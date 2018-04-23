Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

"Masher: VI Washington Street" Premiere Photos

4/23/2018
Washington Street Skatepark underwent some construction recently. Some of the older sections that were not skated too often were smashed out and reconstructed—specifically the “back country” and the two enclosed bowls in the rear of the park. Now everything is opened up and connected. A few didn’t like the changes but the majority of the locals and other skaters who showed up to check it out were stoked on it. Chris Gregson logged some hours under the bridge with a crew of heavy hitters to put together a new edit, and what better place to have a premiere than where the shredding actually took place? The session was going strong all day—thanks to Culture Brewery who supplied the cold beverages and Biersal food truck who provided the grub. Don’t let anyone tell you any different—it’s still scary at the bridge and make sure you pay the troll! —Rhino

1 750pxOutside the park lurk

2 750pxOl’ Dirty Smolik in the house

3 750pxEdwin holding down the merch table

4 750pxKevin Kowalski made it down from Portland. Backside blaster over the channel

5 750pxAce Pelka and Shawn Ross, O-Side represent

6 750pxLefty, melon over the pyramid

7 750pxChris Cope, blunt for P-Stone

8 750pxAce Pelka kicking out the jams, one-footed carve grind

9 750pxCedric Pabich up on the pillar of the updated section

10 750pxLefty fueling up for the rest of the day

11 750px“Did they only bring one keg or is there another?”

12 750pxDarrel Delgado and Frank Shaw

13 750pxChris Gregson getting some before the premiere, hand-down back Smith

14 750pxWhat up, dog?

15 750pxTom Remillard has logged some miles in this park, frontside air in the cradle

16 750pxMazapan gets his back

17 750pxShawn Ross boosts one over the channel

18 750pxBYOBudweiser

19 750pxGregson, kickflip FSA

20 750pxLegendary deck crafter Dykman with Cope and Gregson

21 750pxIt’s been awhile since I’ve seen a barrel down at the bridge. Thanks, Culture!

22 750pxYeah, they rip. Check out that hanger

23 750pxCope has this place dialed, eggplant on the big wall

24 750pxKowalski, frontside invert in the opened-up middle bowl

25 750pxPark locals. Yeah, that’s Steve Bailey on the right

26 750pxLukas Miller blasting

27 750pxCedric, fingerflip lien to tail

28 750pxClay Kreiner cross boning

29 750pxWho else could it be with that beard? Greyson noseblunts while Gregson captures it

30 750pxGetting to the trick fakie is 3/4 of the battle. Cope standing tall with a Good Buddy

31 750pxNew lines to the cradle are now opened up, so keep an eye out for uncharted tricks going down—like Chris Russell’s locked-in front feeble

32 750pxYou know the video is sick when Gregson’s mom shows up to the bridge. Nice work, Chris!

33 750pxNo movie theater needed—plenty of concrete for everyone! This is what it’s all about
  • 4/23/2018

    Masher: VI Washington Street

    Masher: VI Washington Street
    Gregson creeps under the bridge in SD to capture the destruction at one of the world’s most epic DIYs.
  • 4/19/2018

    Masher WSVT Premiere

    Masher WSVT Premiere
    If you're in the San Diego area this weekend come check out the new Masher video.
  • 4/17/2018

    "Grosso's Ramp Jam" Video

    &quot;Grosso&#039;s Ramp Jam&quot; Video
    Massive air and wicked lip trickery as vert skating's finest break in Grosso's new ramp!
  • 4/17/2018

    Burnout: Grosso’s Ramp Jam

    Burnout: Grosso’s Ramp Jam
    The old guard and yüng bucks vie for sky time and have a blast on Mothra's new swingset.
  • 4/14/2018

    Chris Varcadipane's "Surroundings" Video

    Chris Varcadipane&#039;s &quot;Surroundings&quot; Video
    Tony Ellis, Josh Love and Jake Selover come through with full parts in this video out of the Northwest. With guest appearances from Gravette, Raybourn, Jaws, Kowalski and other homies.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.