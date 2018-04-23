"Masher: VI Washington Street" Premiere Photos
4/23/2018
Washington Street Skatepark underwent some construction recently. Some of the older sections that were not skated too often were smashed out and reconstructed—specifically the “back country” and the two enclosed bowls in the rear of the park. Now everything is opened up and connected. A few didn’t like the changes but the majority of the locals and other skaters who showed up to check it out were stoked on it. Chris Gregson logged some hours under the bridge with a crew of heavy hitters to put together a new edit, and what better place to have a premiere than where the shredding actually took place? The session was going strong all day—thanks to Culture Brewery who supplied the cold beverages and Biersal food truck who provided the grub. Don’t let anyone tell you any different—it’s still scary at the bridge and make sure you pay the troll! —Rhino
Outside the park lurk
Ol’ Dirty Smolik in the house
Edwin holding down the merch table
Kevin Kowalski made it down from Portland. Backside blaster over the channel
Ace Pelka and Shawn Ross, O-Side represent
Lefty, melon over the pyramid
Chris Cope, blunt for P-Stone
Ace Pelka kicking out the jams, one-footed carve grind
Cedric Pabich up on the pillar of the updated section
Lefty fueling up for the rest of the day
“Did they only bring one keg or is there another?”
Darrel Delgado and Frank Shaw
Chris Gregson getting some before the premiere, hand-down back Smith
What up, dog?
Tom Remillard has logged some miles in this park, frontside air in the cradle
Mazapan gets his back
Shawn Ross boosts one over the channel
BYOBudweiser
Gregson, kickflip FSA
Legendary deck crafter Dykman with Cope and Gregson
It’s been awhile since I’ve seen a barrel down at the bridge. Thanks, Culture!
Yeah, they rip. Check out that hanger
Cope has this place dialed, eggplant on the big wall
Kowalski, frontside invert in the opened-up middle bowl
Park locals. Yeah, that’s Steve Bailey on the right
Lukas Miller blasting
Cedric, fingerflip lien to tail
Clay Kreiner cross boning
Who else could it be with that beard? Greyson noseblunts while Gregson captures it
Getting to the trick fakie is 3/4 of the battle. Cope standing tall with a Good Buddy
New lines to the cradle are now opened up, so keep an eye out for uncharted tricks going down—like Chris Russell’s locked-in front feeble
You know the video is sick when Gregson’s mom shows up to the bridge. Nice work, Chris!
No movie theater needed—plenty of concrete for everyone! This is what it’s all about
4/19/2018
4/17/2018
4/17/2018
4/14/2018
