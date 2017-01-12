Louie Lopez Interview



Once in a while, something great crests the horizon of the mundane, stopping dead the masses, numbed by style and finesse, inspired by what they can’t comprehend. So simple it, can’t be true. You heard about the little guy with long hair and braces, now witness the man melting faces; Louie Lopez is here, people! Kicking in tables and knocking down chairs in a restaurant in a West End town, call the police there is a MADMAN around!! —Ewan Bowman



What does skateboarding mean to you?

It means a good time with your friends and having fun on a skateboard.



If having a good time means doing this kickflip wallride, sign me up Photo: Broach





Your dad is OG, the best example of how a skate dad should be. Do you have any advice for the up and coming skate dads out there?

My dad never pressured me to do anything. He always made sure that I was having fun. He was always there, supporting me. He wasn’t trying to tell me what to do too much, just to support me. It was more of a friend relationship, rather than a pushy parental one. My advice is just let your kids have fun. Don’t push them off of a vert ramp.

No skate dad can pressure their kid to do this—frontside bigspin Photo: Strand

Blast from the past Photo: Burnett

He definitely went to sleep in the car after landing this late-night half Cab flip crooks Photo: Papke

What’s the ice skating equivalent of a switch flip? Whatever it is, his sister would be doing that instead of this kickflip Photo: Broach

Louie continues to up his WTF game. Bluntslide to 50-50, trip on that Sequence: Brook

I feel like this 360 flip alone is good enough to have a child named after Louie Photo: Coulthard

Not just one SF trick, but two! Very East Coast halfcab heel Photo: Coultard

If he can get him to slash this, Louie should get back-to-backs with his dad at this spot. Switch Backside Overcrook Photo: Broach

No more braces or long hair, Big Lou’s all grown up! Photo: Papke

Louie doesn’t need to be reborn as an eagle, he’s already soarin’ on this front shove Photo: Broach

No Hair, still don’t care. Bald-ass Bluntslide Photo: Coultard

We might’ve cried more than Louie after he won Tampa when we saw this beautiful varial heel Photo: Coulthard

Not a movie still Photo: Papke

A million things could go wrong but it’s Louie Lopez so none did. Front feeble transfer, no problem. Photo: Broach

If you film a trick with Ryan Lee at his spots do you still have to pay him a finder's fee? Switch Crook Halfcab Flip Sequence: Broach

Are you sure you didn’t have a harness floating over this thing Louie? Bigspin heelflip Sequence: Jones

FC Milan? Great team, but team sports are wack. Luigi crooks into the bank. Must be nice Photo: Brook

If he’s doing heelflips like this when he’s eating meat, imagine what he’s doing on trips when he’s vegan Photo: Coulthard

Lou sure could use a comfort beer at this point Photo: Burnett

Jesus owed Louie a steak dinner after he landed this massive heelflip crook Photo: Coulthard

Riding walls was invented in Los Angeles and favorite son Louie Lopez proudly upholds the tradition—ollie in, ollie out. Photo: Coulthard

Probably an eagle or something. Just fly around everywhere, just soar.Why did you cut the long hair? Don't care?I cut my hair because I had it my whole life. I got sick of it. I remember I was in Barcelona and I got a haircut but it kept bugging me because it looked like a mushroom. It was really pissing me off the whole trip. Right when I got off the plane and got home, it was around midnight, I asked my dad to just buzz it.Yup.Yes, I am a mama’s boy. I take after my mom, being able to sleep anywhere. I can’t make it through a movie or anything. That’s thanks to my mom, for sure.Yup. My sister is crazy and is doing good things. We’ll see her.When I was younger I used to do skate commercials. I would go to auditions and stuff. I did one for The Children’s Place. I had to skate in a harness. They had me come and fly into the school. It was weird and funny.We went on a trip to San Francisco for a weekend and the deal was that if I got five tricks he would have to name his newborn child after me. I was down but I only got two. Didn’t quite make it.I feel like it’s always good to have some SF footage. It’s kind of like the East Coast or something. Spice it up a bit. Plus, it’s not far. You do something in SF and you probably got a good trick; it’s going to be memorable.We were skating the Bush street gap and you have to bomb a hill to skate the gap. There were tenants of the building complaining about the noise on the street and this guy came out trying to kick us out, telling us to leave. We told him that we were going to get a couple more and the guy got super aggro. One thing led to the next and then you are in a full-on argument with this guy. You guys were about to fight. He was saying you weren’t being respectful to your elders.That was a funny one.That’s a tough one. I’m going to go with the classic answer: they’re both gnarly. I can’t pick one or the other. Mike’s a legend. Jake’s still got some work to put in. He’s on the good path, though.Yeah, Curren told Jake he'd give him a thousand bucks to quit smoking. I don’t think he made it. I think he had to quit for a year.Mike would take Jake, for sure. Big bro.I got Ugly for sure.I got you Lui Elliott.Oh my God. It was funny. The first time I met Lui was at the skatepark. We had mutual friends. He told me, “We should share a part and skate to "Louie, Louie." It would be sick!”It might’ve crossed my mind.That’s what he said? He said, "I’m ugly"?He is pretty hot.If I could pick somewhere to go, it would be somewhere in South America probably.That would be a cool one.There’s some stuff. My dad talks to people out there all the time and they send him spots that he tells me we should check out some day.Will you bring your dad on the trip?If I were to win, I would have to bring my dad on the trip. He’s just gotta be there. I could set him up a new board, too. Get him to cruise.My dad can skate. He can slash the pool in the backyard. He hasn’t skated in a while, though.It’s been a while, but I think he’s got it.Get him some followers?Probably when I won Tampa. It was such an emotional moment; I just got teary eyed.Sometimes they just take over.We saw this spot that someone posted on their Insta-story, screenshot it and tried to find it. Ryan had already been looking for it for a couple of hours and he couldn’t find it. I told him, "Let’s have a race." That’s his move: finding spots using little hints around it. Ryan found a spot one time through a shopping cart in the background. He looked up every market in the area he thought it could be in until he found it. So he put in some time and he’s got it dialed. I told him I would see what I could do using the clues. I saw this thing in the background that was a barber shop and I kind of knew where it was. So I looked it up and called. I figured it out and sent it to him. I told him, “Ha, got your ass!”Yeah, got randomly hit up for it by someone that was doing a movie. They had seen some videos and he wanted me to do this little role. I guess if Keanu Reeves and Jim Carrey were going to be in it, it’s something you can look at when you’re old and with your kids. I was, like, fuck it; I’m down. They gave me cornrows and they gave me this gun. My part was just skating with a gun, letting people into this place that they had. It was in the desert but they had their own—I can’t explain what it was. It was a rave in the middle of the desert that was just dark. I was at the gate holding a gun and letting people in.No, I’m just rolling by on one scene. I did a lot more stuff. I was actually talking and acting. It was funny but they didn’t put it in. I don’t think I made the cut for it.Yeah, actually we’re good homies. I’m about to go meet up with him right now.I’m stoked the way it turned out. I’m happy. Ryan Lee had a huge role in that whole thing coming together. He’s got all the spots and he’s down to skate whenever. It was easy to go skate and have the good vibes flowing. It wasn’t stressful. He’d come pick me up, just hop in the car and that was it.That wouldn’t be a bad move. He’s got all of the spots and people want to skate 'em.I would say they would have to give me a spot as well—and $50. Spot for spot and a finder’s fee.Yeah, it was kind of hard because we’re working on a Converse video as well. I wanted to have a full part in that, too, along with this project. What I do on Converse trips, that’s for the Converse video. What I do at home, that was for this other video. I’m stoked it worked out.I got the most satisfaction from the hurricane kickflip. We drove to Sacramento, lit it up then got kicked out straight away. The next day we woke up, skated, then tried to light it up again. We skated it for about four hours and it didn’t work. I was sticking them but I just couldn’t roll away good. I was feeling fucked the next morning, so I got a massage and kept it mellow. We went back and it ended up working out in about two hours. It was a bit of a mission but I was the most hyped to get that trick.I’m literally filming for that now.I’m going to try my best. Just get back to it. Stay healthy and get some footage. Have a full part for next year.May, I think. There’s a little bit of time but that’s coming up pretty quick.Something like that. I'm stoked it all worked out. Lee from Converse, Jake from Volcom and all of those guys were super supportive. They let me stay back from some trips so I could really skate when I was back home.On the Converse trips we go on, everyone’s pretty much vegan, except Jon Coulthard. He has to have a fat steak every night. For the most part, we’re eating healthy. I feel like everyone is on this thing that they’re trying to cut down on meat. It’s trending. I was on the trend a little bit. Cutting down, just eating fish. I’m eating chicken now, though, so I’m off the trend. I ate steak yesterday, actually. I’m letting loose for the weekend.Oh, no. He’s gotta have his filet.The comfort beer is something Coulthard has to have. It’s like a baby bottle for a baby, but with a beer. When he goes to bed, he has to have a beer that’s half full by his nightstand. Every night. Have a half-drunken beer, lukewarm, right by the bed. Only then can he go to sleep.Your guys' room looked fun on that one.He was hyped. He said the vibes were there.Doing push-ups.I'd probably go to a strip club with Jesus and get a steak. Steak and legs with Jesus Christ.What have you been doing? What are you up to?Have fun and keep going. You can achieve anything you want if you put your mind to it, so go get you some.