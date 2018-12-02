Thrasher Magazine

Jamie Foy BBQ Skate Jam Photos

2/12/2018
One of the perks of winning Thrasher magazine’s SOTY award is the signature products tend to roll right in, so it should be no surprise that Thunder graced Jamie Foy with his very own truck. To commemorate the momentous occasion, a BBQ skate jam was thrown at Lanark skate plaza (Jamie's favorite park in the valley). With boxes of t-shirts, hoodies and trucks for the local rippers and half-a-dozen Deathwish boards to toss out, the kids were ready to shred. After the jam, the guys fired up the 'Q to grill some burgers and carne asada. Sounds like a pretty epic Friday afternoon if you ask me. —Joe Hammeke

01 750pxLanark skate plaza, Canoga Park, CA

02 750pxThe locals holding it down in the pit

03 750pxEmerica’s Victor Aceves lives right across the street

04 750pxWhat’s up?

05 750pxThe locals studying Neen Williams' signature heelflip

06 750pxJake Hayes is back from Down Unda

07 750pxDeathwish represented

08 750pxLong Beach posse

09 750pxJamie and his signature truck. Pink flamingos don’t burn, they melt

10 750pxSignage going down

11 750pxWhen you got the Shake Junt grip you might as well get the CEO in the shot

12 750pxGriptape battles

13 750px“Have you been to the original Bob’s Big Boy?” “I don’t know, but my mom’s first job was working at one.” “The one on Riverside Drive, in Burbank?” “No, she’s from Florida.”

14 750pxAre requests to sign a forehead proof of success?

15 750pxDashawn Jordan arrived hella early, tré flip to fakie on the bank

16 750pxDominick Walker sails stale over the hip

17 750pxThen it was time for the guys to warm up the rail before the locals started trying “tricks for trucks.” Foy starts it off with a front feeble

18 750pxFrankie Villani, front salad

19 750pxDomo, kicky back 50 in three tries or less

20 750pxThis young local wasn’t gonna wait for it to get hectic

21 750pxJamie, back 180 nosegrind to forward

22 750pxIsh Cepeda backin' him up frontside-wise

23 750pxDomo, front shove back 50-50

24 750pxJamie, first try kickflip 50-50

25 750pxNeen knows back lips

26 750pxFrankie Villani closed out the demo with a frontside flip over the rail

27 750pxHere comes the Deluxe crew with boxes of trucks

28 750pxJ-Bone with the decks

29 750pxThe locals' jam was on

30 750pxThe view from the starting line

31 750pxThis little guy took his last push at the stairs and popped this kickflip all in one motion

32 750pxThat definitely deserves some trucks

33 750pxWhat size? Medium? Gotchu

34 750pxWho’s got a front crook?

35 750pxThat deserves a board

36 750pxOuch!

37 750pxAll good. I got another shin

38 750pxSeriously, I’ll be fine in half an hour

39 750pxRipping

40 750pxHe took some heavy slams but this heelflip crooks eventually went down

41 750pxFor a pair of trucks no doubt

42 750pxThen at the buzzer, the crooks….

43 750px…nollie flip out!

44 750pxNice job—and nice shirt

45 750pxThe last of the boards…

46 750px…were tossed to the sky

47 750pxStoked on a fresh hoodie

48 750pxNow time to BBQ

49 750pxGrilled or Baked?

50 750pxChillin'…

51 750px…and grillin'. Thanks to Thunder, Deathwish, Jamie Foy and especially to all the kids who showed up and shredded their hardest. Hope everyone came up on at least a good time.
