fashion product toss
Can’t forget about those giant checks
Best trick on the steps? You know K-Walks got it like that
Once you see the slams Kanaan took on the flatbar you’ll know why he took gold on the rail. $666,000 ain’t a bad purse
Of course we had to give 50 shades on Gray best costume
Not only did he come up on the rail champ, but Kanaan walked away MVP for the day. That’s a wrap! Thanks to everyone who came out for the day. Not to mention a big thank you to Bronson, Independent, Vans, Creature, Happy Hour, and OJ for helping make it possible. See you freaks next year!
