Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

King of the Road Season 3: Nick Merlino Profile

7/27/2018

He may be crazy, but let’s face it – Nick Merlino would murder Big Pink in a fight. What happens when the loosest of cannons hops in the KOTR van? It’s gonna get a lot worse before it gets better. Merlino rules!

 

 

Here's how you can watch KING OF THE ROAD Season 3.

© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.