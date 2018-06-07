King of the Road Season 3: Team Profiles

Who’s down to jump in the fire? Real, Foundation and Element ain’t scared. Check out the line ups and make your predictions. Nyjah vs Zion vs Cole Wilson?! This is the heaviest King of the Road yet! Season 3 starts July 10th at 10pm on Viceland.





Zion Wright Follow on instagram @zionwright_



aka: Z

Age: 18

Hometown: Palm Beach, FL

Sponsors: REAL, Thunder, Spitfire, Nike SB, Red Bull, Shake Junt, SPoT, Kreamy Wax, Bones Swiss

Status: Am (at start of KOTR)

KOTR Experience: None

Strengths: 540s, dancing

Weaknesses: To flat

Verdict: Human cannonball



Kyle Walker Follow on instagram @kwalks



aka: K-Walks

Age: 23

Hometown: Moore, OK

Sponsors: REAL, Thunder, Spitfire, Vans, Shake Junt, Active, Monster, Cortina, New Era

Status: Pro

KOTR Experience: REAL 2013

Strengths: Kinks, SOTY 2016

Weaknesses: Henny

Verdict: For the homies!

Jack Olson Follow on instagram @jackolson1



aka: The Rusty Nail

Age: 23

Hometown: St Louis Park, MN

Sponsors: REAL, Thunder, Spitfire, Pyramid Country, Rockstar Energy, 3rd Lair, Bronson

Status: Am

KOTR Experience: None

Strengths: Switch frontside everything, tech rails

Weaknesses: The sun

Verdict: SPF100

Chima Ferguson Follow on instagram @chimaferguson



aka: Cheemer

Age: 28

Hometown: Sydney, Australia

Sponsors: REAL, Thunder, Spitfire, Vans, Sunday Hardware

Status: Pro

KOTR Experience: None

Strengths: Thick feet

Weaknesses: VBs

Verdict: Highest, longest, most

Robbie Brockel Follow on instagram @brockel



aka: Chip

Age: 27

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Sponsors: REAL, Thunder, Spitfire, Pyramid Country, Cowtown, Bonham

Status: Pro

KOTR Experience: Circa 2010

Strengths: Impervious to heat, suicide grinds

Weaknesses: Can’t resist a cold one with the boys

Verdict: Most-ten dude

Justin Brock Team Manager

Follow on instagram @brockoley



aka: J-Brock

Age: 29

Hometown: Mount Airy, NC

Status: Hurt pro turned temporary TM

KOTR Experience: Nike SB 2010 (Won), REAL 2013

Strengths: Dad strength, KOTR veteran

Weaknesses: Loose glasses

Verdict: My TM can skate better than yours

Tim Fulton Videographer

Follow on instagram @fulton7



aka: Tim

Age: 27

Hometown: White Bear Lake, MN

Status: Masterlenseman

KOTR Experience: None

Strengths: Camera ready, always prepared

Weaknesses: McNamara’s drone

Verdict: From Minnesota to filming Gonz: The Tim Fulton story

Dan Stolling Videographer

Follow on instagram @danstolling



aka: Thrasher Dan

Age: 26

Hometown: Fresno, CA

Status: Masterlenseman

KOTR Experience: Flip 2014, enjoi 2016 (Won)

Strengths: KOTR win under the belt

Weaknesses: Still seems like his first time

Verdict: Mustache rides

Joe Brook Photographer

Follow on instagram @photojoebrook



aka: Fatback

Age: 40+

Hometown: Detroit, MI

Status: Masterlenseman

KOTR Experience: Lakai 2011 (won), Alien Workshop 2012 (won), enjoi 2013, enjoi 2016 (won)

Strengths: Storytelling, driving or sitting shotgun

Weaknesses: Big Blue’s odometer

Verdict: FaceTiming with his kids









Nyjah Huston Follow on instagram @nyjah



aka: Nigel

Age: 22

Hometown: Davis, CA

Sponsors: Nike SB, Element, Monster, Hawkers, Black Plague

Status: Pro

KOTR Experience: Element 2014

Strengths: Rails, two million followers

Weaknesses: Neck tats, noise ordinances

Verdict: Nyjah's Gnar Gnar

Evan Smith Follow on instagram @starheadbody



aka: Tev

Age: 26

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Sponsors: DC, Element, Spitfire, Independent, Bones Swiss, Gnarhunters

Status: Pro

KOTR Experience: Element 2014

Strengths: Face melting, space exploration, making the impossible possible

Weaknesses: Psychedelics

Verdict: MVP

Madars Apse Follow on instagram @madarsapse



aka: Matters

Age: 28

Hometown: Ventspils, Latvia

Sponsors: DC, Element, OJ, Independent, Red Bull, GoPro

Status: Pro

KOTR Experience: None

Strengths: Toe socks, handstands, fluent in five languages

Weaknesses: Lost in Translation

Verdict: Where is Latvia?

Mason Silva Follow on instagram @masonsilva



aka: Bighead

Age: 21

Hometown: Manhattan Beach, CA

Sponsors: Nike SB, Element, Spitfire, Independent, Bronson, Bro Style, Former

Status: Pro

KOTR Experience: None

Strengths: Crazy pop, getting tricks way too fast

Weaknesses: Hockey temper

Verdict: Lego head

Tyson Peterson Follow on instagram @tysonpeterson_



aka: The hippie

Age: 20

Hometown: Melbourne, FL

Sponsors: Vans, Element, Spitfire, Thunder, Shake Junt

Status: Am (at start of KOTR)

KOTR Experience: None

Strengths: Backside 5-0s

Weaknesses: Thrift stores

Verdict: Like, chill out, man...

Cole Mathews Team Manager

Follow on instagram @colematthews



aka: Coalition

Age: 34

Hometown: Atascadero, CA

Status: TM, but on a global scale

KOTR Experience: Converse 2010, Element 2014

Strengths: BBQ master, hosting foreigners

Weaknesses: Married

Verdict: Should we bring Bam?

Tom Mull Videographer

Follow on instagram @Tom_dull



aka: Fucking Tom

Age: 27

Hometown: North Bennington, VT

Status: Masterlensman

KOTR Experience: None

Strengths: Creativity, PMA, friend of Man Ramp

Weaknesses: Maple syrup

Verdict: Get goofy

Ewan Bowman Videographer

Follow on instagram @bo_def_son



aka: Bo Def

Age: 42

Hometown: Canada, Scotland

Status: Masterlenseman

KOTR Experience: Flip 2005, Chocolate 2013, Creature 2016

Strengths: Can work out anywhere—even in the dark

Weaknesses: The first rule of Cross Fit...

Verdict: Lean beef

Chris Rooney Photographer

Follow on instagram @rhino



aka: Rhino

Age: Old enough to know better

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Status: Masterlenseman

KOTR Experience: Black Label 2007, Nike 2010 (Won), Nike 2011, Creature 2012, REAL 2013, Flip 2014, Birdhouse 2015 (won), Creature 2016

Strengths: Been on more KOTRs than anyone else

Weaknesses: Trackers

Verdict: Mess with the rhino, get the horn









Cole Wilson Follow on instagram @colewilson__



aka: Mr. Wilson

Age: 26

Hometown: Louisville, KY

Sponsors: Foundation, Asphalt, Independent, Pig wheels, Bronson, Goodworth, Happy Hour, Psockadelic, Bum Bag, Waist3d, Bro Style, Home skateshop

Status: Pro AF

KOTR Experience: None

Strengths: Can do any rail trick, Has had a full-time job

Weaknesses: Sleepy when drunk

Verdict: Flip grind up a rail

Dakota Servold Follow on instagram @dakotaservold



aka: Kodi Boi

Age: 25

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Sponsors: Foundation, Bones wheels, Bronson, Independent, Truman, Active, Altamont, Black Plague Brewing, Urbal Activ, Bro Style

Status: Pro

KOTR Experience: Dekline 2011

Strengths: Big ol’ rails, kinks, going big

Weaknesses: Manuals, silver bullets

Verdict: Biggest boardslide

Corey Glick Follow on instagram @coreyglick_



aka: The Glickster

Age: 21

Hometown: Gurnee, IL

Sponsors: Foundation, Vans, Independent, Bones, Bronson, Active, Happy Hour, Urbal Activ, Bro Style

Status: Am

KOTR Experience: None

Strengths: Tech gnar, Zero lines, long, high rails

Weaknesses: Mario mustache

Verdict: Secret weapon

Nick Merlino Follow on instagram @nick_merlino



aka: Little Nicky

Age: 30

Hometown: Atlantic City, NJ

Sponsors: Foundation, Krux, Bro Style, Furnace skate shop, Pig Wheels

Status: Pro

KOTR Experience: Dekline 2011

Strengths: Fighting, roasting Sinclair, switch 360s

Weaknesses: Short fuse

Verdict: Act first, think later

Aidan Campbell Follow on instagram @aidancampbell



aka: Aidz

Age: 25

Hometown: Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Sponsors: Foundation, RVCA, Etnies, Focus Boardshop, Hardluck, Bro Style, Pig Wheels

Status: Am

KOTR Experience: None

Strengths: Silent assassin, ATV

Weaknesses: Eternal faded look

Verdict: Lil' bit of everything

Mike Sinclair Team Manager

Follow on instagram @mike_sinclair_



aka: Big Pink

Age: 9 in pug years

Hometown: Durham, NC

Status: TM, talent scout

KOTR Experience: Dekline 2011, Toy Machine 2012, Toy Machine 2015

Strengths: Wake-up calls, snacks, spots

Weaknesses: The sizzle

Verdict: Budget is fucked, but the kids are alright

Sam Muller Photographer

Follow on instagram @sammuller



aka: Samuel

Age: Either 27 or 45

Hometown: Hollywood, CA

Status: Masterlenseman

KOTR Experience: Chocolate 2015, Baker 2016

Strengths: People person, professional adult

Weaknesses: Leicas

Verdict: Connections for everything

Don Luong Videographer

Follow on instagram @yerdone



aka: Donald Dust

Age: 29

Hometown: Cypress, CA

Status: Masterlenseman

KOTR Experience: None

Strengths: De-knobbing

Weaknesses: Milo

Verdict: Future video director

Jon Holland Videographer

Follow on instagram @jon__holland



aka: J-5

Age: Like a fine wine

Hometown: Birmingham, AL

Status: Masterlenseman

KOTR Experience: Toy Machine 2015, Deathwish 2016

Strengths: Seasoned vet

Weaknesses: Tracker Larry

Verdict: In good hands

