Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Island Paradise: Monster Storms Bali Article

3/30/2018
In October of last year, our European friends Rune Glifberg, Kevin Bækkel and Sam Beckett escaped their respective winter wonderlands and headed towards the fun and sun of Indonesia.

Bali is not a well-known destination for skate trips and we had no idea what to expect skate-wise from the surf town. On our way from the airport to the hotel, Kevin and I were looking out of the cab window, scanning the streets for spots, but all we saw were scooters chaotically flying around each other on tightly-packed roads. Tired but excited, we knew we were about to be thrown jetlagged and headfirst into Bali’s ocean of madness.

A few miles into the ride we noticed wild looking warrior monkey statues and shrines placed every few blocks. Our cab driver told us Bali is predominantly Hindu and the statues were there to honor the various gods. The whole scene resembled something out of an Indiana Jones movie.

From our outside perspective it seemed like the Hindu religion had a god for just about everything, so it seemed reasonable that the island might have some kind of skate god. We spent the next ten days burning some serious scooter rubber into the surrounding jungles in search of hidden bowls in an attempt to appease the skate gods that we assumed must be watching over us.

On a few of our jungle adventures I thought we might actually find Animal Chin—or at least his grandson—shredding some ancient golden pool. And while we didn’t end up finding Chin, we had a hell of a good time searching! A big thank you to all the locals who showed us such a good time!


001 DJI 0122 Edit Broach Photo 750pxRune with a bird's eye crailslide in Bali

002 DSC04845 Broach Photo 750pxWe rented scooters for six bucks a day and headed into the jungles in search of hidden bowls.

003 DSC03057 Broach Photo 750pxLocals on the island leave little prayer baskets around the island filled with offerings to the gods. This women was weaving baskets from palm leaves

004 DSC03516 Broach Photo 750pxOfferings to the gods

006 A98A7256 Broach Photo 750pxSam Beckett blasting backside—very stylish

007 A98A7100 Edit Broach Photo 750pxWe ran into Jimmy Wilkins and he lipped the curl

008 DSC03064 Broach Photo 750px
009 A98A7410 Broach Photo 750pxIndonesia is so cheap! This was our baller Bali home. Kevin backflipping over the bargains

010 DSC03377 Broach Photo 750pxIs there such a thing as too much luxury?

011 DSC04216 Broach Photo 750pxScoot or die

012 DSC03160 Edit Broach Photo 750pxKevin ollies on the dark side of the moon

013 Rune nose grind colage Broach Photo 750pxNeeded a wider lens so I compromised with a collage of Rune's nosegrind. Too crazy?

014 DSC03975 Broach Photo 750px
015 DSC05795 Broach Photo 750pxMonkey god…

016 DSC05598 Broach Photo 750px …and monkey business

017 A98A8614 Edit Broach Photo 750pxRune throws a nosegrind over some calamari

018 DSC04420 Broach Photo 750pxRaiden from Street Fighter fishes through retirement

019 A98A2512 Edit Broach Photo 750pxScooter gang comin' in hot

020 A98A2465 Edit Broach Photo 750pxKevin doing a barebæckel crail

021 A98A2454 Edit Broach Photo 750pxRune, switch flip in the deep end

022 A98A9300 Edit Broach Photo 750px
023 DSC06309 Broach Photo 750px
024 A98A2680 Edit Broach Photo 750pxLast day, K-Bæk 360s at the fruit bowl

025 A98A2693 Broach Photo 750pxSam slices into a frontside pivot to fakie with a smoking volcano in the background. The skate gods were pleased with the offering
  • 3/30/2018

    Island Paradise: Monster Storms Bali Video

    Island Paradise: Monster Storms Bali Video
    Killer concrete in a South Pacific paradise? Sign us up! This is a prime example of work and play all mixed up into something marvelous. Book a trip to Bali now!
  • 3/29/2018

    Vert Attack 2018 Video

    Vert Attack 2018 Video
    There’s nothing like the psychotic energy of a heated vert ramp session. The stoke keeps growing and feeding on itself until you get an amazing edit like this. Thanks to everyone involved here, because this Swedish event just keeps getting gnarlier!
  • 3/09/2018

    CPH Open 2017 "The Final Chapter" Video

    CPH Open 2017 &quot;The Final Chapter&quot; Video
    If you’ve ever wanted to check out the CPH Open on hallucinogenics but can’t afford the airfare and don’t wanna fry your brain, you’re in luck! Peep this psychedelic dreamscape edit of last year’s event. Trip. On. That.
  • 2/16/2018

    The Creature Video Coffin Cuts: Kevin Baekkel

    The Creature Video Coffin Cuts: Kevin Baekkel
    A behind-the-scenes glimpse and never before seen footage of Kevin Baekkel from his Creature video part.
  • 2/13/2018

    The Make: Kevin Bækkel

    The Make: Kevin Bækkel
    Kevin Bækkel goes to battle for a super gnarly noseblunt in this clip from Independent trucks.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.