Marc Johnson's Thunder Trucks Jamboree

It’s not often you get the opportunity to skate a pro’s private skatepark. So if and when it happens, you’re gonna take full advantage—and this past weekend was one of those rare opportunities. Thunder trucks released a Marc Johnson signature colorway and in celebration Marc opened the doors of Biebel’s park to the public. And as if that wasn’t enough, there was free pizza for all and the afternoon's session ended with a couple of best-trick contests where Marc handpicked the winners and hooked them up with his signature Thunders. —Joe Hammeke2007 SOTY Marc Johnson and his signature truck from ThunderA tribute to Dylan RiederBiebel’s parkKids from all over LA showed up to skate the park with the Thunder teamDashawn Jordan, kickflip 5-0Davis Torgerson switch flips the table while Dashawn waxes the flat barFrankie Heck, Bennett grind 180 out. Look for the proof in a Thunder video of the event coming soonJanuary ’17 Lunatic Fringer Tyson Peterson, hair-raising frontside airDid somebody order pizzas?Get some!Christian Dufrene, nollie heelLocal shredder Curtiss Rowe, back SmithChristian, gap up to noseblunt slideIsh Cepeda, blunt kickflip fakieTyson, tré flip fakieIsh and Tyson, doublesThen the product was laid outThe lineup for best trick over the tableTrucks for tricksStart the clockHeavy congestion, just like the LA freewaysStokedThen over to the handrail. This was bonkers: Cody Jacobson, Cab front feeble back 180 out—whew!That gets trucks, for sureOliver Rocco brought back the am shuffle, circa 2006……and got hooked up!Post-session product swapping. "Yo, you got any mediums?"Then after everyone had cleared out, Tyson pulled this one outta the bag: kicky back noseblunt! Thanks to Thunder and Marc for opening the park to the locals for an afternoon. (And thanks to Biebel for letting them.)