King of the Road Season 3: Nick Merlino Profile He may be crazy, but let’s face it – Nick Merlino would murder Big Pink in a fight. What happens when the loosest of cannons hops in the KOTR van? It’s gonna get a lot worse before it gets better. Merlino rules!

King of the Road Season 3: Webisode 3 (2018) Evan Smith goes on a cosmic voyage while Lil’ Nicky gets tricked into a belly-button piercing. Three dudes are handcuffed together and hilarity (and manuals action) ensues. Watch it right now, free worldwide – just like back in the day!

King of the Road Season 3: Chima Ferguson Profile Chima’s a serious road vet but this is his first time on KOTR. Can the Wonder from Down Under get down with such Seppo shenanigans? Check the stats!

King of the Road Season 3: Slick AF! How do those cool-looking dudes get their hair slicked back like that? Jack Olson finds out the hard (and wrong) way. 50 points, tho! Watch King of the Road Tuesdays at 9pm on Viceland.

King of the Road Season 3: Episode 3 “Chained Up and Tripped Out” Evan Smith gets trippy AF while Sinclair starts pranking Nick Merlino. Jack Olson suffers a horrific double sacking and that’s all before the handcuffs come out. Lots to process in this one. Watch the Viceland episode now! (US only.) Thrasher Webisodes (free worldwide) every Friday.

King of the Road Season 3: Tyson Peterson Profile You met him on Am Scramble, now cheer him on to KOTR glory. Yüng Tyson can get down on a board, but will KOTR crush his righteous vibes?

King of the Road Season 3: Episode 3 Teaser Double the handcuffs equals triple the fun. Or pain. Probably pain. Watch the latest episode Tuesday night at 9 pm on Viceland. Check the list of viewing parties, too!