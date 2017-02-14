Marc Johnson's Thunder Trucks Jamboree
2/14/2017
It’s not often you get the opportunity to skate a pro’s private skatepark. So if and when it happens, you’re gonna take full advantage—and this past weekend was one of those rare opportunities. Thunder trucks released a Marc Johnson signature colorway and in celebration Marc opened the doors of Biebel’s park to the public. And as if that wasn’t enough, there was free pizza for all and the afternoon's session ended with a couple of best-trick contests where Marc handpicked the winners and hooked them up with his signature Thunders. —Joe Hammeke
2007 SOTY Marc Johnson and his signature truck from Thunder
A tribute to Dylan Rieder
Biebel’s park
Kids from all over LA showed up to skate the park with the Thunder team
Dashawn Jordan, kickflip 5-0
Davis Torgerson switch flips the table while Dashawn waxes the flat bar
Frankie Heck, Bennett grind 180 out. Look for the proof in a Thunder video of the event coming soon
January ’17 Lunatic Fringer Tyson Peterson, hair-raising frontside air
Did somebody order pizzas?
Get some!
Christian Dufrene, nollie heel
Local shredder Curtiss Rowe, back Smith
Christian, gap up to noseblunt slide
Ish Cepeda, blunt kickflip fakie
Tyson, tré flip fakie
Ish and Tyson, doubles
Then the product was laid out
The lineup for best trick over the table
Trucks for tricks
Start the clock
Heavy congestion, just like the LA freeways
Stoked
Then over to the handrail. This was bonkers: Cody Jacobson, Cab front feeble back 180 out—whew!
That gets trucks, for sure
Oliver Rocco brought back the am shuffle, circa 2006…
…and got hooked up!
Post-session product swapping. "Yo, you got any mediums?"
Then after everyone had cleared out, Tyson pulled this one outta the bag: kicky back noseblunt! Thanks to Thunder and Marc for opening the park to the locals for an afternoon. (And thanks to Biebel for letting them.)
2007 SOTY Marc Johnson and his signature truck from Thunder
A tribute to Dylan Rieder
Biebel’s park
Kids from all over LA showed up to skate the park with the Thunder team
Dashawn Jordan, kickflip 5-0
Davis Torgerson switch flips the table while Dashawn waxes the flat bar
Frankie Heck, Bennett grind 180 out. Look for the proof in a Thunder video of the event coming soon
January ’17 Lunatic Fringer Tyson Peterson, hair-raising frontside air
Did somebody order pizzas?
Get some!
Christian Dufrene, nollie heel
Local shredder Curtiss Rowe, back Smith
Christian, gap up to noseblunt slide
Ish Cepeda, blunt kickflip fakie
Tyson, tré flip fakie
Ish and Tyson, doubles
Then the product was laid out
The lineup for best trick over the table
Trucks for tricks
Start the clock
Heavy congestion, just like the LA freeways
Stoked
Then over to the handrail. This was bonkers: Cody Jacobson, Cab front feeble back 180 out—whew!
That gets trucks, for sure
Oliver Rocco brought back the am shuffle, circa 2006…
…and got hooked up!
Post-session product swapping. "Yo, you got any mediums?"
Then after everyone had cleared out, Tyson pulled this one outta the bag: kicky back noseblunt! Thanks to Thunder and Marc for opening the park to the locals for an afternoon. (And thanks to Biebel for letting them.)
-
2/14/2017
New from ThunderThe newest release for Spring '17 from Thunder trucks is now hitting skateshops worldwide. Check it out.
-
2/02/2017
Foundation "Oddity" Premiere PhotosIn an age of overly-produced video shorts, the F troop kept it true to the core and stuck with the tried-and-true formula with a half-hour video of straight hammers. Check out some photos from the premiere here.
-
1/24/2017
Know Future: Ish CepedaIsh Cepeda is a part of the next generation of Floridians making their mark in skateboarding. Check out his new Know Future video and interview from Thunder trucks.
-
1/18/2017
Brad Westcott Rides the RailsBrad Westcott is a skater, photographer and a train hopper. Check out his unique travel photos and read what it's like to see the country from an open boxcar. Sweet freedom.
-
1/17/2017
CJ Collins' "Welcome to Toy Machine" PhotosBarely a teenager, CJ Collins is now part of the Toy Machine Blood Sucking Skateboard Company.