Louie Lopez's "Cons CTAS Pro Colorway" Party

Two-thousand-seventeen has already been a big year for Louie Lopez. His recent Spitfire part scorched a hole in the Internet and just last night Cons surprised him with a colorway of their CTAS Pro shoe. To celebrate, Highland Park Bowl was rented out and Louie's family and friends joined the party for a night of pizza, drinks and bowling. —Joe HammekeHighland Park Bowl in East LAA classic bowling alley, perfect for a classicly-styled shoeBowl and DestroyCons management, Lee Berman and Jon CoulthardMasterlensman Ewan Bowman with a gift of the Henny for LouieLouie’s sister and girlfriend made it outRobbie Brockel, Ernie Torres and Jack Olson—these guys never miss a partyReese Salken and SOTY Kyle Walker, “The Good Homies”Jason Jessee and Kenny Anderson, two of skateboarding’s finestWith Louie almost there, it was time to posse up for the surpriseUmm, hiSurprise!Really?!Big Lou got so excited he focused his beerProud papa“Your son rules”Mom approved too……and all of the homiesLouie and Ewan Bowman, lotta clips filmed between these twoThe kids declared it was time to bowlCole Wilson brought his own bowling ball……and proper styleErnie Torres is so confident he doesn’t need to watch the ball hit the pinsLouie rolls a fewLouie and his Cons CTAS Pro colorway. Congrats! The year is off to a good start, my friend