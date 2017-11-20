Thrasher Magazine

Jake Hayes Goes Pro

11/20/2017

Jake’s a big dude. You know what that means? Regular spots look small but that’s not a problem because Jake likes to go big! With huge pop and a powerful style, Jake Hayes has been handling shit in Australia for a while. About a year and a half ago, Jake (with help from his sponsors) put up the cash for a Visa and made the move to the States. Since then he’s been steadily paying his dues: traveling with Deathwish, Dickies and New Balance, always handling shit on the road and all over Southern California. If you ask Dustin Dollin about Jake he'll tell you, “He’s a quiet kid who doesn’t drink. I hate that about him. But the fact that he can deal with Dane Burman as a friend is a plus in my book. Jake’s a true skate rat.” You saw the footage in Deathwish Part One  and Jake is showing no signs of slowing down, so Ellington, Greco and the rest of the Deathwish gang let it be known: Jake Hayes is pro! —Joe Hammeke

 

Photos: Atiba

 

AndrewReynoldsCactusTacosAtiba 750px

Andrew Reynolds' favorite Mexican food, Cactus Tacos

 

SpankyReynoldsGrecoEllingtonDollinOGBakerAtiba 750px

OG Baker: Spanky, Reynolds, Greco, Ellington and Dollin

 

SammyBacaAtiba 750px

Baca destroying a Cactus Burrito

 

KirbyFrontbluntAtiba 750px

Kirby getting blunted

 

JayTropeThurgoodAtiba 750px

Thanks, Jay and Thurgood

 

HammekeFamilyAtiba 750px

Dad teaching son about hammers and f-stops

 

NeckJakeAtiba 750px

Neckface and champaign problems

 

JakeFirstLookATiba 750px

First look at your first pro board

 

HayesCakeAtiba 750px

Jake is pro

 

LizardHayesAtiba 750px

Lizard had to ruin the cake

 

ErickValdezHayesAtiba 750px

Erick sparking a phatty

 

DollinHayesAtiba 750px

Dustin showing Jake the PD Graphic

 

EllingtonHayesAtiba 750px

Ellington, proud Dad

 

GroupAtiba 750px

The crew is thick. Good on you, Jake!

