Necktoberfest Photos

It’s that time of year again! Yup, Halloween—Neckface’s favorite holiday and once again he threw an epic party. With the back lot of Black Hollywood painted up and a table full of original artwork for sale—plus a costume contest with enough prizes for everyone to be a winner—this party was definitely one to mark on the calendar. Maybe with an upside-down cross or something… —Joe HammekeNecktoberfest, in the heart of HollywoodFresh paint for the occasionThe proud parents of NeckfaceRIP Every BodyExtra heavy revs for P-StoneKrueger and Voorhies, together foreverAndrew Allen and his lady Sade, aka Wolverine and PinheadMore graffiti workHeather Flores as a wicked witchMerch booth with some Neckface originals for sale at reasonable prices. Is that Carmello, Atiba’s dog?Jon Sciano handling the transactions while a happy customer picks up a couple zinesCustom wallets that won’t drain your walletThe Blues Brothers Babies“Hey I heard there were cops here. Oh, you guys are not the real cops—here’s some stickers.” Neckface is for the childrenNecktoberfest t-shirts—sold out!Come dressed as King Diamond and you’re probably gonna walk home with something sick, like this Neckface’s Spitfire towel that’s not even on sale yet!Short on cash? Stand in line and Neck will hook you upCustom board graphics!Yes, your girlfriend can draw a pretty good Neckface mask……but when you show it to Neckface he turns it over and draws his version. Stoked!Oliver Flores as the HamburglerCouple of ghouls and a dead baby. Seems appropriateThis guy was at the Neckface Halloween party last year and got his book marked up.Once again, Neck put down an original piece for the guy. See you next year, homie!“Your board looks pretty haggard. Here’s a Baker board I drew”"Fuck yeah. Thanks!"A couple of heavy contenders for the costume contest7:30 PM and it was time to hand out some prizes from Fairdale bikes, Baker, Nike, Spitfire and StanceThe contenders“Hey, bartender dressed as me, you come over here and get a board”“Who here brought a baby?”Here’s the top three. I’m sensing a theme…Third place and a set of Neckface Baker decks goes to Neck in a porta pottyThe battle for first and second is between the twins and bat boy“Twins, you guys get second place—a complete set of Neckface Baker boards, every Stance sock I’ve ever made and a bunch of Spitfire wheels”“And here’s first place. You get the Fairdale bike, Spitfire wheels, a complete set of Baker boards and every Stance sock I’ve ever made”Looks so real he blends in with the graffitiWhatever was left in the prize boxes became a product toss at this pointOne of Neckface’s brothers delivered some Pizza from PizzanistaNeckface’s favorite toppings—pepperoni and Flaming Hot CheetosThen time to head inside Black for the afterparty. Baca, Neck and KostonIt was Kevin Bradley’s birthday, so you know he’s getting fucked up—shots with Amos and AntMalto, Nuge and Sergio Vega. Sergio was DJing and if you’ve ever heard Quicksand you know the tunes were jammingSuperman saved lives and so has Nuge (think Skate Rock Africa). Baca was in from Vegas handling some last minute clips for Baker 4Rowan Zorilla and Alex, an alien coupleAnother one of Neckface’s brothers and Figgy. The resemblance is strikingLast call and Rowan knows it’s time to fly on outta here. Thanks to all the sponsors and thanks to Neckface and Black Hollywood for hosting