"Masher: VI Washington Street" Premiere Photos

Washington Street Skatepark underwent some construction recently. Some of the older sections that were not skated too often were smashed out and reconstructed—specifically the “back country” and the two enclosed bowls in the rear of the park. Now everything is opened up and connected. A few didn’t like the changes but the majority of the locals and other skaters who showed up to check it out were stoked on it. Chris Gregson logged some hours under the bridge with a crew of heavy hitters to put together a new edit, and what better place to have a premiere than where the shredding actually took place? The session was going strong all day—thanks to Culture Brewery who supplied the cold beverages and Biersal food truck who provided the grub. Don’t let anyone tell you any different—it’s still scary at the bridge and make sure you pay the troll! —RhinoOutside the park lurkOl’ Dirty Smolik in the houseEdwin holding down the merch tableKevin Kowalski made it down from Portland. Backside blaster over the channelAce Pelka and Shawn Ross, O-Side representLefty, melon over the pyramidChris Cope, blunt for P-StoneAce Pelka kicking out the jams, one-footed carve grindCedric Pabich up on the pillar of the updated sectionLefty fueling up for the rest of the day“Did they only bring one keg or is there another?”Darrel Delgado and Frank ShawChris Gregson getting some before the premiere, hand-down back SmithWhat up, dog?Tom Remillard has logged some miles in this park, frontside air in the cradleMazapan gets his backShawn Ross boosts one over the channelBYOBudweiserGregson, kickflip FSALegendary deck crafter Dykman with Cope and GregsonIt’s been awhile since I’ve seen a barrel down at the bridge. Thanks, Culture!Yeah, they rip. Check out that hangerCope has this place dialed, eggplant on the big wallKowalski, frontside invert in the opened-up middle bowlPark locals. Yeah, that’s Steve Bailey on the rightLukas Miller blastingCedric, fingerflip lien to tailClay Kreiner cross boningWho else could it be with that beard? Greyson noseblunts while Gregson captures itGetting to the trick fakie is 3/4 of the battle. Cope standing tall with a Good BuddyNew lines to the cradle are now opened up, so keep an eye out for uncharted tricks going down—like Chris Russell’s locked-in front feebleYou know the video is sick when Gregson’s mom shows up to the bridge. Nice work, Chris!No movie theater needed—plenty of concrete for everyone! This is what it’s all about