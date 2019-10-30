Halloween Hellbomb 2019 Photos

The past two years we’ve tried to do this event and it’s always been a huge toss-up seeing as how we’ve never gotten a permit from the city. The event has always been something that was advertised the day of because we knew if cops caught wind of it early enough, the whole thing would be shut down before it even got started. This year, the idea of pulling a permit was put out pretty early, but was quickly denied by the city of Long Beach. We were originally told that everyone on site would be arrested immediately if we barged it. Once we went back to the drawing board, Gavin Denike was able to sweet talk the city (with the help of Bronson’s legal team, of course) and after a few emails and a formal meeting, they were fully onboard. To make it even bigger than last year, Vans helped us recruit the Hager bros to build a few new ramps, Happy Hour donated a car for us to skate and we were able to give out cash prizes for best tricks, best costume, MVP and singles for slams. Not to mention product to toss out from Bronson, Independent, Vans, Happy Hour, Creature, OJ, and Mob. Once word got out that it was a go, skaters and Halloween enthusiast alike made their way out to the Cherry Park Hill in their best costumes to see what mayhem would unfold. More heads showed up than we ever thought would be possible when we originally did it two years back, and the city looks like they’re down to keep it going. Who’s coming next year? —Alex PapkeOne less thing to worry about when the Jakes are on your sideMerlino, always the first one down the hillIf Van Doren was here our banner would be looking a whole lot betterThe Hager bros were kind enough to make ramps for us, banging them out two hours before the eventThe only catch? They told us they had a secret obstacle in mind but wouldn’t give us any hintsA ledge on the back of the Happy Hour car? Sure!Fake checks, the hottest amenity for a skate contest in 2019Between the Vans kicker, the wedge-ramp gap, hectic flatbar and Happy Hour car, things were looking goodBlake on the scene, always ready to glow upFirst thing’s first for Shealy. Woop, woopA couple of the minds behind the Hellbomb madness, Gavin Denike and Bobby Bils, crossing fingers that people actually show up this time aroundTyson and Cody, long time Hellbombers, came correct with the jambox and face paintYour favorite SOTY Jason Voorhees-Walker and Juggalo Salk know how to do Halloween rightBros on bros. We’ll let the no costume slide this year, DakotaFake checks weren’t that fake after all. Singles going out all day with cash prizes for best trick on each obstacle, best costume, and MVPMC Kyle Walsh held it down and kept it taped off ’til everyone got the official go-aheadEasier said than doneTwenty bucks for whoever makes it down the hill first. Who wants it?Trust me, everyone wanted that cashAnd they’re off!You know someone’s gotta go down on the first ripOnlookers didn’t know what they were getting themselves intoEven Tyson was blown awayNo cash for the dudes on bikes, that’s for sureRhino was all smiles when he heard about Blake’s after-party raveIf this doesn’t make his daughters pick up a board, I don’t know what willAn extra push never hurt no oneSingles down—get there while you can!First challenge was the flatbar. The kink at the end definitely added a little bit of spiceKanaan Dern took it full speed every timeThere were close callsAnd then some really close calls.But somehow they always made it out aliveWell, maybe not alwaysMerlino, adding a few inches to that waistlineAlright, lets get this thing out of hereCold Dawg and Steves wouldn’t miss a HellbombLooking for a role model? Don’t look to EricaEveryones favorite—the wedge-ramp gapStart it off at one Ricky Bobby longOn paper it was looking pretty easyBut when it came down to it…Going full speed at a wedge-ramp gap with people in front of you and behind you can get badReally badStretching it out 18.5 feet, K-Walks came correct for the crowdA helmet won’t save you here. Let’s leave this one for the SOTY, kidHad to get the Happy Hour car towed to the hill, seeing as how it doesn’t run. But with some hype from the crowd, we got things going in no timeThe crowd had no idea what was about to happenRoman went frontside to get things started. Child’s Play for him….Fifty shades on Gray with his classic board switch up.Raver Rick had to bust out the front 3Joker wasn’t slowing down one bit. Backside blunt on the Hager bros mystery obstacleRoman getting Blake’s back, this time backsideK-Walks, no stranger to the benihanaNo joking around for Christian Henry, breaking in the windshield with a front lipNot everyone got so luckyAnd as the day went on, the slams didn’t slow downEspecially when you clip rolling up the kicker. You okay?The crowd kept the hype goingWhen in doubt, tweak ‘er outWe couldn’t find any Faygo in Long Beach but Reese found this crookSix feet down, straight to the tailboneDecenzo took off the mask and kept ‘em coming, this time frontside blunting on the windshieldBest view in the houseWalsh had some other ideas for the car—spin her around to bring out the real psychopathsDefinitely not easy to get the car turned around with this size of a crowdThe windshield didn’t stand a chance. Sorry, Happy Hour!Roman stretched it out with an ollieBut the Joker hadn’t had enoughAs if ollie wasn’t enough, Kanaan took it to the next level with a hefty front 180. Talk about setting sail!The crowd had enoughJust in time for a good ol’ fashion product tossCan’t forget about those giant checksBest trick on the steps? You know K-Walks got it like thatOnce you see the slams Kanaan took on the flatbar you’ll know why he took gold on the rail. $666,000 ain’t a bad purseOf course we had to give 50 shades on Gray best costumeNot only did he come up on the rail champ, but Kanaan walked away MVP for the day. That’s a wrap! Thanks to everyone who came out for the day. Not to mention a big thank you to Bronson, Independent, Vans, Creature, Happy Hour, and OJ for helping make it possible. See you freaks next year!