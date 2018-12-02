Jamie Foy BBQ Skate Jam Photos

One of the perks of winning Thrasher magazine’s SOTY award is the signature products tend to roll right in, so it should be no surprise that Thunder graced Jamie Foy with his very own truck. To commemorate the momentous occasion, a BBQ skate jam was thrown at Lanark skate plaza (Jamie's favorite park in the valley). With boxes of t-shirts, hoodies and trucks for the local rippers and half-a-dozen Deathwish boards to toss out, the kids were ready to shred. After the jam, the guys fired up the 'Q to grill some burgers and carne asada. Sounds like a pretty epic Friday afternoon if you ask me. —Joe HammekeLanark skate plaza, Canoga Park, CAThe locals holding it down in the pitEmerica’s Victor Aceves lives right across the streetWhat’s up?The locals studying Neen Williams' signature heelflipJake Hayes is back from Down UndaDeathwish representedLong Beach posseJamie and his signature truck. Pink flamingos don’t burn, they meltSignage going downWhen you got the Shake Junt grip you might as well get the CEO in the shotGriptape battles“Have you been to the original Bob’s Big Boy?” “I don’t know, but my mom’s first job was working at one.” “The one on Riverside Drive, in Burbank?” “No, she’s from Florida.”Are requests to sign a forehead proof of success?Dashawn Jordan arrived hella early, tré flip to fakie on the bankDominick Walker sails stale over the hipThen it was time for the guys to warm up the rail before the locals started trying “tricks for trucks.” Foy starts it off with a front feebleFrankie Villani, front saladDomo, kicky back 50 in three tries or lessThis young local wasn’t gonna wait for it to get hecticJamie, back 180 nosegrind to forwardIsh Cepeda backin' him up frontside-wiseDomo, front shove back 50-50Jamie, first try kickflip 50-50Neen knows back lipsFrankie Villani closed out the demo with a frontside flip over the railHere comes the Deluxe crew with boxes of trucksJ-Bone with the decksThe locals' jam was onThe view from the starting lineThis little guy took his last push at the stairs and popped this kickflip all in one motionThat definitely deserves some trucksWhat size? Medium? GotchuWho’s got a front crook?That deserves a boardOuch!All good. I got another shinSeriously, I’ll be fine in half an hourRippingHe took some heavy slams but this heelflip crooks eventually went downFor a pair of trucks no doubtThen at the buzzer, the crooks….…nollie flip out!Nice job—and nice shirtThe last of the boards……were tossed to the skyStoked on a fresh hoodieNow time to BBQGrilled or Baked?Chillin'……and grillin'. Thanks to Thunder, Deathwish, Jamie Foy and especially to all the kids who showed up and shredded their hardest. Hope everyone came up on at least a good time.