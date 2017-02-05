Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Louie Lopez's "Cons CTAS Pro Colorway" Party

5/02/2017
Two-thousand-seventeen has already been a big year for Louie Lopez. His recent Spitfire part scorched a hole in the Internet and just last night Cons surprised him with a colorway of their CTAS Pro shoe. To celebrate, Highland Park Bowl was rented out and Louie's family and friends joined the party for a night of pizza, drinks and bowling. —Joe Hammeke

01 750pxHighland Park Bowl in East LA

02 750pxA classic bowling alley, perfect for a classicly-styled shoe

03 750pxBowl and Destroy

04 750pxCons management, Lee Berman and Jon Coulthard

05 750pxMasterlensman Ewan Bowman with a gift of the Henny for Louie

06 750pxLouie’s sister and girlfriend made it out

07 750pxRobbie Brockel, Ernie Torres and Jack Olson—these guys never miss a party

08 750pxReese Salken and SOTY Kyle Walker, “The Good Homies”

09 750pxJason Jessee and Kenny Anderson, two of skateboarding’s finest

10 750pxWith Louie almost there, it was time to posse up for the surprise

11 750pxUmm, hi

12 750pxSurprise!

13 750pxReally?!

14 750pxBig Lou got so excited he focused his beer

15 750pxProud papa

16 750px“Your son rules”

17 750pxMom approved too…

18 750px…and all of the homies

19 750pxLouie and Ewan Bowman, lotta clips filmed between these two

20 750pxThe kids declared it was time to bowl

21 750pxCole Wilson brought his own bowling ball…

22 750px…and proper style

23 750pxErnie Torres is so confident he doesn’t need to watch the ball hit the pins

24 750pxLouie rolls a few
25 750pxLouie and his Cons CTAS Pro colorway. Congrats! The year is off to a good start, my friend
  • 5/02/2017

    Rough Cut: Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Part

    Rough Cut: Lizzie Armanto&#039;s &quot;Fire&quot; Part
    Lizzie brought the heat, stoked the fire, and put out one hell of a video part. Here's a glimpse of the raw footy.
  • 4/24/2017

    Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Part

    Lizzie Armanto&#039;s &quot;Fire&quot; Part
    Lizzie sets the skateboarding world ablaze, crushing coping, taking flight, and even flipping herself upside down. HEAVY part!
  • 3/31/2017

    Rough Cut: Louie Lopez's "Spitfire" Part

    Rough Cut: Louie Lopez&#039;s &quot;Spitfire&quot; Part
    It’s natural to watch Louie’s footy and assume it all comes easy, but peek behind-the-scenes and you’ll appreciate the work that goes into the final product… even though it still looks pretty damn effortless. Ha!
  • 3/31/2017

    Dustin Dollin's "Seven Day Weekend" SOTY 2016 Video

    Dustin Dollin&#039;s &quot;Seven Day Weekend&quot; SOTY 2016 Video
    We already served up the big enchilada, but you haven't tasted the whole SOTY experience until you dig through the chops of Dustin Dollin.
  • 3/31/2017

    The Follow Up: Louie Lopez

    The Follow Up: Louie Lopez
    Louie's Spitfire part left a trail of melted urethane across browsers worldwide. Now read why Louie rides the fire and learn how to take a piss on a dance floor and a dump in the woods. This shit's important, kids!
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.