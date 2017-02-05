Louie Lopez's "Cons CTAS Pro Colorway" Party
Two-thousand-seventeen has already been a big year for Louie Lopez. His recent Spitfire part scorched a hole in the Internet and just last night Cons surprised him with a colorway of their CTAS Pro shoe. To celebrate, Highland Park Bowl was rented out and Louie's family and friends joined the party for a night of pizza, drinks and bowling. —Joe Hammeke
Highland Park Bowl in East LA
A classic bowling alley, perfect for a classicly-styled shoe
Bowl and Destroy
Cons management, Lee Berman and Jon Coulthard
Masterlensman Ewan Bowman with a gift of the Henny for Louie
Louie’s sister and girlfriend made it out
Robbie Brockel, Ernie Torres and Jack Olson—these guys never miss a party
Reese Salken and SOTY Kyle Walker, “The Good Homies”
Jason Jessee and Kenny Anderson, two of skateboarding’s finest
With Louie almost there, it was time to posse up for the surprise
Umm, hi
Surprise!
Really?!
Big Lou got so excited he focused his beer
Proud papa
“Your son rules”
Mom approved too…
…and all of the homies
Louie and Ewan Bowman, lotta clips filmed between these two
The kids declared it was time to bowl
Cole Wilson brought his own bowling ball…
…and proper style
Ernie Torres is so confident he doesn’t need to watch the ball hit the pins
Louie rolls a few
Louie and his Cons CTAS Pro colorway. Congrats! The year is off to a good start, my friend
