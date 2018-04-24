Hell of a Paradise 2018 Photos
4/24/2018
adidas rolled out the red carpet for Mark Gonzales’ 20-year anniversary with the brand. They got Team Pain and his crew to rebuild the famous Y ramp (from ’89) on Waikiki Beach and they couldn't have chosen a better location. Twenty-nine years ago, Gonz ollied the massive channel and made history. That history was not only repeated, but Mark even threw in a frontside boneless over the chasm to seal the deal. Hell of a paradise turned out to be pretty heavenly if you ask me. —Joe Brook
Ngoho, Hosoi, Gonz, and Cab—skate history in the flesh (and present-day purveyors of stoke)
Gonz invited his friends to paint the ramp the day before the contest. Making plans…
…Thiebaud art directing—as usual
Dessen, Gonz, Cab—what more can I say? Legends!
The blank canvas beckons
Don't mess with Gonz. He's armed with a Krink K-750
Hosoi working on the largest canvas he has painted to date. You got a blank wall that needs art? Holler at Holmes in the DMs
Holmes painted a portrait of Mark. Turned out sick!
Get it straight
Hawaiian ‘80s legend Pez with Mark Oblow and the crew
Hometown hero Oblow wasn’t afraid to get in the art mix. He killed it skating the ramp as well
Cab was born in the year of the dragon. Can you tell?
Might be time to reissue that Krooked Hammerhead
Gonz and Dressen's collab looked dope!
The calm before Hell of a Paradise starts
Phelper schooling the locals on ramp etiquette
Local KJ Brandes transfers the spine
NorCal bros Arco and TNT, straight off the plane, soaking up the island vibes
Hosoi is always down to sign a board. Even if it’s a Cab
Local legend Kale Sandridge was the first to grind over the channel
Unfortunately, he took a heavy slam on one attempt, got wrecked and couldn’t skate in the contest. Heal up, Kale!
You can take the boy out of the beach but you can't take the beach out of the boy. Floridian Reynolds knows what’s up
Ngoho warming up over the hip
David González was ripping and having a blast!
Daewon smiles for miles! Pre-practice shred before the ramp got mobbed by skaters
Appleyard’s got a show called the Mahalo, so you know he’s down
Hawaiian locals Big Island Mike and Jimmy Yaya with Hosoi
Hunter S Thompson or Elias Bingham?
Nora protecting Jared’s guns from the sun
Oblow sporting the original Vision Street Wear Hawaiian shirt from ’89. So cool you still have it!
Cab presenting the back graphic. What do you think this thing would go for on eBay?
The Senn family came from Kona to shred. Julian and Chris were killing it. Could a father-and-son contest could be looming in the near future
Hosoi testing the coping out with a stylish Smith
I met Jef Harstel on KOTR. He was a special guest for the enjoi team. Jef rules! getting low with a layback
Shota Kuba, high-speed spine feeble grinds
Senn getting some
Nora’s wardrobe has an amazing palette—pastel 5-0 fakie
Hawaii's golden boy Cyprus Blanco with a one foot
Cab, the master of the spine ramp, warming up with a boardslide transfer
Coolest photog on the scene
Major spine jam up
Meeting of the minds—Hosoi and Gonz eyeing up the channel
You don’t become a legend by accident. Hosoi, backside ollie over the channel. Thought he wouldn’t?
Local ripper Heimana Reynolds lets it all hang out with a kickflip grab over the hip
Thrasher Dan holding it down with some major firepower on the deck
Milton Matinez is no joke! Frontside flip over the gap
Pedro Delfino pulling the ripcord. This dude rips!
Style matters, kids. Take some notes. Gonz’ boneless is like a fine wine
Hosoi paying homage to Gonz on the mic for his contributions to skateboarding
Look close. This rules! Gonz is holding a mic to his truck so the crowd can hear what it sounds like to grind
Dressen tags and Reynolds frontside flips
I don’t care who you are—you’re gonna be impressed if you see Winkowski do a ho ho in person
Willis is not afraid to go old school with a Bolex 16mm camera! Can't wait to see the footy, bud
This was Winkowski’s first time skating after recovering from a compound fracture and he was killing it! Welcome back, Erick
Trujillo came in hot and had to put it on ice after rolling his ankle. Get well, T-Bird!
All about that Pug Life
North Shore local Evan Mock was frothing to shred the channel swell—Smith style, brah
Get rad in plaid
Milton and Cody getting revved up
Big Couch inking up some boards. You think he signed it “California Hot Boy”?
Willis grinding over the channel while Raven sizes up the diving board
Jack Fardell, backside channel ollie with ease
Pedro Delfino not afraid to put on an airshow for the crowd. Heavy frontside air
Pedro was all smiles
Greyson Flecther entertaining rad dad Arto and newborn son Ragnar
Big Couch getting his Point Break on
Raven surfing a boardslide over the channel
Alex Sorgente has an insane bag of tricks—crooks popover
“Yeah, Tony Hawk isn't here. I'm out!”
Raney Beres punished the spine—lien melon
There will be blood! Shawn Hale caught Roman Pabich’s board with his face
Gonz getting pitted with a backside boneless
History repeats itself. Thirty years later Gonz once again lays down the frontside ollie over the channel. That’s why Gonz is God
Big Ben, aka Ben Schroeder, walking the tight rope
Phelper was hyped up!
Dressen has been putting it down for a long time. Google “Speed Freaks” if you don’t already know
Winkowski on break
Roman Pabich floats a frontside ollie into a well-deserved first place
Chris Russell is a savage! Smith stall on the top turnbuckle
Skateboarding is unpredictable. Somehow I actually caught Ronnie’s board. Thrasher Dan, did you film it?
Willis exiting stage left on a switch backside 50-50 gone off the rails
And to the victor goes the spoils! Congrats, Roman. You killed it
Mahalo, adidas for the fun times in Hawaii! Hope it’s not another 29 years before we get to do this again!
Ngoho, Hosoi, Gonz, and Cab—skate history in the flesh (and present-day purveyors of stoke)
Gonz invited his friends to paint the ramp the day before the contest. Making plans…
…Thiebaud art directing—as usual
Dessen, Gonz, Cab—what more can I say? Legends!
The blank canvas beckons
Don't mess with Gonz. He's armed with a Krink K-750
Hosoi working on the largest canvas he has painted to date. You got a blank wall that needs art? Holler at Holmes in the DMs
Holmes painted a portrait of Mark. Turned out sick!
Get it straight
Hawaiian ‘80s legend Pez with Mark Oblow and the crew
Hometown hero Oblow wasn’t afraid to get in the art mix. He killed it skating the ramp as well
Cab was born in the year of the dragon. Can you tell?
Might be time to reissue that Krooked Hammerhead
Gonz and Dressen's collab looked dope!
The calm before Hell of a Paradise starts
Phelper schooling the locals on ramp etiquette
Local KJ Brandes transfers the spine
NorCal bros Arco and TNT, straight off the plane, soaking up the island vibes
Hosoi is always down to sign a board. Even if it’s a Cab
Local legend Kale Sandridge was the first to grind over the channel
Unfortunately, he took a heavy slam on one attempt, got wrecked and couldn’t skate in the contest. Heal up, Kale!
You can take the boy out of the beach but you can't take the beach out of the boy. Floridian Reynolds knows what’s up
Ngoho warming up over the hip
David González was ripping and having a blast!
Daewon smiles for miles! Pre-practice shred before the ramp got mobbed by skaters
Appleyard’s got a show called the Mahalo, so you know he’s down
Hawaiian locals Big Island Mike and Jimmy Yaya with Hosoi
Hunter S Thompson or Elias Bingham?
Nora protecting Jared’s guns from the sun
Oblow sporting the original Vision Street Wear Hawaiian shirt from ’89. So cool you still have it!
Cab presenting the back graphic. What do you think this thing would go for on eBay?
The Senn family came from Kona to shred. Julian and Chris were killing it. Could a father-and-son contest could be looming in the near future
Hosoi testing the coping out with a stylish Smith
I met Jef Harstel on KOTR. He was a special guest for the enjoi team. Jef rules! getting low with a layback
Shota Kuba, high-speed spine feeble grinds
Senn getting some
Nora’s wardrobe has an amazing palette—pastel 5-0 fakie
Hawaii's golden boy Cyprus Blanco with a one foot
Cab, the master of the spine ramp, warming up with a boardslide transfer
Coolest photog on the scene
Major spine jam up
Meeting of the minds—Hosoi and Gonz eyeing up the channel
You don’t become a legend by accident. Hosoi, backside ollie over the channel. Thought he wouldn’t?
Local ripper Heimana Reynolds lets it all hang out with a kickflip grab over the hip
Thrasher Dan holding it down with some major firepower on the deck
Milton Matinez is no joke! Frontside flip over the gap
Pedro Delfino pulling the ripcord. This dude rips!
Style matters, kids. Take some notes. Gonz’ boneless is like a fine wine
Hosoi paying homage to Gonz on the mic for his contributions to skateboarding
Look close. This rules! Gonz is holding a mic to his truck so the crowd can hear what it sounds like to grind
Dressen tags and Reynolds frontside flips
I don’t care who you are—you’re gonna be impressed if you see Winkowski do a ho ho in person
Willis is not afraid to go old school with a Bolex 16mm camera! Can't wait to see the footy, bud
This was Winkowski’s first time skating after recovering from a compound fracture and he was killing it! Welcome back, Erick
Trujillo came in hot and had to put it on ice after rolling his ankle. Get well, T-Bird!
All about that Pug Life
North Shore local Evan Mock was frothing to shred the channel swell—Smith style, brah
Get rad in plaid
Milton and Cody getting revved up
Big Couch inking up some boards. You think he signed it “California Hot Boy”?
Willis grinding over the channel while Raven sizes up the diving board
Jack Fardell, backside channel ollie with ease
Pedro Delfino not afraid to put on an airshow for the crowd. Heavy frontside air
Pedro was all smiles
Greyson Flecther entertaining rad dad Arto and newborn son Ragnar
Big Couch getting his Point Break on
Raven surfing a boardslide over the channel
Alex Sorgente has an insane bag of tricks—crooks popover
“Yeah, Tony Hawk isn't here. I'm out!”
Raney Beres punished the spine—lien melon
There will be blood! Shawn Hale caught Roman Pabich’s board with his face
Gonz getting pitted with a backside boneless
History repeats itself. Thirty years later Gonz once again lays down the frontside ollie over the channel. That’s why Gonz is God
Big Ben, aka Ben Schroeder, walking the tight rope
Phelper was hyped up!
Dressen has been putting it down for a long time. Google “Speed Freaks” if you don’t already know
Winkowski on break
Roman Pabich floats a frontside ollie into a well-deserved first place
Chris Russell is a savage! Smith stall on the top turnbuckle
Skateboarding is unpredictable. Somehow I actually caught Ronnie’s board. Thrasher Dan, did you film it?
Willis exiting stage left on a switch backside 50-50 gone off the rails
And to the victor goes the spoils! Congrats, Roman. You killed it
Mahalo, adidas for the fun times in Hawaii! Hope it’s not another 29 years before we get to do this again!
-
4/24/2018
Hell of a Paradise 2018 VideoIn honor of Mark G and the historic Y-Ramp contest of yesteryear, we teamed up with adidas to bring the contest back to the beach. The channel claimed a few bodies, Pabich took home the top spot, and the G-Man brought down the house.
-
3/26/2018
Spitfire Wheels' "Ecuador Hellride" VideoOld crusty spots separate the men from the boys. Parque de Carolinas in Quito, Ecuador has been there for 40 years. It ain't going nowhere. I took the best of '97 there and it went off—cops, broads, beers and busting. The next time I went 20 years later, the kids that grew up with the mag wanted some Eccy juice. Took the now dudes and, needless to say, Hellride was on, "Rocky Mountain Way" all the way. —Jake Phelps
-
3/26/2018
Hellride: Quito ArticleThe last three years I’ve been starting out the year with a trip to South America. Following the Sun in life is a good rule. –Jake Phelps
-
3/22/2018
Lower Bob’s P-Stone Invitational PhotosAntihero and Thrasher put on an invite-only contest at Lower Bobs to celebrate life of P-Stone. With a cast of characters that P-Stone knew and loved in attendance, the revs were at an all-time high and the skating and hijinx were top shelf. Thanks to everyone for coming out and keeping it PMA! Stone is smiling down, no doubt. —Joe Brook
-
12/18/2017
SOTY 2017 Party PhotosFriday’s SOTY celebration in San Francisco was one for the ages, as Foy was crowned and Nickatina elevated the party to another level. Big ups to everyone that made it out.