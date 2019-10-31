Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Necktoberfest Photos

10/31/2019
It’s that time of year again! Yup, Halloween—Neckface’s favorite holiday and once again he threw an epic party. With the back lot of Black Hollywood painted up and a table full of original artwork for sale—plus a costume contest with enough prizes for everyone to be a winner—this party was definitely one to mark on the calendar. Maybe with an upside-down cross or something… —Joe Hammeke

01 750pxNecktoberfest, in the heart of Hollywood

02 750pxFresh paint for the occasion

03 750pxThe proud parents of Neckface

04 750pxRIP Every Body

05 750pxExtra heavy revs for P-Stone

06 750pxKrueger and Voorhies, together forever

07 750pxAndrew Allen and his lady Sade, aka Wolverine and Pinhead

08 750pxMore graffiti work

09 750pxHeather Flores as a wicked witch

10 750pxMerch booth with some Neckface originals for sale at reasonable prices. Is that Carmello, Atiba’s dog?

11 750pxJon Sciano handling the transactions while a happy customer picks up a couple zines

12 750pxCustom wallets that won’t drain your wallet

13 750pxThe Blues Brothers Babies

14 750px“Hey I heard there were cops here. Oh, you guys are not the real cops—here’s some stickers.” Neckface is for the children

15 750pxNecktoberfest t-shirts—sold out!

16 750pxCome dressed as King Diamond and you’re probably gonna walk home with something sick, like this Neckface’s Spitfire towel that’s not even on sale yet!

17 750pxShort on cash? Stand in line and Neck will hook you up

18 750pxCustom board graphics!

19 750pxYes, your girlfriend can draw a pretty good Neckface mask…

20 750px…but when you show it to Neckface he turns it over and draws his version. Stoked!

21 750pxOliver Flores as the Hamburgler

22 750pxCouple of ghouls and a dead baby. Seems appropriate

23 750pxThis guy was at the Neckface Halloween party last year and got his book marked up.

24 750pxOnce again, Neck put down an original piece for the guy. See you next year, homie!

25 750px“Your board looks pretty haggard. Here’s a Baker board I drew”

26 750px"Fuck yeah. Thanks!"

27 750pxA couple of heavy contenders for the costume contest

28 750px7:30 PM and it was time to hand out some prizes from Fairdale bikes, Baker, Nike, Spitfire and Stance

29 750pxThe contenders

30 750px“Hey, bartender dressed as me, you come over here and get a board”

31 750px“Who here brought a baby?”

32 750pxHere’s the top three. I’m sensing a theme…

33 750pxThird place and a set of Neckface Baker decks goes to Neck in a porta potty

34 750pxThe battle for first and second is between the twins and bat boy

35 750px“Twins, you guys get second place—a complete set of Neckface Baker boards, every Stance sock I’ve ever made and a bunch of Spitfire wheels”

36 750px“And here’s first place. You get the Fairdale bike, Spitfire wheels, a complete set of Baker boards and every Stance sock I’ve ever made”

37 750pxLooks so real he blends in with the graffiti

38 750pxWhatever was left in the prize boxes became a product toss at this point

39 750pxOne of Neckface’s brothers delivered some Pizza from Pizzanista

40 750pxNeckface’s favorite toppings—pepperoni and Flaming Hot Cheetos

41 750pxThen time to head inside Black for the afterparty. Baca, Neck and Koston

42 750pxIt was Kevin Bradley’s birthday, so you know he’s getting fucked up—shots with Amos and Ant

43 750pxMalto, Nuge and Sergio Vega. Sergio was DJing and if you’ve ever heard Quicksand you know the tunes were jamming

44 750pxSuperman saved lives and so has Nuge (think Skate Rock Africa). Baca was in from Vegas handling some last minute clips for Baker 4

45 750pxRowan Zorilla and Alex, an alien couple

46 750pxAnother one of Neckface’s brothers and Figgy. The resemblance is striking

47 750pxLast call and Rowan knows it’s time to fly on outta here. Thanks to all the sponsors and thanks to Neckface and Black Hollywood for hosting
  • 10/29/2019

    Supream San Francisco

    Supream San Francisco
    Mark Gonzales, Supreme, SF—if you don’t love at least one of those we gotta wonder why the hell you’re looking at this site. Candyland article from the Dec. issue of the mag—it just keeps getting better.
  • 10/29/2019

    Supreme's "Candyland" Premiere Photos

    Supreme&#039;s &quot;Candyland&quot; Premiere Photos
    With a new video and store to show off in San Francisco, it only made sense that Supreme would have their premiere for Candyland right here in The City. Like all things Supreme, space was limited, so check the photos to see who made it past the door.
  • 10/16/2019

    All Day with Figgy

    All Day with Figgy
    Get a personal tour of Figgy's house and see what an average day is like for him in this video from Independent.
  • 10/11/2019

    Death Match NYC 2019 Photos

    Death Match NYC 2019 Photos
    Once again the world’s greatest skate and music fest roared to life in the Big Apple with a diabolical new ramp, epic bands and Yuto, Greyson and the Vans Wrecking Crew throwing down all weekend long. Missed it? Sucks to be you.
  • 10/10/2019

    Spitfire's "Keep the Fire Burning: Extra Rips" Video

    Spitfire&#039;s &quot;Keep the Fire Burning: Extra Rips&quot; Video
    Undoubtedly one of the heaviest road trips to date, but there were still extra revs in the tank. Enjoy...
© 1981–2019 High Speed Productions, Inc.