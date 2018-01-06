Happy 50th Gonz!
The word "legend" gets thrown around pretty loosely in skateboarding, but Gonz definitely fits the bill. Check this Memory Screen edit of Marks' greatest video hits. Happy 50th, MG! Skateboarding is a better place because of you.
-
4/24/2018
Hell of a Paradise 2018 VideoIn honor of Mark G and the historic Y-Ramp contest of yesteryear, we teamed up with adidas to bring the contest back to the beach. The channel claimed a few bodies, Pabich took home the top spot, and the G-Man brought down the house.
-
4/19/2018
Classics: Hawaii NSA Finals 1989Gonzo has always been lightyears ahead of the curve and this FS Ollie in Hawaii broke brains back in 1989. SNAP!
-
2/13/2018
Mark Gonzales' Pro-Tec HelmetMark Gonzales rolls around Bay Ridge skatepark in his newly released Full Cut (Full-Tec) helmet in honor of its release.
-
1/22/2018
"Second Sighting" VideoVideographer Chris Mulhern has captured some amazing footage with the adidas team over the last few years. Here’s a re-edit of some of his favorite tricks and clips from the three stripe’s legendary squad.
-
1/01/2018
Krooked in NYC VideoRing in the new year right with this Krooked NYC edit. If 2018 is anything like this video, it's gonna F'ing rule. Gonz is the GOAT!