Hell of a Paradise 2018 Photos

4/24/2018
adidas rolled out the red carpet for Mark Gonzales’ 20-year anniversary with the brand. They got Team Pain and his crew to rebuild the famous Y ramp (from ’89) on Waikiki Beach and they couldn't have chosen a better location. Twenty-nine years ago, Gonz ollied the massive channel and made history. That history was not only repeated, but Mark even threw in a frontside boneless over the chasm to seal the deal. Hell of a paradise turned out to be pretty heavenly if you ask me. —Joe Brook

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 1 750pxNgoho, Hosoi, Gonz, and Cab—skate history in the flesh (and present-day purveyors of stoke)

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 2 750pxGonz invited his friends to paint the ramp the day before the contest. Making plans…

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 3 750px…Thiebaud art directing—as usual

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 4 750pxDessen, Gonz, Cab—what more can I say? Legends!

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 5 750pxThe blank canvas beckons

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 6 750pxDon't mess with Gonz. He's armed with a Krink K-750

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 7 750pxHosoi working on the largest canvas he has painted to date. You got a blank wall that needs art? Holler at Holmes in the DMs

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 8 750pxHolmes painted a portrait of Mark. Turned out sick!

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 9 750pxGet it straight

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 10 750pxHawaiian ‘80s legend Pez with Mark Oblow and the crew

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 11 750pxHometown hero Oblow wasn’t afraid to get in the art mix. He killed it skating the ramp as well

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 12 750pxCab was born in the year of the dragon. Can you tell?

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 13 750pxMight be time to reissue that Krooked Hammerhead

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 14 750pxGonz and Dressen's collab looked dope!

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 15 750pxThe calm before Hell of a Paradise starts

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 16 750pxPhelper schooling the locals on ramp etiquette

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 17 750pxLocal KJ Brandes transfers the spine

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 18 750pxNorCal bros Arco and TNT, straight off the plane, soaking up the island vibes

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 19 750pxHosoi is always down to sign a board. Even if it’s a Cab

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 20 750pxLocal legend Kale Sandridge was the first to grind over the channel

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 21 750pxUnfortunately, he took a heavy slam on one attempt, got wrecked and couldn’t skate in the contest. Heal up, Kale!

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 22 750pxYou can take the boy out of the beach but you can't take the beach out of the boy. Floridian Reynolds knows what’s up

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 23 750pxNgoho warming up over the hip

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 24 750pxDavid González was ripping and having a blast!

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 25 750pxDaewon smiles for miles! Pre-practice shred before the ramp got mobbed by skaters

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 26 750pxAppleyard’s got a show called the Mahalo, so you know he’s down

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 27 750pxHawaiian locals Big Island Mike and Jimmy Yaya with Hosoi

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 28 750pxHunter S Thompson or Elias Bingham?

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 29 750pxNora protecting Jared’s guns from the sun

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 30 750pxOblow sporting the original Vision Street Wear Hawaiian shirt from ’89. So cool you still have it!

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 31 750pxCab presenting the back graphic. What do you think this thing would go for on eBay?

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 32 750pxThe Senn family came from Kona to shred. Julian and Chris were killing it. Could a father-and-son contest could be looming in the near future

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 33 750pxHosoi testing the coping out with a stylish Smith

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 34 750pxI met Jef Harstel on KOTR. He was a special guest for the enjoi team. Jef rules! getting low with a layback

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 35 750pxShota Kuba, high-speed spine feeble grinds

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 36 750pxSenn getting some

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 37 750pxNora’s wardrobe has an amazing palette—pastel 5-0 fakie

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 38 750pxHawaii's golden boy Cyprus Blanco with a one foot

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 39 750pxCab, the master of the spine ramp, warming up with a boardslide transfer

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 40 750pxCoolest photog on the scene

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 41 750pxMajor spine jam up

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 42 750pxMeeting of the minds—Hosoi and Gonz eyeing up the channel

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 43 750pxYou don’t become a legend by accident. Hosoi, backside ollie over the channel. Thought he wouldn’t?

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 44 750pxLocal ripper Heimana Reynolds lets it all hang out with a kickflip grab over the hip

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 45 750pxThrasher Dan holding it down with some major firepower on the deck

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 46 750pxMilton Matinez is no joke! Frontside flip over the gap

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 47 750pxPedro Delfino pulling the ripcord. This dude rips!

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 49 750pxStyle matters, kids. Take some notes. Gonz’ boneless is like a fine wine

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 50 750pxHosoi paying homage to Gonz on the mic for his contributions to skateboarding

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 51 750pxLook close. This rules! Gonz is holding a mic to his truck so the crowd can hear what it sounds like to grind

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 52 750pxDressen tags and Reynolds frontside flips

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 53 750pxI don’t care who you are—you’re gonna be impressed if you see Winkowski do a ho ho in person

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 54 750pxWillis is not afraid to go old school with a Bolex 16mm camera! Can't wait to see the footy, bud

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 56 750pxThis was Winkowski’s first time skating after recovering from a compound fracture and he was killing it! Welcome back, Erick

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 57 750pxTrujillo came in hot and had to put it on ice after rolling his ankle. Get well, T-Bird!

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 59 750pxAll about that Pug Life

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 60 750pxNorth Shore local Evan Mock was frothing to shred the channel swell—Smith style, brah

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 61 750pxGet rad in plaid

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 62 750pxMilton and Cody getting revved up

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 63 750pxBig Couch inking up some boards. You think he signed it “California Hot Boy”?

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 64 750pxWillis grinding over the channel while Raven sizes up the diving board

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 69 750pxJack Fardell, backside channel ollie with ease

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 70 750pxPedro Delfino not afraid to put on an airshow for the crowd. Heavy frontside air

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 71 750pxPedro was all smiles

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 72 750pxGreyson Flecther entertaining rad dad Arto and newborn son Ragnar

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 73 750pxBig Couch getting his Point Break on

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 74 750pxRaven surfing a boardslide over the channel

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 75 750pxAlex Sorgente has an insane bag of tricks—crooks popover

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 76 750px“Yeah, Tony Hawk isn't here. I'm out!”

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 78 750pxRaney Beres punished the spine—lien melon

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 79 750pxThere will be blood! Shawn Hale caught Roman Pabich’s board with his face

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 82 750pxGonz getting pitted with a backside boneless

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 84 750pxHistory repeats itself. Thirty years later Gonz once again lays down the frontside ollie over the channel. That’s why Gonz is God

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 85 750pxBig Ben, aka Ben Schroeder, walking the tight rope

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 86 750pxPhelper was hyped up!

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 87 750pxDressen has been putting it down for a long time. Google “Speed Freaks” if you don’t already know

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 88 750pxWinkowski on break

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 89 750pxRoman Pabich floats a frontside ollie into a well-deserved first place

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 91 750pxChris Russell is a savage! Smith stall on the top turnbuckle

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 93 750pxSkateboarding is unpredictable. Somehow I actually caught Ronnie’s board. Thrasher Dan, did you film it?

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 94 750pxWillis exiting stage left on a switch backside 50-50 gone off the rails

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 95 750pxAnd to the victor goes the spoils! Congrats, Roman. You killed it

Hell of Paradise Contest Photos 96 750pxMahalo, adidas for the fun times in Hawaii! Hope it’s not another 29 years before we get to do this again!
