Jamie Foy BBQ Skate Jam Photos
2/12/2018
One of the perks of winning Thrasher magazine’s SOTY award is the signature products tend to roll right in, so it should be no surprise that Thunder graced Jamie Foy with his very own truck. To commemorate the momentous occasion, a BBQ skate jam was thrown at Lanark skate plaza (Jamie's favorite park in the valley). With boxes of t-shirts, hoodies and trucks for the local rippers and half-a-dozen Deathwish boards to toss out, the kids were ready to shred. After the jam, the guys fired up the 'Q to grill some burgers and carne asada. Sounds like a pretty epic Friday afternoon if you ask me. —Joe Hammeke
Lanark skate plaza, Canoga Park, CA
The locals holding it down in the pit
Emerica’s Victor Aceves lives right across the street
What’s up?
The locals studying Neen Williams' signature heelflip
Jake Hayes is back from Down Unda
Deathwish represented
Long Beach posse
Jamie and his signature truck. Pink flamingos don’t burn, they melt
Signage going down
When you got the Shake Junt grip you might as well get the CEO in the shot
Griptape battles
“Have you been to the original Bob’s Big Boy?” “I don’t know, but my mom’s first job was working at one.” “The one on Riverside Drive, in Burbank?” “No, she’s from Florida.”
Are requests to sign a forehead proof of success?
Dashawn Jordan arrived hella early, tré flip to fakie on the bank
Dominick Walker sails stale over the hip
Then it was time for the guys to warm up the rail before the locals started trying “tricks for trucks.” Foy starts it off with a front feeble
Frankie Villani, front salad
Domo, kicky back 50 in three tries or less
This young local wasn’t gonna wait for it to get hectic
Jamie, back 180 nosegrind to forward
Ish Cepeda backin' him up frontside-wise
Domo, front shove back 50-50
Jamie, first try kickflip 50-50
Neen knows back lips
Frankie Villani closed out the demo with a frontside flip over the rail
Here comes the Deluxe crew with boxes of trucks
J-Bone with the decks
The locals' jam was on
The view from the starting line
This little guy took his last push at the stairs and popped this kickflip all in one motion
That definitely deserves some trucks
What size? Medium? Gotchu
Who’s got a front crook?
That deserves a board
Ouch!
All good. I got another shin
Seriously, I’ll be fine in half an hour
Ripping
He took some heavy slams but this heelflip crooks eventually went down
For a pair of trucks no doubt
Then at the buzzer, the crooks….
…nollie flip out!
Nice job—and nice shirt
The last of the boards…
…were tossed to the sky
Stoked on a fresh hoodie
Now time to BBQ
Grilled or Baked?
Chillin'…
…and grillin'. Thanks to Thunder, Deathwish, Jamie Foy and especially to all the kids who showed up and shredded their hardest. Hope everyone came up on at least a good time.
