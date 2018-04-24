Hell of a Paradise 2018 Photos

adidas rolled out the red carpet for Mark Gonzales’ 20-year anniversary with the brand. They got Team Pain and his crew to rebuild the famous Y ramp (from ’89) on Waikiki Beach and they couldn't have chosen a better location. Twenty-nine years ago, Gonz ollied the massive channel and made history. That history was not only repeated, but Mark even threw in a frontside boneless over the chasm to seal the deal. Hell of a paradise turned out to be pretty heavenly if you ask me. —Joe BrookNgoho, Hosoi, Gonz, and Cab—skate history in the flesh (and present-day purveyors of stoke)Gonz invited his friends to paint the ramp the day before the contest. Making plans……Thiebaud art directing—as usualDessen, Gonz, Cab—what more can I say? Legends!The blank canvas beckonsDon't mess with Gonz. He's armed with a Krink K-750Hosoi working on the largest canvas he has painted to date. You got a blank wall that needs art? Holler at Holmes in the DMsHolmes painted a portrait of Mark. Turned out sick!Get it straightHawaiian ‘80s legend Pez with Mark Oblow and the crewHometown hero Oblow wasn’t afraid to get in the art mix. He killed it skating the ramp as wellCab was born in the year of the dragon. Can you tell?Might be time to reissue that Krooked HammerheadGonz and Dressen's collab looked dope!The calm before Hell of a Paradise startsPhelper schooling the locals on ramp etiquetteLocal KJ Brandes transfers the spineNorCal bros Arco and TNT, straight off the plane, soaking up the island vibesHosoi is always down to sign a board. Even if it’s a CabLocal legend Kale Sandridge was the first to grind over the channelUnfortunately, he took a heavy slam on one attempt, got wrecked and couldn’t skate in the contest. Heal up, Kale!You can take the boy out of the beach but you can't take the beach out of the boy. Floridian Reynolds knows what’s upNgoho warming up over the hipDavid González was ripping and having a blast!Daewon smiles for miles! Pre-practice shred before the ramp got mobbed by skatersAppleyard’s got a show called the Mahalo, so you know he’s downHawaiian locals Big Island Mike and Jimmy Yaya with HosoiHunter S Thompson or Elias Bingham?Nora protecting Jared’s guns from the sunOblow sporting the original Vision Street Wear Hawaiian shirt from ’89. So cool you still have it!Cab presenting the back graphic. What do you think this thing would go for on eBay?The Senn family came from Kona to shred. Julian and Chris were killing it. Could a father-and-son contest could be looming in the near futureHosoi testing the coping out with a stylish SmithI met Jef Harstel on KOTR. He was a special guest for the enjoi team. Jef rules! getting low with a laybackShota Kuba, high-speed spine feeble grindsSenn getting someNora’s wardrobe has an amazing palette—pastel 5-0 fakieHawaii's golden boy Cyprus Blanco with a one footCab, the master of the spine ramp, warming up with a boardslide transferCoolest photog on the sceneMajor spine jam upMeeting of the minds—Hosoi and Gonz eyeing up the channelYou don’t become a legend by accident. Hosoi, backside ollie over the channel. Thought he wouldn’t?Local ripper Heimana Reynolds lets it all hang out with a kickflip grab over the hipThrasher Dan holding it down with some major firepower on the deckMilton Matinez is no joke! Frontside flip over the gapPedro Delfino pulling the ripcord. This dude rips!Style matters, kids. Take some notes. Gonz’ boneless is like a fine wineHosoi paying homage to Gonz on the mic for his contributions to skateboardingLook close. This rules! Gonz is holding a mic to his truck so the crowd can hear what it sounds like to grindDressen tags and Reynolds frontside flipsI don’t care who you are—you’re gonna be impressed if you see Winkowski do a ho ho in personWillis is not afraid to go old school with a Bolex 16mm camera! Can't wait to see the footy, budThis was Winkowski’s first time skating after recovering from a compound fracture and he was killing it! Welcome back, ErickTrujillo came in hot and had to put it on ice after rolling his ankle. Get well, T-Bird!All about that Pug LifeNorth Shore local Evan Mock was frothing to shred the channel swell—Smith style, brahGet rad in plaidMilton and Cody getting revved upBig Couch inking up some boards. You think he signed it “California Hot Boy”?Willis grinding over the channel while Raven sizes up the diving boardJack Fardell, backside channel ollie with easePedro Delfino not afraid to put on an airshow for the crowd. Heavy frontside airPedro was all smilesGreyson Flecther entertaining rad dad Arto and newborn son RagnarBig Couch getting his Point Break onRaven surfing a boardslide over the channelAlex Sorgente has an insane bag of tricks—crooks popover“Yeah, Tony Hawk isn't here. I'm out!”Raney Beres punished the spine—lien melonThere will be blood! Shawn Hale caught Roman Pabich’s board with his faceGonz getting pitted with a backside bonelessHistory repeats itself. Thirty years later Gonz once again lays down the frontside ollie over the channel. That’s why Gonz is GodBig Ben, aka Ben Schroeder, walking the tight ropePhelper was hyped up!Dressen has been putting it down for a long time. Google “Speed Freaks” if you don’t already knowWinkowski on breakRoman Pabich floats a frontside ollie into a well-deserved first placeChris Russell is a savage! Smith stall on the top turnbuckleSkateboarding is unpredictable. Somehow I actually caught Ronnie’s board. Thrasher Dan, did you film it?Willis exiting stage left on a switch backside 50-50 gone off the railsAnd to the victor goes the spoils! Congrats, Roman. You killed itMahalo, adidas for the fun times in Hawaii! Hope it’s not another 29 years before we get to do this again!